Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams 301 N 7th St
301 N 7th St
Williams, AZ 86046
Popular Items
Appetizer
Bavarian Pretzel
Oversized Barvarian pretzel with beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Blend Of melted Cheese Spinach Artichokes With Tortilla Chips
Cheese Bread
Scratch MadePizza Dough Covered In A Blend Of Melty Cheese
Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconisin cheese cruds tossed in seasoned bread crumbs
Brewery Wings
One Pound Of Fried Chicken Wings Sever Naked With Trio Of Sauces
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Crispy and thin fresh cut fries tossed with garlic and parmesan cheese
Fried Pickles
Half pound panko crusted pickle spears served with Chipotle ranch
Sweet Potato Fries OR Onion Rings
Hand cut onions breaded and deep fried served with ranch
Cauliflower Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
Severed with sour cream and salsa
Charcuterie Board
Chef Choice board of cured meats artisan cheeses seasonal fruit assorted nuts wrapped in our oversized barvarian pretzel served with a red wine reduction and Creole Mustard
Soup & Salad
Soup of the day
Chef's Choice Using Seasonal Available Ingredients served in Bread Bowl
Cup Of Soup
Homade Chili
Homemade Chili cooked daily, served in a bread bowl topped w/ Dieced Onions and shredded cheese
Wedge Salad
Quartered Fresh IceBerg lettuce, with bacon,cucumbers, shredded carrots, onions,and tomatoes covered with blue cheese crumbles
Grilled Pineapple Shrimp Salad
fresh field greens, tomatoes,cucumbers, shredded carrots, cheese, diced onions and croutons server with dressing of choice
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Fresh field greens, bell peppers, diced onion, cucembers, croutons, parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken breast
Side Salad
Burgers & Entrees
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled Chicken Breast Lettuce Tomatoe Onion Pretzel Bun Pickel Spear add cheese $1.49
Canyon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty Lettuce Tomatoe Onion Pretzel Bun Pickle Spear Cheese of choice
Pulled pork Sandwhich
Our Signature Pretzel Buns Loaded with Pull Pork Smothered in BBQ Sauce and coleslaw
Fish OR Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Pico De Gallo Cabbage Chipotle Cream Sauce Flour Tortillas With side
Fish & Chips
7 oz Crispy Deep Fried Cod Coleslaw and Tarter Sauce
Pub Sausage
1/3 lb Smoked Beer Brat Prepared in Sunsat Amber Ale Topped with Saurkraut and served with Creole Mustard in a Bratt Bun
Loaded Pup Sausage
1/3 lb Smoked Beer Brat Prepared in Sunsat Amber Ale Wrapped in Bacon Smothered in Chili and Cheese
Pizza
Meat Lovers
Marinara Monzzeralla Bacon Pepperoni Sausage
Supreme
Marinara Mozzarella Onions Pepperoni Bell Pappers Mushrooms
Hawaiian
Alredo Mozarella Grilled Chicken Black Olvies Mushrooms Spinach
Veggie Lovers
Marinara Mozzarella Spinach Onions Toamtoes Muchsrooms Bell Peppers Artichokes Black Olives
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Onions Tomatoes Grilled Chicken
Build Your Own
6 Delicous Toppings to choose from
The Works
Up to six (6) Toppings