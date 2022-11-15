Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Grampa's Pizzeria

844 Reviews

$$

1374 Williamson St

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

Basic Pie
Brassacre
Finocchio

Small Plate

soy, bonito, togarashi

Pork Confit

$15.00

chimichurri, mustard, giardiniera, sourdough

Mozzarella

Mozzarella

$11.00

made fresh daily! tomato, balsamic, basil, olive oil, fleur de sel

Cheeseboard

$14.00

a rotating selection of three cheeses, Madison Sourdough, preserves, candied pistachio, honey

Olives

Olives

$7.00

an assortment of marinated olives

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

14.00mushroom, potato, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, aioli -add 2oz of Coppa Picante for $5

Goat cheese pate

$10.00

Local Asparagus, italian summer truffle, white anchovy, preserved lemon, wood sorrel. No modifications please

Risotto

$16.00

creamy risotto with truffles, truffle oil, parmesan and fresh herbs

Side of bread

$2.00

Calamari

$14.00

Salad

Market Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, herb vinaigrette, apricot, pickle, radish and seeds

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$9.00

roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots

Pizza

Finocchio

$19.00

tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles

Jabroni

$16.00

pesto & tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, basil

Puerco

$19.00

tomato sauce, pork confit, Gorgonzola dolcina

Brassacre

$19.00

Brussels sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, grana

Goomba

$19.00

garlic cream sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, herbs

Barberini

$19.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, garlic, Calabrian chiles, arugula, honey

Pepperoni

$19.00

tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek

Basic Pie

$13.00

tomato sauce, house blend cheese - start here to build your own pizza with any toppings you'd like!

Veggie Brassacre

$16.00

a vegetarian version of our most popular pizza - all the goodness of the Brassacre!, minus the bacon

Pizza Special

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Cranberry

$19.00Out of stock

WI cranberry cream sauce, house blend cheese, roasted red peppers, leeks, seasoned laughing bird shrimp, pickled cranberries, lemon and parsley.

Turnup for what

$19.00

Dessert

Sticky Ginger Cake

$9.00

lemon cream, cinnamon, candied pistachio

Mousse

$9.00

chocolate, cardamom, coffee, burnt orange, grapefruit, almond

Plating Fee

$3.00

Beer

Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA Tall Boy

$3.50

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Unique artisanal thin-crust pizzas, small plates, and desserts made with fresh, local ingredients.

Location

1374 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

