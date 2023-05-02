Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

1108 Columbus Avenue

Bay City, MI 48708

Food

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Antipasto

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Chicken Hong Kong Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Wonton Chips, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Seafood Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Krab, Shrimp, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Krab Hong Kong Salad

$13.00

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Wonton Chips, Krab, Mozzarella, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Small Salad

$4.50

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Large Salad

$8.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato. Your choice of dressing.

Family Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Garnished with Olives and Tomato. Your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.75

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Olives and Tomato

Cole Slaw

$3.50
Bread Basket

$5.75

Fresh Italian Bread, Garlic Toast, Sesame Sticks

Cheese Spread & Garlic Toast

$5.50

Homemade cheddar Cheese Spread & Garlic Toast

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.50

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Quart Chicken Noodle

$8.75

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Half Gal. Chicken Noodle

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Noodle

Gal. Chicken Noodle

$23.50

Homemade Chicken Noodle

Quart Chili

$9.75

Homemade Chili

Half. Gal Chili

$16.00

Homemade Chili

Gal. Chili

$24.50

Homemade Chili

Cup Chili

$4.50

Homemade Chili

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Homemade Chili

Garlic Bread

Half Loaf Garlic Bread

$5.50

Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter and Garlic

Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.75

Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter and Garlic

Half Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter, Mozzarella and Garlic

Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.75

Fresh Baked Italian Bread with Butter, Mozzarella and Garlic

2 Slices of Garlic Bread

$2.25

Hot Sides/Apps.

French Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$4.50
Baked Potato

$4.50
Hash Browns

$4.50
American Fries

$4.50
Onion Rings

$5.75
Gravy/Cheese Fries

$5.75

Fries with one of our Homemade Gravies or Cheese Sauce

Stuffing

$3.50
Veggie Platter

$12.75

Battered Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings, Spicy Fries, 2 oz-Ranch, 4 oz-Cheese Sauce, 4oz-Meat Sauce

Soft Bread Sticks

$6.75

Soft Bread Sticks, Deep Fried, served with Meat Sauce

Deep Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.75

Battered Mozzarella Sticks, Deep Fried, Served with Meat Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Battered Mushrooms deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Cauliflower

$6.75

Battered Cauliflower deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

Jalapenos, Cream Cheese deep fried, served with Ranch Dressing

Teaser of Spaghetti

$3.50

Your Choice of Pasta & Sauce

Cheddar Chili

$10.00

Chili, Tortilla Chips, Baked Cheddar

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Baked Cheese Fries

$6.00
Potato Skins

$7.50

Pot. Skins, Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream

Nachos

Nacho Chips & Cheese

$10.00
Nacho Supreme

$10.50

Beef

Hot Hamburg Sandwich Dinner

$11.75

Grilled Hamburger served on white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Dinner

$11.75

Sliced Roast Beef served on white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.

Hot Steak Sandwich Dinner

$11.75

6oz Cube Steak served on a slice of Italian Bread. Served open face, smothered in beef gravy. Served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato and salad.

Ground Round Dinner

$13.75

12 oz Lean Ground Beef topped with Sauteed Onions, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.

Baby Beef Liver with Onion

$13.75

Beef Liver and Sauteed Onions served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.

Sirloin Tips over Pasta Dinner

$16.95

10oz Tender Sirloin Tips with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms smothered in Beef Gravy served over Rigatoni Pasta. Served with salad and sliced bread.

10oz Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.75

10oz Sirloin Steak, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.

12 oz NY Strip Steak Dinner

$17.75

12 oz NY Strip Steak, served with homemade stuffing, vegetable of the day, choice of potato, salad and sliced bread.

Meatball Ala Carte (1)

$1.25

Add Meatballs to any Meal

Liver App (Dinner Portion)

$11.00

Baby Beef Liver Grilled to Perfection

Poultry

Chicken Wings App

$8.75

Half Pound Chicken Wings, served with Ranch

Chicken Strips App

$8.75

Half Pound Chicken Strips Served with Ranch

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.75

Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg. No Substitutions on Chicken. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread

Wing Ding Dinner

$12.75

1/2 LB. Bone In Chicken Wings. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.75

1/2 LB. Boneless Chicken Tenders. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.75

2 Boneless, Skinless Grilled Chicken Breasts. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread.

Hot Chicken Sandwich Dinner

$11.75

Grilled Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast served on white Bread, Smothered in Chicken Gravy. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato.

