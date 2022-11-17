A map showing the location of Elephant Press Café 4044 S 2700 EView gallery

Elephant Press Café 4044 S 2700 E

review star

No reviews yet

4044 S 2700 E

Holladay, UT 84124

Order Again

ESPRESSO

DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO

$2.50

A double shot of locally roasted espresso

FLAVORED ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.25

A double shot with your choice of White or Dark Chocolate or Caramel Sauce

CAPPUCINO 12 OZ

$4.75

A double shot of espresso topped with milk foam

AMERICANO 12 OZ

$3.25

A double shot of espresso and water

AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.25

A double shot and water

LATTE 12 OZ

$3.75

A double shot and steamed skim or whole milk

LATTE 20 OZ

$5.00

A double shot and steamed skim or whole milk

ICED LATTE 16 OZ

$4.25

A double shot, skim or whole milk, on ice

ICED LATTE 24 OZ

$5.50

A double shot, skim or whole milk, on ice

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE 12 OZ

$2.50

Locally roasted coffee

DRIP COFFEE 20 OZ

$3.50

Locally roasted coffee

ICED DRIP COFFEE 16 OZ

$3.00

Locally roasted coffee served on ice

ICED DRIP COFFEE 24 OZ

$4.00

Locally roasted coffee served on ice

FROZEN DRINKS

FRAPPE 16 OZ

$6.25

A double shot of espresso, skim or whole milk and your choice of White or Dark Chocolate or Caramel Sauce, blended with ice

FRAPPE 24 OZ

$6.75

A double shot of espresso, skim or whole milk and your choice of White or Dark Chocolate or Caramel Sauce, blended with ice

SODA

SMALL FOUNTAIN

$2.10

SMALL FLAVORED SODA

$3.00

16 oz. Includes 2 flavors

MEDIUM FOUNTAIN

$2.99

MEDIUM FLAVORED SODA

$3.50

24 oz. Includes 2 flavors

LARGE FOUNTAIN

$3.10

LARGE FLAVORED SODA

$4.00

32 oz. Includes 2 flavors

Pellegrino

$3.99

RED BULL

$3.25

Reg, Sugar-Free, Tropical, Watermelon

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.99

Sanpellegrino Limonato

$3.99

Naked- Mighty Mango

$3.50

Naked- Berry Blast

$3.50

Naked- Staw Banana

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Boba Tea Strawberry Or Raspberry

$3.50

Boba Tea Mango

$3.50

PASTRIES

BUTTER CROISSANT

$4.50

Handmade laminate from F&E

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.25

Handmade laminate from F&E

HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.75

Handmade laminate from F&E

DULCE DE LECHE CRUFFIN

$5.75

Handmade laminate from F&E

KOUING AMANN

$6.25

Handmade laminate from F&E

SAUSAGE AND MOZZARELLA BREAKFAST BAKE

$6.75

Handmade laminate from F&E

HAM AND SWISS BREAKFAST BAKE

$6.75

Handmade laminate from F&E

POTATO CHEDDAR BREAKFAST BAKE

$6.75

Handmade laminate from F&E

CRANBERRY ORANGE SCONE

$3.50

Handmade by F&E

BLUEBERRY LIME SCONE

$3.50

Handmade by F&E

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Pafait

$5.99

Apple Turnover

$4.75

Almond Poppy Muffin

$3.50

CoffeeCake Muffin

$3.50

Mini Lemon Cake

$4.00

COOKIES

SUGAR COOKIE

$2.75

Made from scratch, with vanilla buttercream

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

Made from scratch

RED VELVET COOKIE

$2.75

Made from scratch, with cream cheese buttercream

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.25

Made from scratch

FRUITTY PEBBLES

$2.75

PRO BAR- MINT

$3.99

PRO BAR- FOROSTED PEANUT BUTTER

$3.99

Kinder Bueno

$2.75

Mini Cookies (10)

$3.00

Cookies (2)

$3.00

Nutella Go

$1.85Out of stock

MACARONS

SINGLE MACARON

$3.25

Handmade by F&E

MACARON 6 ct

$19.50

Handmade by F&E

MACARON 12 ct

$39.00

Handmade by F&E

DESSERTS

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Handmade by F&E

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Handmade by F&E

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$7.25

PASSION FRUIT CHEESECAKE

$7.25

GELATO

Kids

$3.00

5 oz (2 scoops)

$4.10

12 oz (3 scoops)

$5.50

20 oz (4 scoops)

$6.75

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Grapefruit

Popcorn

Salted Carmel

Sweet Cream

Pistachio

CUPS

Veggie Cup

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Strawberry Parfait

$5.99

Mixed Berry Parfait

$5.99

FRUIT

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

WATER

Small Ice Water

$0.25

Medium Ice Water

$0.50

Large Ice Water

$0.75

RETAIL COFFEE

Elephant Press Drip Coffee

$18.99

Macaroon S

$2.25

Candy

Suckers 2 for $1

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay, UT 84124

Directions

