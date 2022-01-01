A map showing the location of Bar Gran Sasso 2002 Greene Street Suite GView gallery

Bar Gran Sasso 2002 Greene Street Suite G

review star

No reviews yet

2002 Greene Street Suite G

Columbia, SC 29205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

A la Carte

Olives

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Kale Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$11.00

House Antipasto

$15.00

Prosciutto & Burrata

$16.00

Prosciutto + Sopressata Panino

$12.00

Spicy Garganelli Alla Vodka

$16.00

Mezzo Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

2 for 16

$16.00

3 for 21

$21.00

4 for 26

$26.00

5 for 30

$30.00

Concetta’s Meatballs

$12.00

Cicchetì

$2

$2.00

$4

$4.00

$6

$6.00

$8

$8.00

Taralli

$3.00

$10 PLATE

$10.00

$20 PLATE

$20.00

$30 PLATE

$30.00

Truffle pistachios

$6.00

DESSERT

Gelato

$7.00

Mini Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Misc

Open food

Cookies

$2.99

SPECIALS

Mozzarella in Carroza

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Tortiglioni alla Vodka

$14.00

Panino

$11.00

Event: Food/pp

$43.00

BEER

PERONI

$6.00

MENABREA BIONDA

$7.00

LUCANA DRAFT

$6.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

ALPINO CIDER

$18.00

JERMANN DREAMS

$105.00

VINTAGE TUNINA, Jermann

$98.00

My Time, SCARBOLO

$69.00

DEMARIE LUIGI PET NAT

$56.00

VERDECA ALICE

$49.00

GAROFOLI VERDICCHIO

$74.00

PIETRAMORE PECORINO

$53.00

ELECTRIC BEE PRIMITIVO

$39.00

CONTERNO BARBERA

$46.00

PRAGAL ROSSO DI VERONA

$45.00

IL PADRONE RED BLEND

$41.00

CESANESE LE PIANTATE

$53.00

Toscana Rosso, Sesti "Monteleccio"

$70.00

Monferato Rosso, Tenuta la Pergola

$42.00

Barbera d'Alba, "Sovrana"

$62.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

IMPERO PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

Menfi Inzolia

$12.00+

GAVI, Beni di Batasiolo

$14.00+

MOSCATO d'ASTI, Beni di Batasiolo

$15.00+

PROSECCO, Nino Ardevi NV

$10.00+

Rosato, GIRAFOLI

$10.00+

NETTARE DI BACCO LAMBRUSCO

$9.00+

ELVIO TINTERO RED BLEND

$11.00+

MONTEPULCIANO d'ABRUZZO RISERVA, Sangro

$15.00+

CALEA NERA D'AVOLA

$12.00+

MONFERATO ROSSO, tenure LA pergula

$12.00+

TAP WINE

Corvina Blend

$8.50

PALLADIO BIANCO

$8.50

RESERVE LIST

Scarbolo " My Time"

$69.00

Jermann Vintage Tunina

$98.00

Nero D'Avola

$42.00

Sesti Toscana "Monteleccio"

$70.00

Tenuta La Pergola MONFERRATO ROSSO

$42.00

AMARO

ALTA VERDE

$8.00

BORGOGNO CHINATO

$12.00

BRANCA MENTA

$7.00

BRAULIO

$10.00

CAMATTI

$9.00

Centerba

$7.00

CIOCIARO

$8.00

CYNAR

$6.00

ETNA

$9.00

FERNET BRANCA

$7.00

GRAN MARNIER

$8.00

Grappa Marolo

$11.00

MELETTI

$6.00

MELETTI SAMBUCA

$7.00

MOLINARI CAFFE

$8.00

MONTENEGRO

$8.00

NONINO

$10.00

PASUBIO

$7.00

PUNT E MES

$7.00

ROMANA BLACK

$6.00

SFUMATO

$8.00

STREGA

$8.00

VECCHIO CAPO

$8.00

AMARO DI RUCOLA

$9.00

SHOTS

Grand Marnier

$10.00

HARD START

$7.00

LIMONCELLO

$7.00

RYE-NAR

$7.00

M&M

$8.00

Cienziana & ratafia

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$10.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

APERITIVO

Meletti 1870

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Select

$8.00

NoininoAperitivo

$9.00

SPRITZ

APEROL SPRTIZ

$9.00

CYNAR SPRITZ

$8.00

HUGO SPRITZ

$9.00

LIMONCELLO SPRITZ

$8.00

CAMPARI SPRITZ

$9.00

SELECT SPRITZ

$8.00

MONTENEGRO SPRITZ

$9.00

NONINO APERTIVO SPRITZ

$9.00

CLASSICS

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

MARTINEZ

$11.00

BOULEVARDIER

$13.00

AMERICANO

$10.00

FERNET & COKE

$10.00

BARREL AGED NEGRONI

$15.00

NEGRONI SBAGLIATO

$11.00

PAPER PLANE

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

COCKTAILS

STREGA GIN & TONIC

$11.00

CYNAR + GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

LIMONCELLO MARTINI

$12.00

HUNGOVER IN BOLOGNA

$12.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$11.00

AMERICAN IN VENICE

$13.00

DICKS MARTINI

$12.00

PAPER PLANE

$13.00

LA LUNA

$12.00

EDNAS MANHATTAN

$12.00

MALPENSA

$13.00

Alba

$13.00

Specials

Event: open bar/pp

$30.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Plymoth Gin

$9.00

OF Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Tequila

$9.00

BLACK STRAP RUM

$10.00

N/A DRINKS

BLUE CHEESE OLIVES

$1.00

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

San Pellegrino 750

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Fruit spritzer

$3.50

Cold Brew Espresso

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

!!

Location

2002 Greene Street Suite G, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Team BBQ - COLA
orange star4.3 • 1,055
700 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pizza - Five Points
orange star4.4 • 689
2009 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Blue Pizza - 2123 Greene St B
orange starNo Reviews
2123 Greene St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Tios Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
921 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Sound Bites Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1425 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston