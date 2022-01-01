Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Grain Theory Downtown Abi

review star

No reviews yet

202 Pine Street, Suite 201

Abilene, TX 79601

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips (2 fillets)
Patty Melt
Peri Chicken Roll

Snacks

Belgian Frites reg

Belgian Frites reg

$5.00

golden & crispy, thick cut, twice fried kennebec potatoes, & choice of sauce

Belgian Frites large

Belgian Frites large

$7.00

golden & crispy, thick cut, twice fried kennebec potatoes, & choice of sauce

Loaded Frites reg

Loaded Frites reg

$10.00

crispy frites, topped with Tillamook beer cheese, green onion with your choice of bacon, biltong, or peri marinated chicken & choice of sauce

Loaded Frites large

Loaded Frites large

$13.00

crispy frites, topped with Tillamook beer cheese, green onion with your choice of bacon, biltong, or peri marinated chicken & choice of sauce

Buffalo Chicken Frites reg

Buffalo Chicken Frites reg

$11.00

Frites loaded with peri marinated chicken, creamy buffalo sauce, Frank’s hot sauce, blue cheese, and purple haze slaw

Buffalo Chicken Frites large

Buffalo Chicken Frites large

$14.00

Frites loaded with peri marinated chicken, creamy buffalo sauce, Frank’s hot sauce, blue cheese, and purple haze slaw

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

warm, salty soft pretzel bites, served with Tillamook beer cheese & lemon tahini honey mustard

Beer Pairing Tray

Beer Pairing Tray

$10.00

house-made biltong (regular or spicy) served with roasted almonds, dried tart cherries, dried apricots, Manchego cheese and crackers

Cruda Tray

Cruda Tray

$13.00

fresh heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, radish, grapes, apple, sugar snap peas & choice of sauce

Biltong 2.5oz

Biltong 2.5oz

$6.00

biltong is a tender, cured, spiced and air-dried beef

Biltong 5.0oz

Biltong 5.0oz

$11.00

biltong is a tender, cured, spiced and air-dried beef

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Grain Theory house-made sauces

Entrees

Chicken Sausage Roll

Chicken Sausage Roll

$14.00

house-made chicken sausage served on a soft French roll with our apricot chutney and IPA mustard; served with frites & choice of sauce

Bratwurst Roll

Bratwurst Roll

$14.00

bratwurst served on a soft French roll with IPA mustard, sweet & savory red onion jam, frites, & choice of sauce

Fish & Chips (2 fillets)

Fish & Chips (2 fillets)

$19.00

Two fillets of crispy and flaky beer battered wild Alaskan pollock, peri remoulade, frites & choice of sauce

International Sausage Tray

International Sausage Tray

$21.00

handmade bratwurst & chicken sausage, house made pickles, sweet & savory red onion jam, IPA mustard, pretzel bites & Tillamook beer cheese, frites & choice of sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

ground Heartbrand Ranch beef patty seasoned, seared and served between toasted sourdough with our signature GT sauce, sweet & savory red onion jam, and melty aged white cheddar. Served with frites

Peri Chicken Roll

Peri Chicken Roll

$14.00

peri marinated pulled chicken with our creamy buffalo sauce & purple haze slaw served on a soft French roll, frites, & choice of sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.00

tender HeartBrand Ranch Akaushi flatiron steak, prepared sous vide to med-rare, seared, & served on a bed of crispy frites. includes chimichurri, black garlic aioli & choice of sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Grain Theory house-made sauces

TODAYS SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$7.00

warm soft pretzel bites rolled in cinnamon sugar & served with beer crème anglaise & prosecco berry syrup

Pear Crumble

$7.00

Salads

FALL GRAIN BOWL: flavorful mix of ancient grains (buckwheat, millet, quinoa) mixed with kale, carrot, and brussel sprouts, dressed with a maple miso vinaigrette, topped with roasted sweet potato and beets, toasted pumpkin seeds and sage
GT Salad (small)

GT Salad (small)

$6.00

mixed greens, tangy peri vinaigrette, Manchego cheese, & pickled red onion

GT Salad (large)

GT Salad (large)

$8.00

mixed greens, tangy peri vinaigrette, Manchego cheese, & pickled red onion

Grain Bowl (small)

Grain Bowl (small)

$7.00

FALL GRAIN BOWL: blend of ancient grains (buckwheat, millet, quinoa), mixed with kale, carrot, and brussels sprouts, dressed with a maple miso vinaigrette, and topped with sweet potato, dried cherries, spiced pecans and fried sage

Grain Bowl (large)

Grain Bowl (large)

$9.00

FALL GRAIN BOWL: blend of ancient grains (buckwheat, millet, quinoa), mixed with kale, carrot, and brussels sprouts, dressed with a maple miso vinaigrette, and topped with sweet potato, dried cherries, spiced pecans and fried sage

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Grain Theory house-made sauces

Sauce Tubs ToGo (12oz)

Sauce Tub - GT Sauce

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Mango Habanero

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Peri Remoulade

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Purple Haze Ranch

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Spicy Goddess

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Curried Ketchup

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Creamy Buffalo

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Lemon Tahini Honey Mustard

$8.00

Sauce Tub - Blue Cheese

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Mexican Cola (Maine Root)

Mexican Cola (Maine Root)

$2.75
Lemon Lime (Maine soda)

Lemon Lime (Maine soda)

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
Half & Half Tea

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Books

Adventures on the Wine Route

Adventures on the Wine Route

$19.00
Beerology

Beerology

$24.95
Brewery in the Bohemian Forest

Brewery in the Bohemian Forest

$12.99
Cooking with Beer

Cooking with Beer

$21.99
Tasting Beer

Tasting Beer

$16.95
Wine Folly

Wine Folly

$35.00
Wine Simple

Wine Simple

$32.50

Coffee

GT Columbia Narino

$17.00

GT Costa Rica Tarrazu

$17.00
GT Guatemala

GT Guatemala

$17.00
GT Ethiopia Sidamo

GT Ethiopia Sidamo

$17.00
GT Sidamo (barrel aged)

GT Sidamo (barrel aged)

$24.00

Puzzle

Puzzle

Puzzle

$18.00

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Drip

Drip

$2.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Sparkling Apricot Iced Tea

Sparkling Apricot Iced Tea

$3.50
Pour Over - Regular

Pour Over - Regular

$5.50
Japanese Iced - Regular

Japanese Iced - Regular

$5.50
Tea

Tea

$3.50
Matcha

Matcha

$4.75
Amaretto Latte

Amaretto Latte

$5.25
Honey Cinnamon Latte

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.25
Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Our beer is about thoughtfully creating and molding that precious concoction that will facilitate so many great stories and laughs, so many friendships, so many human connections. It's about forging that magnetic thing that people have naturally gathered around to enjoy each other and to savor life for thousands of years. In the age where most people spend much of their day online; where the majority of human social interactions are experienced through a phone screen- there is absolutely no substitute for gathering together around the table and having a couple pints. The stories that are told, the laughs shared, the human connections. There is no digital version of this. And that is what our beer is. That is Grain Theory.

