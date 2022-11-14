Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Cafe - 540 Collins Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

540 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Overnight Oats
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Avocado smash served on top of Multigrain sourdough, with feta cheese, red pepper flakes, and topped with cilantro.

Nova Toast

Nova Toast

$15.95

Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Capers, and Red Onions on a multigrain Toast.

Omelette Wrap

Omelette Wrap

$13.95

Homemade pesto sauce, tomatoes, avocado, egg, and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

Miami Beach Sensation

Miami Beach Sensation

$16.95

Grilled cheese sandwich on ciabatta bread, with tomatoes, smoked salmon, pesto sauce, red onions, topped with eggs sunny side up

Grand Cafe Breakfast

Grand Cafe Breakfast

$12.95

Two eggs in any style served with Israeli salad and multigrain toast.

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$12.95

Seasonal Fruits salad topped with coconut flakes

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$12.95

Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Milk, chia seeds, blueberries, banana, strawberry, coconut flex, and almond butter

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$15.95

A delicious egg dish, sunny side up, slowly roasted in a spicy tomato sauce with bell peppers and served with pita bread

Bagel Cream Cheese

Bagel Cream Cheese

$6.95
Spicy Tuna Toast

Spicy Tuna Toast

$16.95

Smashed Avocado, Ahi Tuna Poke, Spicy Aioli topped with sesame on toasted multigrain bread.

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$12.95

Toasted American Bagel, tomatoes, arugula, avocado with sunny side up egg and red pepper flakes

Salads

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Baby mixed greens, tuna, tomatoes, avocado, pickles, hard-boiled egg, and red onions. Served with our house dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and red onions topped with feta cheese and zaatar tossed in olive oil and lemon juice.

Organic Quinoa Salad

Organic Quinoa Salad

$15.95

Kale, mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, red onions, sunflower seeds, sliced radish, and cherry tomatoes served with homemade tahini.

Crusted Salmon Salad

Crusted Salmon Salad

$21.95

Served warm over a bed of greens, hearts of palm, walnuts, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our house dressing.

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.95

Seared ahi tuna, green cabbage, spinach, cucumbers, shredded carrot, edamame, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.95

Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, topped with Parmesan and Croutons.

Feta Salmon Salad

Feta Salmon Salad

$21.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions topped with feta cheese and crusted salmon

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$21.95

Oven Roasted Salmon, organic quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled cabbage, and mango, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$21.95

Seared ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, poke soy, spicy aioli

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$16.95

Organic quinoa, seared tofu, arugula, avocado, sprouts, radish, pickled cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, served with homemade green tahini sauce

Sandwiches/Wraps

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$14.95

Baby Mix, Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Tuna Salad, Cherry tomatoes.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.95

Baby Mix, Arugula, Carrots, Cabbage and Ahi Tuna.

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$14.95

Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Alfalfa, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Batata with Tahini.

California Wrap

California Wrap

$14.95

Baby Mix, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions with Garlic mayo.

Panini Mozzarella

Panini Mozzarella

$14.95

Pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella on a toasted ciabatta.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Homemade tuna salad, arugula, tomatoes on a toasted multigrain bread.

Salmonini

Salmonini

$15.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and tomatoes on a toasted Jerusalem bagel.

Cheat Day

Ziva

Ziva

$15.95

Puff pastry topped with sesame seeds, filled with cheese and olives. Served with tomato puree, pickles, and egg.

Croissant Special

Croissant Special

$12.95

Omelette served on a freshly baked croissant with cheese and tomatoes.

Jerusalem Toast

Jerusalem Toast

$14.95

Mozzarella, Feta, Kalamata, Zaatar and Garlic Aioli on a toasted Jerusalem bagel

Ultimate Jerusalem Toast

Ultimate Jerusalem Toast

$14.95

Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives on a toasted Jerusalem bagel.

Croissant Delux

Croissant Delux

$13.95

Freshly baked croissant with cream cheese, smoked salmon, and sunny up egg.

Snacks

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$8.95

Hummus, Tahini, Chickpeas, Olive Oil, Pita.

Cheese Burekas

Cheese Burekas

$2.95
Spinach and Cheese

Spinach and Cheese

$3.45
Potato Burekas

Potato Burekas

$2.95

Acai

Classic Acai

Classic Acai

$12.95

Strawberry, Banana, Granola, Coconut, Chia, Almond Butter.

Miami Acai

Miami Acai

$12.95

Mango, Blueberry, Pineapple, hemp seeds, granola, date syrup

Banana Power Bowl

Banana Power Bowl

$13.95

Banana, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Milk, Topped Banana, Blueberries, strawberries, granola, chia, coconut flex, almond butter

Pastries

Croissant

$4.45

Burekas

$2.95

Large Burekas

$6.95

Rugulah

$2.75

Power Balls

$4.95

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.95

Vegan Oatmeal Cookie

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$5.95

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso

$2.95

Macchiato

$3.45

Hot Tea

$3.95

Mint Tea

$4.45

Matcha Latte

$6.95

Coffee

$3.65

Americano

$3.95

Cortado

$3.95

Double Espresso

$3.75

Double Macchiato

$3.95

Chai Latte

$5.45

Cafe Mocha

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Free Coffee

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.95

Blended Grand Cafe

$6.95

Blended White Mocha

$6.95

Blended Matcha

$6.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$7.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Cold Brew

$3.45

Limonana

$7.95

Iced Americano

$4.45

Iced Chai Latte

$5.45

Iced Chocolate

$4.45

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$3.45

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Vita Coco

$2.95

Fiji Water

$2.95

Smoothies

Power Smoothie

Power Smoothie

$11.95
Green And Good Smoothie

Green And Good Smoothie

$10.95
Sun Shine Smoothie

Sun Shine Smoothie

$10.95
Miami Beach Smoothie

Miami Beach Smoothie

$12.95
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$12.95

Cold Pressed

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.95
Beet It

Beet It

$9.95
Kale It Up

Kale It Up

$9.95
Oranginger

Oranginger

$9.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

540 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

