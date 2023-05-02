Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
1108 Columbus Avenue
Bay City, MI 48708
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Salads
Chef Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Antipasto
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Chicken Hong Kong Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Wonton Chips, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Seafood Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Krab, Shrimp, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Krab Hong Kong Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Wonton Chips, Krab, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Small Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Large Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato. Your choice of dressing.
Family Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato. Your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Olives and Tomato
Cole Slaw
Bread Basket
Fresh Italian Bread, Garlic Toast, Sesame Sticks
Cheese Spread & Garlic Toast
Homemade cheddar Cheese Spread & Garlic Toast
Cottage Cheese
Soup
Cup Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Bowl Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Quart Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Half Gal. Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle
Gal. Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle
Quart Chili
Homemade Chili
Half. Gal Chili
Homemade Chili
Gal. Chili
Homemade Chili
Cup Chili
Homemade Chili
Bowl Chili
Homemade Chili
Garlic Bread
Half Loaf Garlic Bread
Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter and Garlic
Loaf Garlic Bread
Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter and Garlic
Half Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter, Mozzarella and Garlic
Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter, Mozzarella and Garlic
2 Slices of Garlic Bread
Hot Sides/Apps.
French Fries
Mashed Potato
Baked Potato
Hash Browns
American Fries
Onion Rings
Gravy/Cheese Fries
Fries with one of our Homemade Gravies or Cheese Sauce
Stuffing
Veggie Platter
Battered Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings, Spicy Fries, 2 oz-Ranch, 4 oz-Cheese Sauce, 4oz-Meat Sauce
Soft Bread Sticks
Soft Bread Sticks, Deep Fried, served with Meat Sauce
Deep Fried Cheese Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Sticks, Deep Fried, Served with Meat Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Battered Mushrooms deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing
Fried Cauliflower
Battered Cauliflower deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos, Cream Cheese deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing
Teaser of Spaghetti
Your Choice of Pasta & Sauce
Cheddar Chili
Chili, Tortilla Chips, Baked Cheddar
Chili Cheese Fries
Baked Cheese Fries
Potato Skins
Pot. Skins, Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream
Beef
Hot Hamburg Sandwich Dinner
Grilled Hamburger served on white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Dinner
Sliced Roast Beef served on white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.
Hot Steak Sandwich Dinner
6oz Cube Steak served on a slice of Italian Bread. Served open face, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.
Ground Round Dinner
12 oz Lean Ground Beef topped with Sauteed Onions, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.
Baby Beef Liver with Onion
Beef Liver and Sauteed Onions served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.
Sirloin Tips over Pasta Dinner
10oz Tender Sirloin Tips with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms smothered in Beef Gravy served over Rigatoni Pasta. Served with salad and sliced bread.
10oz Sirloin Steak Dinner
10oz Sirloin Steak, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.
12 oz NY Strip Steak Dinner
12 oz NY Strip Steak, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.
Meatball Ala Carte (1)
Add Meatballs to any Meal
Liver App (Dinner Portion)
Baby Beef Liver Grilled to Perfection
Poultry
Chicken Wings App
Half Pound Chicken Wings, served with Ranch
Chicken Strips App
Half Pound Chicken Strips Served with Ranch
Fried Chicken Dinner
Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg. No Substitutions on Chicken. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread
Wing Ding Dinner
1/2 LB. Bone In Chicken Wings. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.
Chicken Tender Dinner
1/2 LB. Boneless Chicken Tenders. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
2 Boneless, Skinless Grilled Chicken Breasts. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.
Hot Chicken Sandwich Dinner
Grilled Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast served on white Bread, Smothered in Chicken Gravy. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato.
Hot Turkey Sandwich Dinner
Sliced Turkey served on white Bread, Smothered in Chicken Gravy. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato.
Wings Ala Carte (1)
Pig & Fish
Breaded Shrimp Platter Dinner
1/2 LB. Shrimp, Breaded and Fried Served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced bread and Cocktail Sauce.
Battered Fish Fry Dinner
1/2 LB. Golden Fried Cod, served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread and Tartar Sauce.
Perch Fillet Dinner
1/2 LB. Golden Fried Perch, served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread and Tartar Sauce.
Captain's Platter Dinner
An Assortment of all our Fried Seafood, served with Homemade Stuffing, choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread, Cocktail and Tartar Sauce.
Fried Shrimp App
1/2 LB Shrimp, deep fried, served with Cocktail Sauce
Boneless Pork Chops Dinner
3 Tender Boneless Pork Chops, served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread
Center Cut Ham Dinner
Center Cut Ham grilled and topped with Pineapple. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato , salad and sliced bread.
Perch App (Dinner Portion)
Filets Battered and Fried
Cod App (3)
3 Diamond Cod Battered and Fried
Casseroles
Lasagna
Layers of Imported Noodles baked with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sausage and our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Manicotti
2 Delicate Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Cannelloni
2 Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta and Italian Sausage. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Baked Spaghetti & Ravioli Combo
Choice of 3 Meat or 3 Cheese Ravioli with Spaghetti, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Italian Pasta Platter
A Sampling of our Italian Pastas: Cannelloni, Manicotti, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Meat Ravioli, and a Meatball. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Meatball Casserole
4 Meatballs oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce and served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread
Steak Parmesan
10oz Sirloin Steak, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread
Veal Parmesan
Breaded Veal, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.
Chicken Dawnel
Chicken Simmered in Lemon Butter and White Wine, baked with Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Marsala
Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread
Tuscan Chicken
Chicken baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.
Tuscan Shrimp
Shrimp baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.
Tuscan Veal
Breaded Veal baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread.
Veal Dawnel
Breaded Veal Simmered in Lemon Butter and White Wine, baked with Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.
Veal Marsala
Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread
Steak Marsala
Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread
Sandwiches
Italian Steak Sandwich
Tony's Famous Italian Steak Sandwich. 6 oz Cubed Steak, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce. Make it Supreme (Fried Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Green Olives) or just your way!
Italian Ground Beef Sand.
1/2 LB Ground Beef, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.
Italian Sausage Sand.
Italian Sausage Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.
Italian Meatball Sand.
Homemade Meatballs, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.
Italian Chicken Sand
Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.
Pizza Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Mozzarella, on Grilled Italian Bread. Picture shows sauce on the side (by request).
Grinder
Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, served on French Bread with Light Italian Dressing.
Club
Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread
Turkey Grill
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread
Big BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread
Scooter
Ham, Sliced Turkey, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread
Big Chicken
Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread. Make it Moe's Buffalo (Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served with Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato) $1.00
Philly
Sliced Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms on French Bread, served with a side of Au Jus.
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, on French Bread, served with a side of Au Jus.