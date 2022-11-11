A map showing the location of Granato's Gourmet Market 4044 South 2700 EastView gallery

Granato's Gourmet Market 4044 South 2700 East

4044 South 2700 East

Holladay, UT 84124

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Combo

$11.49

Italian Dry Salami, genoa salami, cooked sausage, provolone, oil and vinegar, lettuce, tomato

Godfather

$11.49

Mortadella, sopressata salami, prosciutto, red wine dressing, banana peppers, artichoke , red onion, lettuce, tomato

San Fran Kid

$11.49

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar, basil, lettuce, tomato

Muffuletta

$11.49

Ham, Italian dry salami, house made olive spread, provolone, oil and vinegar, lettuce, tomato

Prosciutto

$11.49

Prosciutto, provolone, oil and vinegar, lettuce, tomato

Feta and Tomato

$11.49

Imported feta, roma tomato, oil and vinegar

Caprese

$11.49

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oil and vinegar, tomato

Oven Roasted Turkey

$10.99

Smoked Turkey, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Tuna

$11.49

Albocore Tuna, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Ham

$10.99

Black Forest Ham, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheese Combo

$10.99

Smoked Gouda, cheddar, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Roast Beef

$11.49

Roast Beef, Provolone, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles,

Pastrami

$11.49

Pastrami, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Half Sandwich

Half Italian Combo

$6.49

Half Godfather

$6.49

Half San Fran

$6.49

Half Prociutto

$6.49

Half Feta and Tomato

$6.49

Half Caprese

$6.25

Half Smoked Turkey

$6.25

Half Tuna

$6.49

Half Ham

$6.25

Half Cheese Comb

$6.25

Half Meatball Sub

$6.49

Half Muffaletta

$6.49

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$11.49

Home made meatballs, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese

Panini

Club Panini

$11.49

Capocollo, turkey, bacon, provolone, mayo mustard spread on focaccia bread

Smoked Turkey Gorgonzola Panini

$11.49

House Smoked Turkey, imported gorgonzola, honey mustard, sundried tomato on focaccia bread

Pallotto Panini

$11.49

Parma Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar on focaccia bread

Cheese Steak

$11.49Out of stock

Chuck Roast, mozzorella, roasted peppers

Italian Chicken

$11.49

Shredded Chicken, garlic pesto, roasted red peppers, mozzerella

Hot Items

Meat Lasagna

$10.99

House Made Meat Lasagna with salad or roll

Veggie Lasagna

$10.99

House Made Veggie Lasagna with salad or roll

Chicken Parmesan

$13.49

Chicken Parmesan with pasta and roll

Chicken Limone

$13.49Out of stock

Chiken in Lemon sause served with pasta and a roll

Pizza & Calzones

Half Pizza

$7.99

Full Pizza

$15.99

Large (6 Pieces)

$26.99

Calzone Meat

$11.99

Calzone Veggie

$11.99

Stromboli Meat

$11.99

Stromboli Veggie

$11.99

Pasta

Create your Own Pasta

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Soup Of The Day

$5.99+

Feta Tortellini

$6.25

Tortellini with Feta and vegetables in House made sause

Panzanella

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, red onion, basil, capers, bread in a vinegrette

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain Lettuce, chicken, carrots, parmesan cheese, croutons

House

$7.99

Antipasti Salad

$6.25

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cheddar, provolone, mayo, mustard on Baci Roll

Kids Turkey

$5.99

Smoked Turkey, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle on Baci Roll

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Ham

$5.99

Kids Drink 12oz

$1.79

Chips & Drinks & Candy

Chips

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Fountain Drink

Pellegrino Bottle Drink

$3.99

Can Pellegrino Flavor Drink

$3.25

Kinder Bueno

$2.75

Olives

$5.99

Granato Mixed Nuts

$8.99

Granato Swiss Trail Mix

$6.99

Granato Jordan Almonds

$8.99

Granato Watermelon Gummie

$6.99Out of stock

Granato Aussie Licorice

$6.99

Granato Chocolate Rasin

$6.99

Granato Chocolate Cinnamon Bears

$8.99

Granato Chocoate All Nuts

$8.99

Granato Dark Chocolate Almonds

$8.99

Ferror Rocher

$2.75

Nutella Go

$1.85Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$8.99

Panna Cotta

$5.49

Orange Habernerro

$5.49Out of stock

Retail Items

Ciabatta Roll (1)

$0.75

Hoagie Roll (1)

$1.50

Ciabatta Pack (6)

$4.50

Sourdough Loaf

$8.99

Wheat Loaf

$8.99

Focaccia Whole

$28.99

Meat Lasagna 5 LB

$36.99

Granato Baguette Roll

$4.25

Meat and Cheese Tray

$54.99

Facoccia

$4.50

Market Place Items

Granato Shaker- Parmesan & Romano 8oz

$4.46

Granato Shaker- Roman 8 oz

$4.46

Granato Whole Tomatoes

$4.99

Granato Biscotti Traditional

$12.99

Granato Biscotti Chocolate Dipped Traditional

$12.99

Granato Biscotti Lemon

$12.99

Granato Biscotti Cappuccino

$12.99

Granato Beef Ravioli

$24.99

Granato Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.99

Macarons 6 Pack Box

$16.50

Macarons 12 Pack Box

$28.75

Rustica d'bruzzo- Olive Tomato Sauce

$8.99

Till Farms-Blue Cheese Olives

$8.99

Bruno's Wax Peppers 7 oz

$8.99

Millcreek- Hot Coca

$13.40

Millcreek- Dark Choc Mint

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Orange

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Blackberry

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Raspberry

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Crisp Brown Rice

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Roasted Almond

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Himalaya Salt

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Espresso

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Whiskey

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Hot Mole

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Cherry Tart

$8.49

Wild Horse- Smore

$5.25

Wild Horse- Orange Habanero

$5.25

Wild Horse- Peppermint Crunch

$5.25

Wild Horse- Blueberry Crunch

$5.25

Wild Horse- Toffee Coffee

$5.25

Millcreek- Dark Choc Pure

$8.49

Millcreek- Dark Choc Churo Pure

$8.49

Toolele Valley Hot Itailan Sausage

$12.99

Tooele Valley Mild Itailan Sausage

$12.99

Wine Dealcoholized Chardonnay

$12.99

Wine Dealcoholized Cabernet

$12.99

Strozzapreti Pasta 1/2 Lb

$8.99

Rigatoni Pasta 1/2 Lb

$8.99

Florentine (Spinach) Ravioli

$24.99

Tri- Colored Tortellini

$24.99

Granato Meatballs 2 LB

$21.99

Gelato Vanilla Large

$18.99

Gelato Passion Fruit Large

$18.99

Gelato Salted Carmel Large

$18.99

Dark Chocolate Large

$18.99

Gelato Pink Grapefruit Large

$18.99

Chicken Parm Tray

$25.99

Gelato Vanilla Small

$12.99

Lemoncello Small

$12.99

Pistachio Gelato Small

$12.99

FRESH PASTA

$9.99

Granato Mac & Cheese Sauce

$9.99

Granato Tomato Sauce

$9.99

Granato Alfredo Sauce

$9.99

Granato 4 Cheese Sauce

$9.99

Granato Honey Mustard Dressing

$8.99

Illy Coffee

$15.99

Catering

Small Meat and Cheese 12-20 ppl

$54.99

Medium Meat and Cheese 35-40 ppl

$72.99

Large Meat and Cheese 70-80 ppl

$104.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coffee, Juices, Italian Soda, Gelato, Pastry Items

Location

4044 South 2700 East, Holladay, UT 84124