Hot Turkey Sandwich Dinner

$11.75

Sliced Turkey served on white Bread, Smothered in Chicken Gravy. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato.

Wings Ala Carte (1)

$1.00

Pig & Fish

Breaded Shrimp Platter Dinner

$12.75

1/2 LB. Shrimp, Breaded and Fried Served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced bread and Cocktail Sauce.

Battered Fish Fry Dinner

$12.75

1/2 LB. Golden Fried Cod, served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread and Tartar Sauce.

Perch Fillet Dinner

$15.75

1/2 LB. Golden Fried Perch, served with choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread and Tartar Sauce.

Captain's Platter Dinner

$16.75

An Assortment of all our Fried Seafood, served with Homemade Stuffing, choice of Potato, salad, sliced Bread, Cocktail and Tartar Sauce.

Fried Shrimp App

$10.50

1/2 LB Shrimp, deep fried, served with Cocktail Sauce

Boneless Pork Chops Dinner

$13.75

3 Tender Boneless Pork Chops, served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato, salad and sliced bread

Center Cut Ham Dinner

$13.75

Center Cut Ham grilled and topped with Pineapple. Served with Homemade Stuffing, Vegetable of the day and choice of Potato , salad and sliced bread.

Perch App (Dinner Portion)

$14.00

Filets Battered and Fried

Cod App (3)

$10.00

3 Diamond Cod Battered and Fried

Casseroles

Lasagna

$12.75

Layers of Imported Noodles baked with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sausage and our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Manicotti

$12.75

2 Delicate Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Cannelloni

$13.75

2 Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta and Italian Sausage. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Baked Spaghetti & Ravioli Combo

$12.75

Choice of 3 Meat or 3 Cheese Ravioli with Spaghetti, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Italian Pasta Platter

$15.75

A Sampling of our Italian Pastas: Cannelloni, Manicotti, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Meat Ravioli, and a Meatball. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Meatball Casserole

$12.75

4 Meatballs oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce and served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.75

Breaded Chicken Breast, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread

Steak Parmesan

$16.75

10oz Sirloin Steak, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread

Veal Parmesan

$14.75

Breaded Veal, baked with Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.

Chicken Dawnel

$12.75

Chicken Simmered in Lemon Butter and White Wine, baked with Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Marsala

$14.75

Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread

Tuscan Chicken

$14.75

Chicken baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.

Tuscan Shrimp

$16.75

Shrimp baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.

Tuscan Veal

$16.75

Breaded Veal baked with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes with Special Sauces and Wine. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread.

Veal Dawnel

$14.75

Breaded Veal Simmered in Lemon Butter and White Wine, baked with Mozzarella. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, Salad and Garlic Bread.

Veal Marsala

$15.75

Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread

Steak Marsala

$16.75

Chicken with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Garlic in a Brown Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with a Teaser of Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread

Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

Served With Salad and Bread.

Sandwiches

Italian Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Tony's Famous Italian Steak Sandwich. 6 oz Cubed Steak, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce. Make it Supreme (Fried Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Green Olives) or just your way!

Italian Ground Beef Sand.

$10.00

1/2 LB Ground Beef, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.

Italian Sausage Sand.

$9.00

Italian Sausage Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.

Italian Meatball Sand.

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.

Italian Chicken Sand

$9.00

Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce.

Pizza Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Mozzarella, on Grilled Italian Bread. Picture shows sauce on the side (by request).

Grinder

$9.50

Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, served on French Bread with Light Italian Dressing.

Club

$9.50

Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread

Turkey Grill

$9.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread

Big BLT

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread

Scooter

$9.50

Ham, Sliced Turkey, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread

Big Chicken

$9.50

Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on grilled Italian Bread. Make it Moe's Buffalo (Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served with Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato) $1.00

Philly

$9.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms on French Bread, served with a side of Au Jus.

French Dip

$9.50

Sliced Roast Beef, on French Bread, served with a side of Au Jus.