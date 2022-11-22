Bars & Lounges
American
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl, RI 02889
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
No Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurant