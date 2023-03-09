  • Home
View gallery

Grand Avenue Pizza Company 6729 North 57th Drive

review star

No reviews yet

6729 North 57th Drive

Glendale, AZ 85301

MAIN MENU

FROM THE FRY SIDE

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Jalepeno poppers

$10.00

Zucchini (4)

$9.00Out of stock

Mushrooms

Out of stock

Pickle Spears

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Salads

FANCY SALAD

$15.00+

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00+

GREEK SALAD

$15.00+

Wings

Our wings come crispy and dusted with the seasoning of your choice. Sauces are always served on the side to maintain that lovely crunch. We've paired the seasoning and sauce we think go best together but feel free to mix and match all you like. In an effort to reduce waste veggies will only be served upon request.

Classic Buffalo

$12.50

Lemon pepper

$12.50

Old bay

$12.50

Carribean Jerk

$12.50

Smoky Chipotle

$12.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Sides

Buttermilk Dill (2oz)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Caesar (no fish) (2oz)

$1.00

Greek Vin. (2oz)

$1.00

Creamy Italian (2oz)

$1.00

House Vin. (2oz)

$1.00

house-made red sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Buttermilk dill dressing (4 oz)

$2.00

pickled vegetables (16 oz)

$6.00

candied jalapenos (8 oz)

$5.00

PIZZA

Slice of Pizza

Cheese

$2.50

Pepperoni

$3.50

Veggie

$4.00

Specialty

$5.00

12"

12" Diana Ross

$20.00

Pepperoni - House made Sweet Sausages - Red Onions - Green Bell Peppers - Button Mushrooms - Black Olives

T-Rex Pie

$18.00

12" ONO Pie

$18.00

12" Zorba Pie

$16.00

12" Vegout Pie

$16.00

12" Cheesus Pie

$18.00

12" Large Marge Pie

$16.00

12" Rizzo Pie

$20.00

12" Vegan

$16.00

12" Pizza (Make Your Own)

$10.00

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Classic Pie

18"

18" Diana Ross Pie

$40.00

18" T-Rex Pie

$36.00

18" ONO Pie

$36.00

18" Zorba Pie

$32.00

18" Vegout Pie

$32.00

18" Cheeseus Pie

$36.00

18" Large Marge Pie

$32.00

18" Rizzo Pie

$40.00

18" Vegan

18" 1/2 & 1/2 Classic Pie

18" Make Your Own

$16.00

Cal Zones

Classic Cal Zone

$15.00

Make Your Own

$10.00

CHEESY BREAD

Cheesy Bread

$15.00

DRINKS

N/A Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Roy Rogers

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

Soda Water

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

BEER

Budweiser

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Corona

$6.00+

Dos XX Lager

$6.00+

Heineken

$6.00+

Heineken Zero

$5.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Modelo

$6.00+

N/A St. Pauli

$5.00+

Pacifico

$6.00+

805 (16oz)

$5.00+

Guinness Can

$6.00

Cider Boys Strawberry Magic

$4.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime (Can)

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Blackberry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Peach

$6.00

Wyders Pineapple

$4.25

Nutrl Mango

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$6.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$6.00

Wine

GL Candoni Moscato

$8.00

GL HS White Zin

$8.00

GL HS Chardonnay

$8.00

GL HS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL House Cabernet Sauv

$8.00

GL House Merlot

$8.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL HS White Zin

$8.00

Flute Champagne

$5.00

Cocktails

Ala Slam

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Apple Sauce Drink

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$8.00

Baybreeze

$6.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Caesar

$60.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Choc Cake Shot

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cinnamon T Crunch

$8.00

CO Bulldog

$8.00

Collins (Rum)

$7.00

Collins (Vodka)

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

THE COMPANY SHOT

$10.00

Desert West

$10.00

Desert Candy

$11.00

El Pepino

$11.00

Elctr Lemonade

$10.00

Electric Ave

$9.00

Famoso

$14.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Horseman

$14.00

French Kiss

$10.00

Fully Loaded

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Fuzzy Rita

$9.00

Ginger Peartini

$9.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$12.00

HW Blonde

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.75

Kahlua&Cream

$7.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Koolade

$8.00

L.I.T

$10.00

La Fresa

$11.00

Lava Flow

$8.00

Lem Drop Shot

$7.00

Lem Drop Ting

$8.00

Lemon Blues

$8.00

Liq Cocaine

$7.25

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Liquid MJ

$8.00

Long Beach

$7.50

Love Bug

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Malibu Breeze

$6.00

Manhattan UP

$7.50

Marg Caddy

$11.00

Martini Gin RX

$8.00

Melon Ball

$14.00

Miami Ice

$10.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mojito Cuban

$9.00

Mojito Spanish

$7.00

Mrtni Gin Up

$9.00

Mrtni Vodka Up

$9.00

Mudslide Frozen

$8.00

Oat Cookie Shot

$7.00

Orange Skittle

$7.00

Peach Fuzz

$9.00

Pine Up/Down

$7.00

Pink Kitty

$6.50

Pink Lemonade

$7.00

PomegMarg

$8.50

Prickly Pear

$9.50

Purple Haze

$7.00

Rasp Kami Shot

$6.50

Red Head Slut

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Salted Watermln

$9.00

Salty Dog

$6.50

Sangria Pitcher

$20.00

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.50

Seelbach

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sex with Gator

$7.00

Snakebite

$6.00

Soco Lime

$7.00

Sour App Tini

$9.00

Spiked Ice Tea

$9.00

Spiked Palmer

$8.00

Straw Marg

$7.00

Strawberry Basil

$9.00

Summer Peach

$8.00

Surf Acid Shot

$6.50

T. Collins RX

$6.00

T. Collins Up

$6.50

Teq Sunrise

$6.00

Tokyo Tea

$7.50

Tropical Breeze

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Viola Martini

$10.00

WA Apple Shot

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Lightning

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wolf Hound

$5.50

Fast Bar

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

AMF

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Blow Job

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cadillac Marg

$12.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.50

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.25

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Michileda Prep

$3.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mule

$9.50

Pink Pussy

$6.50

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.50

White Russian

$7.00

Mex Candy Shot

$9.00

TCU

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Michelada Prep

$4.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Dirty Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tito's Mule

$10.00

Miami Ice

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Salted Watermelon

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Cherry Lime-aide

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6729 North 57th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
