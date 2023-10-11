- Home
Granada Family Diner
No reviews yet
1140 West Granada Boulevard
Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Drinks/Dessert
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Fresh Beverage
Desserts
Granada Molten Lava Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie cake filled with warm chocolate served with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce
One Scoop Ice Cream
Two Scoops Ice Cream
Milkshake
Sundae
Two scoops of your choice, topped with a dessert sauce, with whipped cream, crushed peanuts, and a cherry
Pies
Key lime, apple, peach, blueberry, cherry, flavor of the week
Cake
Chocolate, coconut, banana foster, peanut butter, rainbow, flavor of the week
Cheesecake
New York style or flavor of the week
Breakfast
Lite Mornings
Acai Bowl
Acai blend, fresh fruit, granola
Avocado Toast
Choice of toast, avocado mash, fresh tomato, and balsamic reduction drizzle
Lox Bagel
Everything bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, thin sliced red onions
Falafel Fiesta Wrap
Flour tortilla, falafel, fresh pico, tahini sauce, homefries
Croissantwiches
Granada's Big Breakfast
Omelets
Cheesesteak Omelet
Shaved steak, pepper, mushroom, onions, and white American cheese
Lox Omelet
Smoked salmon, thin sliced red onion, capers, cream cheese
Buffalo Chicken Omelet
Chicken bites, buffalo sauce, sliced jalapeños, blue cheese
Greek Omelet
Tomato, black olives, feta cheese
Alpine Omelet
Beef Bacon, mushroom, Swiss cheese
From the Garden Omelet
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese
Welcome to the West Omelet
Turkey Ham, bell pepper, onion, Cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelet
Turkey Ham, Beef Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Cheddar cheese
Cheese Trio Omelet
Cheddar, white American, Swiss
Egg Breakfast
The Benedicts
Southern Favorites
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in our homemade turkey sausage gravy, served with home fries
Chipped Beef and Toast
Creamy chipped beef over toast, served with home fries
Country Fries
Three scrambled eggs mixed in with homefries, grilled peppers, onions, and topped with cheddar cheese and turkey sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak
Our tender country fried steak topped with turkey sausage gravy served with homefries
Chopped Steak
Grilled chopped steak, with two eggs any style, served with home fries & toast
Tender Steak
Black Angus steak, with two eggs any style, served with home fries & toast
Granada's Steak
House special steak stuffed with lobster crab cake topped with hollandaise, with two eggs any style, served with homefries and toast
Pancakes
Waffle
French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Home Fries
Grits
Grits & Cheese
Toast
English Muffin
Muffin
Croissant
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Homemade Corn Beef Hash
Blackened Shrimp
Beef Bacon
Turkey Links
Turkey Patty
Turkey Ham
Smoked Beef Sausage
Chipped Beef Gravy
Turkey Sausage Gravy
For the Kiddos
It's Too Early!
Buttermilk pancake in the shape of our favorite reindeer served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links
I Love This!
Rudolf with chocolate chips, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links
I'm Hungry!
French toast battered and grilled to perfection, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links
I'm a Big Kid!
One egg made your way, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links, and toast
Lunch
Farm Fresh Salads
Grilled Chicken Corn Avocado
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, sweet corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Granada Steak Salad
Mixed greens, blue cheese, red onion, cucumber, and tomato, topped with grilled steak and French fries
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and black olives, topped with feta cheese served with Greek dressing
House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, and croutons
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with cheddar cheese, blue cheese, beef bacon bits, tomato, boiled egg, red onion, croutons, and sliced avocado
Homemade Soups
Quesadillas
Wings
8 Pieces Bone In
Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection
12 Pieces Bone In
Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection
18 Pieces Bone In
Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection
Boneless
Chicken breast chunks battered and fried crispy, tossed in your favorite sauce
Handheld Favorites
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Shaved black Angus steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers topped with white American cheese and house marinara sauce
Gyro
Hand-sliced beef gyro filled with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce in soft pita bread
The Monte
Thick sliced French toast stuffed with sliced turkey, turkey ham, and Swiss cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Hoagie
Homemade meatballs, smothered in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Fried Haddock Brioche
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection served with lettuce and tartar sauce
Classic Reuben
Corned beef on a toasted rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing
Fish Reuben
Grilled mahi on toasted rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled or fried. Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Thick sliced brioche bread, Swiss, Cheddar, and white American cheese, beef bacon, and tomato
Granada Mac Daddy
Fried chicken tenderloins, mac & cheese, pickles, and topped with BBQ sauce, served on a hoagie
C.F.S
Country fried steak topped with Cheddar cheese and turkey sausage gravy served on a brioche bun
Falafel Lover
Falafel, tahini sauce, fresh pico de gallo, served on soft pita bread
B.L.T.A Sandwich
Toasted bread, piled high with beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, served with avocado ranch dressing
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato with Caesar dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, hot peppers, rice, sour cream, salsa, and Cheddar cheese
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenderloins tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, and ranch
Roast Beef Wrap
Tender roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and house horsey sauce
Twisted Philly Wrap
Shaved black Angus steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers topped with white American cheese and house marinara sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and ranch
Granada Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, black olives, mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
Burgers
The Patty Burger
Classic patty melt with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on a toasted rye
Herbivore Burger
Veggie burger topped with Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado ranch
Shroom Burger
Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, and house burger sauce
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened patty topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato
El Diablo Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mango habanero sauce, topped with fresh jalapeño slices
Sunrise Burger
White American cheese, topped with an over-easy egg, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
Classic Cheese Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house burger sauce
Chicken Sandwiches
Granada Diablo Chicken Sandwich
Spicy breaded breast, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mango habanero sauce, topped with fresh jalapeno slices
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Tossed in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, bacon, and pickles topped with BBQ sauce
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Ham, grilled pineapple, white American cheese, lettuce, red onion, and topped with teriyaki
Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Parmigiana Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella cheese and grated Parm, house marinara, and roasted garlic aioli
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
Side Options
Kid Picks
I'm Hungry!
Mini corn dogs served with French fries
I Want This!
Small portion of our boneless wings served with French fries
I'm Not Tired!
Bowl of our creamy mac & cheese served with French fries
I'm Not Sharing!
Personal-sized pizza, mozzarella, and house marinara
I'm the Boss!
Cheddar and white American cheese on toasted white bread served with French fries
