  • Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery - Page - 714 N NAVAJO DR
Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery - Page 714 N NAVAJO DR

714 N NAVAJO DR

Page, AZ 86040

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Oversized Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Chicken Tinder Basket

$13.00

Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Meatball Trio

$12.00

House made meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, crostini

Brewery Wings

$14.00

Bone-in chicken wings, roasted and finished in the frier, tossed in your choice of sauce, ranch or bleu cheese

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pickled spears, hand breaded and fried, ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Real Wisconsin cheese curds, hand breaded and fried, ranch

Cheese Bread

$11.00

Scratch made pizza dough covered in a blend of melty cheese

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand-cut, IPA-battered inion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Sweet potato waffle fries

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Fresh cut cauliflower crowns coated in a seasoning blend fried to prefection and tossed in