Gran Gusto- Cambridge 90 SHERMAN ST

90 SHERMAN ST

Cambridge, MA 02140

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Arugula Pizza
Quattro Stagione Pizza

Formaggi & Salumi

Prosciutto Di Parma

$6.00

Speck Dell 'Alto Adige

$7.00

Sweet Coppa

$5.00

Soppressata Picante

$5.00

Mortadella

$6.00

Bresaola

$6.00

Ricotta

$6.00

Lazio, Italy

Grana Padano

$7.00

Piedmont, Italy

Sweet Gorgonzola

$6.00

Piedmont, Italy

Pecorino

$6.00

Tuscany, Italy

Bufala Mozzarella

$5.00

Campania, Italy

Taleggio

$6.00

Como, Italy

Mixed Cheeses- Small

$10.00

Served with fruit mustard

Mixed Cheeses- Large

$20.00

Served with fruit mustard

Mixed Meats & Cheeses- Small

$12.00

Served with fruit mustard

Mixed Meats & Cheeses- Large

$25.00

Served with fruit mustard

Insalata

Rughetta

$12.00

Baby arugula, roasted peppers, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, ricotta salata, apple vinaigrette

Campo

$12.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic dressing

Romana

$11.00

Roamine lettuce, Sicilian anchovies, shaved Parmigiano, Caesar dressing

Special Salad

$14.00

Aperitivo

Calamari

$12.00

Grilled calamari, sauteed mushrooms, lemon dressing

Melanzane

$12.00

Slow-cooked eggplant parmigiana

Ceci

$12.00

Chickpea fritters, Prosciutto, stracciatella cheese, figs, balsamic glaze

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Bufala mozzarella, fresh tomato, pesto

Stracciatella

$17.00

Special App

$16.00

Pizze Rosse

Marinara Pizza

$11.00

Garlic and oregano

Vegano Pizza

$13.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, onions, peppers

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

With fresh basil

Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiana

Diavola Pizza

$14.00

Hot salami, E.V.O.O.

Quattro Stagione Pizza

$16.00

Mushrooms, ham, olives, artichokes

Funghi Pizza

$14.00

Variety of fresh mushrooms

Capricciosa Pizza

$15.00

Hot salami, mushrooms, sheep ricotta

Special Pizza

Napoli Pizza

$15.00

Olio Tomato Pizza

$10.00

Pizze Bianca

Caprese Pizza

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, arugula, parmigiana

Salsiccia e Friatelli

$16.00

Pork sausage, broccoli rabe

O'Re Pizza

$18.00

Pate of black truffles, Prosciutto di Parma, truffle Oil

Sorrentina

$15.00

Smoked mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, eggplant

Anduja pizza

$16.00

Primi

Orecchiette

$21.00

Pork sausage, N'duja sausage, brussel sprouts, stracciatella cheese

Scialatielli

$22.00

Mixed seafood, cherry tomato sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Traditional Emiliana-style meat lasagna

Chitarra

$18.00

Thick spaghetti alla 'scuie scuie' Gran Gusto style

Paccheri

$21.00

Brasied short rib ragu

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$19.00

Plum tomatoes, garlic, capers, black olives, Calabrian oregano

Fettucine alla Bolognese

$19.00

Meat ragu sauce

Special Pasta

$22.00

Scialatelli Aum Aum

$20.00

Secondi

Maile

$25.00

Double-cut pork chop, mushroom sauce

Pollo

$25.00

Brick oven roasted free-range half chicken, red peppers, black olives

Zuppa De Pesce

$28.00

Mixed seafood stew

Salmerino

$28.00

Pan-seared Arctic Char served with avocado salad

Manzo

$26.00

Roasted and sliced angus hanger steak, fresh herbs & E.V.O.O.

Special Fish

$32.00

Special Meat

$25.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream

Torta Caprese

$8.00

Traditional Italian almond or walnut cake

Torta Ricotta

$8.00

Sweet ricotta cheese filling inside pastry crust

Cantucci

$4.00

Crunchy Tuscan almond cookie

Cannoli

$9.00

Ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, candied orange

Sorbetti

$6.00

Special Dessert

$10.00

Small Gelato

$2.00

Medium Gelato

$4.00

Large Gelato

$6.00

Extra Large Gelato

$8.00

Family Package

Family Package

$85.00

Choose a family package from ours to yours

Specials

Burrata

$17.00

Special Appetizer

$15.00

Special Pizza

$27.00

Special Pasta

$20.00

Special Risotto

$26.00

Special Fish

$30.00

Special Meat

$38.00

Special Dessert

$10.00

Stracciatella

$17.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Bolognese 1/2

$11.00

Spaghetti 1/2

$11.00

Chitarra 1/2

$11.00

Lasagna 1/2

$11.00

Scialatielli 1/2

$12.00

Orecchiette 1/2

$11.00

Putanesca 1/2

$11.00

Padta Special 1/2

$12.00

Paccheri 1/2

$11.00

Kids Pasta

Kids Penne

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Fettuccine

$10.00

Mini Kids ' Penne

$4.00

Mini Kids Slaghetti

$4.00

Mini Kids Fettuccine

$4.00

Simple Kids Pasta to choice

$10.00

Side Dishes

Spinach

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Potatoes

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Pasta

$7.00

Zucchini

$7.00

