Grampa's 17 Southwest 1st Street
No reviews yet
17 Southwest 1st Street
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Omelettes
- Western$16.99
Ham, Peppers, Onions, Egg and American Cheese
- The Greek$16.99
Eggs, Feta Cheese, Onions, Spinach and Tomato
- Power Play$16.99
Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Spinach
- Farm Fresh$16.99
Turkey Bacon, Eggs, Spinach, Avocado and Salsa
- Mexicali$16.99
Sausage, Eggs, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack and Salsa
- The L.E.O.$18.99
Lox, Eggs and Onions
- Create Your Own Omelette$16.99
Choice of 2 Veggies and 1 Meat
Breakfast Plates
Avocado Toasts
Benedicts
- BLT benedict$15.99
Poached Eggs, Crisp Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin, Home Fries
- Florentine$15.99
Poached Eggs, Spinach, Tomato, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin, Home Fries
- Nova benedict$19.99
Poached Eggs, Sliced Nova, Tomato, Avocado, Capers, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin, Home Fries
- Traditional$15.99
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin, Home Fries
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$11.99
Or Your Choice of Meat: Taylor Ham, Sausage, Ham - Includes Home Fries
- BOBO$11.99
Bacon Eggs, Cheese, and Hash Browns
- SOBO$11.99
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese and Hash Browns
- HOBO$11.99
Ham, Eggs, Cheese and Hash Browns
- THOBO$11.99
Taylor Ham, Eggs, Cheese and Hash Browns
- Powerhouse$13.99
Eggs Whites, Turkey, Lacy Swiss, Tomato and Hot Sauce in a Wrap - includes Home Fries
- El Ranchero$13.99
Eggs, Black Beans, Roasted Pork, Avocado, Melted Muenster in a Wrap - includes Home Fries
- The Hungry Man$14.99
3 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheese and Hash Browns
- The Hungry Woman$14.99
Turkey Bacon, Egg Whites, Lacy Swiss and Spinach in a Wrap - includes Home Fries
- Pastrami, Egg & Swiss$15.99
On Rye Toast with Tomato - includes Home Fries
- New Yorker$17.99
Nova, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onions and Capers, on a Bagel
- Egg and Cheese$9.99
Nova Platters
- The Dania Beach$20.99
Nova Scotia Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onions and Capers with Bagel
- The Hollywood$20.99
Nova Scotia Salmon, Hummus, Tomato, Avocado and Onion with Bagel
- The Trio$35.99
Nova Scotia Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Baked Salmon Salad, Pickled Herring with choice of 3 Cream Cheeses, served with 3 Bagels. Plattered with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Capers
- Kipper Salmon$23.99
- Sable$23.99
Grampa's Classics
On a Bagel
Just A Little
- Tomato$1.00
- Egg (1)$1.49
- Eggs (2)$3.98
- Avocado$3.99
- Grits$3.99
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Macaroni Salad$3.99
- Cucumber Salad$3.99
- Fresh Fruit$4.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Hash Browns$4.99
- Home Fries$4.99
- Bacon$4.99
- Ham$4.99
- Taylor Ham$4.99
- Sausage Links (2)$4.99
- Turkey Bacon$5.99
- Corned Beef Hash$7.99
- Side of Nova$13.99
- strawberries$3.99
- blueberries$3.99
- scoop wht fish$6.99
- scallion cream cheese 2 oz$1.99
- nova spread 2oz$2.99
- vege cream cheese 2 oz$1.99
- plain cc 2 oz$1.99
- chocolate chips$3.99
Beverages
Lunch
Crispy Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.99
Parmesan Cheese and Ciabatta Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- Greek Salad$14.99
Iceberg, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, and Kalamata Olives
- Wedge Salad$14.99
Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Crumbled Blue with Blue Cheese Dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, Sunflower Seeds
- Orchid Salad$16.99
Spring Mix, Iceberg, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Walnuts and Chickpeas
- Chef Salad$17.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Eggs, Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham and Swiss
- Grampa's Favorite Salad$16.99
Romaine, Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Crumbled Blue Cheese
Homemade Salad Sandwiches
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap$17.99
- California Chicken Wrap$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo Lettuce and Tomato
- Turkey Pastrami Wrap$17.99
Lacy Swiss, Coleslaw and Housemade Russian Dressing
- Roast Beef Wrap$17.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Horseradish Sauce
- Pastrami Southwestern Wrap$17.99
Melted Pepper Jack, Coleslaw and Honey Mustard
- Tuna Salad Wrap$17.99
Lettuce and Tomato
- Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$17.99
Just For Kids
Signature Sandwiches & Platters
- Dani Dip$17.99
Roast Beef, Melted Muenster, Horseradish Sauce on Ciabatta Roll with Au Jus, includes French Fries
- Turkey Club$17.99
Triple Decker with Crisp Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on 7 Grain Bread, includes French Fries
- New York Sloppy Joe$22.99
Carnegie Deli Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Coleslaw and Thousand Island on Rye
- Hot Open Turkey$18.99
With Mashed, Gravy, Vegetables and Cranberry Sauce
- The Italian Combo$15.99
Ham, Cappy Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese with Housemade Italian Dressing on Ciabatta
- Hot Open Roast Beef$19.99
With Mashed, Gravy and Vegetables
- Classic BLT$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Mayonnaise, includes French Fries
- The Ultimate BLT$16.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg on Toasted Rye, includes French Fries
- Meat Loaf Platter$17.99
With Mashed, Gravy and Vegetables
- Stuffed Cabbage$17.99
1 Roll, with Mashed and Vegetables
- Brisket Platter$19.99
With Mashed, Gravy and Vegetables
Deli Sandwiches
- Hot Carnegie Deli Corned Beef$18.99
- Hot Carnegie Deli Pastrami$18.99
- Brisket$19.99
- Roast Beef$16.99
- Hard Salami$17.99
- White Meat Turkey$16.99
- Hebrew National Salami$17.99
- Hot Carnegie Deli Corned Beef$19.99
- Hot Carnegie Deli Pastrami$19.99
- Rachel$20.99
- Pastrami Reuben$19.99
- Cornbeef Reuben$20.99
- Healthy Ruben$19.99
- Ham Sandwich$15.99
Grampa's Combos
Burgers, Melts & Grills
- Breakfast Burger$15.99
1/2 lb Burger with Bacon and Fried Egg
- Classic 1/2 lb Burger$13.99
On Traditional Bun
- Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$14.99
On Traditional Bun
- Avocado Bacon Cheese Burger$17.99
On Traditional Bun
- Patty Melt$14.99
American Cheese, Grilled Onions on Grilled Rye
- Brisket and Cheese Burger$19.99
Our Classic Cheeseburger topped with Carnegie Deli Brisket, Grilled Onions, and Au Jus
- Tuna Melt$14.99
Melted American Cheese on Rye
- Philly Cheese Steak$19.99
Peppers, Onions, Rib Eye and Melted Provolone on Ciabatta
- Hebrew National Hot Dog$11.99
- Grilled Cheese$9.89
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
4 Chicken Tenders
- blt with bacon$12.99
- grilled cheese with bacon$13.99
Knishes
Soups
Sweets
Beverages
Bagels
Bagel
Dozen Bagels
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
17 Southwest 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Photos coming soon!