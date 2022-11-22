A map showing the location of Grainsley's Kitchen & DrinksView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

review star

No reviews yet

745 West Shore Road

Warwickl, RI 02889

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza

APPS

Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Mozzarella Triangles

$11.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

BBQ Loaded Fries

$9.00

homemade french fries with sweet BBQ dry-rub season, cheddar cheese and bacon, drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce

Buff Mozz Triangles

$11.00

PIZZA

House-made Pesto, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, w/ house-made balsamic glaze

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Mushroom Pizza

$11.00

Bacon Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Angry Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

BBQ and Red Sauce Base, Chicken, Scallions, w/BBQ Drizzle

Meatlovers Pizza

$14.00

Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Meatball

House Special Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers

Taste of Italy Pizza

$14.00

House-made meatball, sausage, topped with Ricotta cheese

Balboa Pizza

$14.00

mortadella, capicola, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, pickles with oil and balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Linguica Pizza

$12.00

Honey Hot Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, green pepper, whipped ricotta, topped with our homemade honey hot drizzle and asiago cheese

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parm Grinder

$13.00

hand-breaded chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese; served on a lightly-toasted bakery roll

Meat Ball Grinder

$13.00

meatballs made from scratch, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll

Italian Grinder

$13.00

mortadella, capicola, genoa salami on a toasted bun with lettuce, banana peppers, pickles and oil

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

crispy buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickles with chipotle aioli sauce; served on a Brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$13.00

cajun marinated chicken, lettuce, and tomato; served with a house-made chipotle aioli sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

chicken seasoned with sweet BBQ dry-rub with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and cheese

Spicy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

chicken seasoned with habanero BBQ dry-rub with sautéed jalapeños peppers, onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato, homemade BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese; choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Tropical Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Habanero glazed chicken, mango salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, with a pineapple cream sauce

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Arugula/Spinach mix, watermelon, cucumber, feta with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

DESSERT

Fried Oreos

$6.00Out of stock

N/A BEV

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Ice tea

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Brisk Can

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Choc milk

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

20 Oz Pepsi

$3.00

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20 Oz Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

Autumn Sangria

$12.00

Caramel Vodka, White Wine, Peach Schnapps, Apple Cider

Village Margarita

$11.00

Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Muddled Lime

Cranberry mule

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice

Conimicut Sunset

$10.00

Malibu Rum, Pineapple, OJ, Grenadine

Conimicut Girl

$11.00

Smirnoff Ice, Three Olives Raspberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, Grenadine

Long Island

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Adult Lemonade

$12.00

Strawbery Basil Mojito

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hmr Sangria

$12.00

Spicy Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Lemondrop

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl, RI 02889

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Top of The Bay Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,089
898 Oakland Beach Ave Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
orange star4.3 • 524
2339 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Providence Provisions
orange star1.0 • 1
2000 Post Road Suite 29 Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Wolfgang Puck Express
orange star2.8 • 234
2000 Post Road Suite 29 Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Warwickl

Top of The Bay Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,089
898 Oakland Beach Ave Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Apponaug Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 591
334 Knight Street Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
orange star4.3 • 524
2339 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warwickl
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston