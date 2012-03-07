Grand Bay Restaurant imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Grand Bay Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE

#207

Miami, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BEVERAGES

VERO-PURIFIED WATER

$1.50

COCA COLA

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00

NATURAL JUICES

LEMONADE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

DOC

$13.00

PURA VIDA

$13.00

SUN

$13.00

TROPICALE

$13.00

PINK SHOTS

$9.00

LEMONADE PITCHER

$20.00

BERRIE SMOOTHIE

$15.00

COCONUT

$13.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

FRESH OJ

$13.00

BEER

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

ESTRELLA DAMM

$6.00

WHITE AND ROSE WINE

GLS CHARDONNAY

$14.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

GLS MOSCATO

$11.00

GLS REISLING

$13.00

GLASS ROSE

$12.00

GLS PROSECCO

$10.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$44.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$37.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$40.00

BTL MOSCATO

$30.00

BTL REISLING

$43.00

BTL PROSECCO

$30.00

2021 FRESCOBALDI AMMIRAGLIA ALIE ROSE

$32.00

RED WINE

GLS PINOT NERO

$13.00

GLS MALBEC

$13.00

GLS MONTEPULCIANO

$12.00

GLS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$45.00

BTL PINOT NERO

$52.00

BTL MALBEC

$55.00

BTL MONTEPULCIANO

$35.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$2.50

AMERICANO

$2.50

MACCHIATO

$3.00

DOPPIO

$3.50

DOPPIO MACCHIATO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO/LATTE

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$7.00

TEA

RITUALS TEA

$4.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00

SPECIAL DRINKS

HAPPY HOUR COCKTAIL

$8.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$15.00

MOJITO

$15.00

MARGARITA

$15.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

PISCO SOUR

$15.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

DAIQUIRI

$15.00

PIÑA COLADA

$15.00

HUGO SPRITZ

$14.00

APERITIFS

MIMOSA

$10.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$35.00

BELLINI

$10.00

BELLINI PITCHER

$35.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$40.00

KRUDOS

SALMON SASHIMI

$21.00

FLOUNDER CEVICHE

$21.00

TUNA TARTARE

$24.00

SALMON CARPACCIO

$22.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$24.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$19.00

GREEK SALAD

$20.00

COBB SALAD

$20.00

BEET SALAD

$20.00

TOSCANA CHOP SALAD

$20.00

GORGONZOLA SALAD

$20.00

APPETIZERS

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

$26.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$20.00

BEEF DUMPLINGS

$19.00

SHORT RIB SLIDERS

$24.00

COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS

$16.00

BOWLS

BOWL- NORWEGIAN SALMON

$30.00

BOWL- TUNA

$33.00

BOWL-CHICKEN

$26.00

BOWL- BEEF TENDERLOIN

$33.00

BOWL- SHRIMP

$31.00

MAINS

FILET MIGNON

$35.00

MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO

$34.00

NORWEIGIAN SALMON

$34.00

SESAME TUNA

$32.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$26.00

LOMO SALTADO

$33.00

PASTA

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$20.00

PAPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$22.00

MACCHERONI AL TARTUFO

$29.00

RAVIOLI AL PORCINI

$26.00

SANDWICHES

GROVE BURGER

$20.00

VEGAN BURGER

$19.00

FISH SANDWICH

$19.00

QUESADILLA

$15.00

MILANESE SANDWICH

TURKEY CLUB

$21.00

HEALTHY

AVOCADO TOAST

$20.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$19.00

QUINOA TABBOULEH

$19.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

FISH TENDERS

$15.00

MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

BASMATTI RICE

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$9.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$9.00

MASHED POTATO

$9.00

YUCA FRIES

$8.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$10.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$10.00

GELATO

$5.00+

PANNA COTTA

$10.00

TRES LECHES

$10.00

FLAN

$10.00

MIXED BERRIES POUND CAKE

$10.00

FIRE

FIRE

RED WINE

2020 CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA

$160.00

2018 VEGA SICILIA ALION, RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN

$190.00

2017 PRONUTTO BAROLO

$94.00

2017 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO TENUTO DI COLLOSORBO

$88.00

2018 MARCHESI ANTINORI BADIA A PASSIGNANO, CHIANTI

$135.00

JOSEPH PHELPS CABERNET

$125.00

2019 APERTURE

$96.00

TD Wine

WHITE WINE & BUBBLES

2019 TRIMBACH REISLING, ALSACE, FRANCE

$43.00

2019 WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS CHARDONNAY, FRANCE

$57.00

2019 FLOWERS CHARDONNAY, CALIFORNIA

$50.00

LANSON BRUT LE BLACK LABEL, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$75.00

CHAMPAGNE AYALA BRUT MAJEUR

$63.00

NV CA'DEL BOSCO FRANCIACORTA

$45.00

2018 VILLA SPARINA GAVI D GAVI

$56.00

PROTEINS

PAINTED HILLS RIBEYE 12 OZ.

$27.00

FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON WITH SKIN 8 OZ.

$13.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA 8 OZ.

$15.00

DEBONED GREEN CIRCLE CHICKEN BREATS 8 OZ.

$12.00

CORVINA FILLET 8 OZ.

$14.00

SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON

$11.00

CAMEMBERT CHEESE

$11.00

GENNARI REGGIANO

$11.00

GRANA PADANO WEDGE

$15.00

OUR SAUCES

ASIAN LECHE DE TIGRE

$5.00

POMODORO

$4.00

BOLOGNESE

$6.00

YUZU TRUFFLE

$7.00

ANTICUCHERA SAUCE

$6.00

ORANGE SAUCE

$5.00

OUR MAGIC INGREDIENTS

GIUSTI MODENA BALSAMICVINEGAR

$30.00Out of stock

BARBERA EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$12.00

BARBERA BLACK TRUFFLE OIL

$18.00

HANDMADE FRESH MACCHERONI

$7.00

HANDMADE FRESH SPAGHETTI

$7.00

CANCHA

$6.00

CHOCLO

$6.00

AJI PANCA

$8.00

FLORIDA PURE SEA SALT

$25.00

ACQUERELLO RICE

$13.00

TAGGIASCHE OLIVES

$30.00

SAPPORI BISCOTTI ALMOND

$8.00

CERINGOLA OLIVES

$17.00

GENTILE MAFALDE PASTA

$7.00

GENTILE CALAMARETTI PASTA

$8.00

SAPPORI BISCOTTI CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$8.00

FIG SPEAD JAR

$7.00

CALABRIA CHILI PEPPERS IN OIL

$12.00

TERRE PUGLIA TARALLI

$4.00

LAUDEMIO OLIVE OIL

$39.00

ALMOND TORRONE

$9.00

NOCCIOLATA HAZELNUT SPREAD

$9.00

CALABRIA HOT CHILI SAUCE

$9.00

ALMOND TORRONE PISTACHIO

$9.00

FLATBREAD SEASALT

$7.00

CALLIPO TUNA IN OIL

$13.00

VICENZI COOKIES CHOCOLATE

$4.00

GENTILE PASTA RIGATONI

$8.00

GENTILE PASTA LINGUINE

$8.00

LAVAZZA COFFEE BEANS

$22.00

SPECIAL NIGHT

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$24.00

MARGHERITA

$14.00

INDIAVOLATA

$16.00

REGINA

$18.00

FUNGHI

$16.00

TRUFFLE

$24.00

NUTELLA

$15.00

CEVICHE NIGHT

$40.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

CREAM OF ASPARAGUS SOUP

$10.00

MAHI MAHI TIRADITO

$22.00

TUNA SALAD

$19.00

SPAGHETTI CACCIO E PEPE

$20.00

BROILED FLOUNDER

$26.00

HAPPY HOUR- MISO CEVICHE

$14.00

HAPPY HOUR- SALMON SASHIMI

$14.00

HAPPY HOUR- CARNE ASADA TOSTONES

$14.00

HAPPY HOUR- COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS

$12.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH AVOCADO TOAST

$17.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$16.00

EGGS ANY STYLE

$14.00

OMELETTE

$17.00

ACAI BOWL

$13.00

SMOKED SALMON

$17.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.00

TRUFFLE POACHED EGGS

$18.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS BELLINI

$250.00

BOTTOMLESS BELLINI

$25.00

SIDE OF BACON

$7.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

EASTER BRUNCH

$60.00

APPETIZERS

EXC- SHRIMP TOSTONES

$14.00

EXC- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

EXC- TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

EXC- PERUVIAN CEVICHE

$15.00

SALADS

EXC- CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

EXC- GREEK SALAD

$15.00

EXC- COBB SALAD

$16.00

POKE BOWLS

EXC- SALMON POKE

$18.00

EXC- CHICKEN POKE

$16.00

EXC- BEEF TENDERLOIN POKE

$20.00

EXC- SHRIMP POKE

$19.00

MAINS

EXC- SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$15.00

EXC- PAPPARDELLE ALFREDO

$12.00

EXC- TURKEY WRAP

$15.00

EXC- GROVE BURGER

$16.00

EXC- ORANGE SALMON

$20.00

EXC- CHICKEN MILANESE

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, #207, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Grand Bay Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Borsalino Cafe
orange star5.0 • 38
119 SE 1ST AVE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Cane A Sucre - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
21 NW Miami Court Miami, FL 33128
View restaurantnext
Motek - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
36 NE 1st St #132 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Barhos - Brickell
orange star3.7 • 12
41 SE fifth st suite cu3 Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Chicken & The Egg
orange star4.4 • 1,420
228 SE 1st Street Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Puroast Coffee - 632 S Miami Ave
orange star4.5 • 674
632 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston