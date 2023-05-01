Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Anse Restaurant and Lounge

6420 Old Hillandale Dr.

Lithonia, GA 30058

Food

Grand Appetizers

Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.00

Served with our special house dipping sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried crispy, served with tarter sauce or special house sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.00

Served with our special house dipping sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Served with nachos

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$7.00

Served with our special house dipping sauce

3 Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce,tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled jerk chicken with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Breaded fried chicken glazed in buffalo sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

Asian Caribbean Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken glazed in house Asian Caribbean sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Blackened shrimp with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.00

Blackened salmon with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, crispy fried onions and shredded cheese.

From the Grill

Grand Wings

$12.00

Served with fries

Fried Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Battered and served with fries

Fried Fish

$12.00Out of stock

Battered pollock fish fried crispy.Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

With American Cheese and fully dressed served with fries

Beef Burger

$13.00

With American Cheese and fully dressed served with fries

Spicy Turkey Burger

$12.00

With American Cheese and fully dressed served with fries

Salmon Burger

$15.00

With American Cheese and fully dressed served with fries

Grilled Salmon Burger

$22.00

Grilled 6oz fresh salmon ith American Cheese and fully dressed

Asian Caribbean Salmon Burger

$22.00

Grilled 6oz fresh salmon ith American Cheese and fully dressed

Shrimp & Fish Box

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled 6oz fresh salmon ith American Cheese and fully dressed served with fries

Chicken Tenders Only

$7.00

Wings Only

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Only

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Entrees

Mango Jerk Lamb Chops

$25.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Jerk Marinated Lamb Chops

$25.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Asian Caribbean Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Jerk Shrimp

$15.00

Served with garlic mash potatoes & choice of sauteed green beans or sauteed spinach.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Salmon Alfredo

$20.00

Jerk Lamb Chops Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon & Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp Only

$10.00

Sides

Green Beans

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Sweet Spot

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Pie

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Bar

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Champagne Bottles

Belaire Balck

$150.00

Belaire Blue

$150.00

Belaire Pink

$150.00

Belaire White

$150.00

Moet

$300.00

Bottles

100 Special

$100.00

150 Special

$150.00

200 Special

$200.00

Casamigos reposado

$250.00

Casmigos

$200.00

Ciroc

$150.00

Crown Apple

$200.00

Crown Royal

$200.00

Don Julio

$200.00

Dusse

$300.00

Eldorado 12yr

$250.00

Eldorado 5yr

$150.00

Eldorado 8yr

$200.00

Henny

$200.00

Johnny Walker

$200.00

Jumbie Juice

$80.00

Patron

$200.00

Remy

$300.00

Revanche

$130.00

Teremana

$200.00

Teremana Reposado

$250.00

Wray n Nephew

$125.00

Extras

Ice cup

$5.00

Ice Bucket

$10.00

Ice Bucket loaded

$25.00

Section

$100.00

Hookah

Flavors

Mighty Freeze

$35.00

Blueberry mint

$35.00

Icy mango tango

$35.00

Watermelon mint

$35.00

Orange mint

$35.00

Kiwi

$35.00

Peach

$35.00

Fruit punch/tropical punch

$35.00

Strawberry

$35.00

Plain mint

$35.00

Love 66

$35.00

Grapefruit mint

$35.00

Blue mist

$35.00

PineApple

$35.00

Guava

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grand Anse is Lithonia’s premier lounge, restaurant, and club, serving cold drinks and hot, fresh food made to order every time. Relax with hookah and chilled drinks or hit the dance floor with top international DJs and performers all weekend, every weekend.

Website

Location

