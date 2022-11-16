Gran Gusto- Cambridge 90 SHERMAN ST
90 SHERMAN ST
Cambridge, MA 02140
Popular Items
Formaggi & Salumi
Prosciutto Di Parma
Speck Dell 'Alto Adige
Sweet Coppa
Soppressata Picante
Mortadella
Bresaola
Ricotta
Lazio, Italy
Grana Padano
Piedmont, Italy
Sweet Gorgonzola
Piedmont, Italy
Pecorino
Tuscany, Italy
Bufala Mozzarella
Campania, Italy
Taleggio
Como, Italy
Mixed Cheeses- Small
Served with fruit mustard
Mixed Cheeses- Large
Served with fruit mustard
Mixed Meats & Cheeses- Small
Served with fruit mustard
Mixed Meats & Cheeses- Large
Served with fruit mustard
Insalata
Rughetta
Baby arugula, roasted peppers, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, ricotta salata, apple vinaigrette
Campo
Mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic dressing
Romana
Roamine lettuce, Sicilian anchovies, shaved Parmigiano, Caesar dressing
Special Salad
Aperitivo
Calamari
Grilled calamari, sauteed mushrooms, lemon dressing
Melanzane
Slow-cooked eggplant parmigiana
Ceci
Chickpea fritters, Prosciutto, stracciatella cheese, figs, balsamic glaze
Caprese Salad
Bufala mozzarella, fresh tomato, pesto
Stracciatella
Special App
Pizze Rosse
Marinara Pizza
Garlic and oregano
Vegano Pizza
Zucchini, yellow squash, onions, peppers
Margherita Pizza
With fresh basil
Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiana
Diavola Pizza
Hot salami, E.V.O.O.
Quattro Stagione Pizza
Mushrooms, ham, olives, artichokes
Funghi Pizza
Variety of fresh mushrooms
Capricciosa Pizza
Hot salami, mushrooms, sheep ricotta
Special Pizza
Napoli Pizza
Olio Tomato Pizza
Pizze Bianca
Primi
Orecchiette
Pork sausage, N'duja sausage, brussel sprouts, stracciatella cheese
Scialatielli
Mixed seafood, cherry tomato sauce
Lasagna
Traditional Emiliana-style meat lasagna
Chitarra
Thick spaghetti alla 'scuie scuie' Gran Gusto style
Paccheri
Brasied short rib ragu
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
Plum tomatoes, garlic, capers, black olives, Calabrian oregano
Fettucine alla Bolognese
Meat ragu sauce
Special Pasta
Scialatelli Aum Aum
Secondi
Maile
Double-cut pork chop, mushroom sauce
Pollo
Brick oven roasted free-range half chicken, red peppers, black olives
Zuppa De Pesce
Mixed seafood stew
Salmerino
Pan-seared Arctic Char served with avocado salad
Manzo
Roasted and sliced angus hanger steak, fresh herbs & E.V.O.O.
Special Fish
Special Meat
Desserts
Tiramisu
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream
Torta Caprese
Traditional Italian almond or walnut cake
Torta Ricotta
Sweet ricotta cheese filling inside pastry crust
Cantucci
Crunchy Tuscan almond cookie
Cannoli
Ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, candied orange