  Williams
  Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams - 301 N 7th St
Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams 301 N 7th St

No reviews yet

301 N 7th St

Williams, AZ 86046

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewery Wings
Meat Lovers
Build Your Own

Appetizer

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Oversized Barvarian pretzel with beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Blend Of melted Cheese Spinach Artichokes With Tortilla Chips

Cheese Bread

$15.00

Scratch MadePizza Dough Covered In A Blend Of Melty Cheese

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Fried Wisconisin cheese cruds tossed in seasoned bread crumbs

Brewery Wings

$17.00

One Pound Of Fried Chicken Wings Sever Naked With Trio Of Sauces

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Crispy and thin fresh cut fries tossed with garlic and parmesan cheese

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Half pound panko crusted pickle spears served with Chipotle ranch

Sweet Potato Fries OR Onion Rings

$13.00

Hand cut onions breaded and deep fried served with ranch

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Severed with sour cream and salsa

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Chef Choice board of cured meats artisan cheeses seasonal fruit assorted nuts wrapped in our oversized barvarian pretzel served with a red wine reduction and Creole Mustard

Soup & Salad

Soup of the day

$12.00

Chef's Choice Using Seasonal Available Ingredients served in Bread Bowl

Cup Of Soup

$9.00

Homade Chili

$15.00

Homemade Chili cooked daily, served in a bread bowl topped w/ Dieced Onions and shredded cheese

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Quartered Fresh IceBerg lettuce, with bacon,cucumbers, shredded carrots, onions,and tomatoes covered with blue cheese crumbles

Grilled Pineapple Shrimp Salad

$20.00

fresh field greens, tomatoes,cucumbers, shredded carrots, cheese, diced onions and croutons server with dressing of choice

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$19.00

Fresh field greens, bell peppers, diced onion, cucembers, croutons, parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken breast

Side Salad

$7.00

Burgers & Entrees

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Lettuce Tomatoe Onion Pretzel Bun Pickel Spear add cheese $1.49

Canyon Cheeseburger

$18.00

1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty Lettuce Tomatoe Onion Pretzel Bun Pickle Spear Cheese of choice

Pulled pork Sandwhich

$17.00

Our Signature Pretzel Buns Loaded with Pull Pork Smothered in BBQ Sauce and coleslaw

Fish OR Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Pico De Gallo Cabbage Chipotle Cream Sauce Flour Tortillas With side

Fish & Chips

$20.00

7 oz Crispy Deep Fried Cod Coleslaw and Tarter Sauce

Pub Sausage

$16.00

1/3 lb Smoked Beer Brat Prepared in Sunsat Amber Ale Topped with Saurkraut and served with Creole Mustard in a Bratt Bun

Loaded Pup Sausage

$18.00

1/3 lb Smoked Beer Brat Prepared in Sunsat Amber Ale Wrapped in Bacon Smothered in Chili and Cheese

Pizza

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Marinara Monzzeralla Bacon Pepperoni Sausage

Supreme

$22.00

Marinara Mozzarella Onions Pepperoni Bell Pappers Mushrooms

Hawaiian

$22.00

Alredo Mozarella Grilled Chicken Black Olvies Mushrooms Spinach

Veggie Lovers

$22.00

Marinara Mozzarella Spinach Onions Toamtoes Muchsrooms Bell Peppers Artichokes Black Olives

BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Onions Tomatoes Grilled Chicken

Build Your Own

$16.00

6 Delicous Toppings to choose from

The Works

$24.00

Up to six (6) Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Calzones

Pepperoni Calzone

$20.00

Mozzarella Pepperoni's Marinara for dipping on side

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Mozzarella Spinach Onions Toamtoes Muchsrooms Bell Peppers Artichokes Black Olives Marinara for dipping on side

Meat Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Monzzeralla Bacon Pepperoni Sausage Marinara for Dipping

Dessert

Lava Cake

$11.00

Rich Choclate Cake With A Gooey Ganche Center Served With A Scoop Of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Half Baked

$12.00

Partially Baked Cookie Topped With Vanilla Ice Cream And Chocolate Sauce

Dessert Nachos

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.49

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Chicken Strips

$7.49

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.49

Kids Speciality Pizza 3 Toppings

$10.50

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Beer Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potatoe

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Jalepenos

$1.50

Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

Crispy chicken Side Salad

$7.00

Side Beef Patty

$7.00

Extra Cod

$12.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Extra Salmon

$14.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Kids Soda

Kids Juice or Milk

Hot Cocca

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Water

Coffee

$3.50

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY Sweet Day

$12.00

$2 TACO TUESDAY

$2.50

TACO PLATE

$12.00

WEDNESDAY Mac And Cheese

$15.00

Thursday Chef's Burger

$20.00

FISH FRY FRIDAY

$16.99

SATURDAY Smoked Bbq Brisket Plate

$22.00

SEAFOOD SUNDAY

$27.00

Sunday Football Specials

Appetizer Sample Platter

$14.99

Nachos

$14.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Cocktails

AZ Sunset

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mojito

$10.00

Cactus Lemonade

$9.00

Prickly Pear Kamikaze

$10.00

Saturn

$12.00

Tiki Blossom

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Grand Canyon Iced Tea

$10.00

Midnight Blossom

$9.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Butterly Martini

$12.00

Vodka Press

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Railroad Shandy

$7.00

Bourbon Peach Smash

$10.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Canyon Mule

$7.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Coconino Cosmo

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Strawberry Delicious

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Cadillac Marg

$12.00

Electric Orange

$9.00

Juniper Trail

$9.00

Thundersnow Margarita

$10.00

Old fashion

$12.00

Apple Of My Eye

$12.00

Witches Brew

$10.00

Strawberry Punch

$10.00

GCD Spirits

GCD Vodka

$7.00

GCD PP Vodka

$7.00

GCD OB Vodka

$7.00

GCD Rum

$7.00

GCD Gin

$6.00

GCD Bourbon

$10.00

Small Batch Whiskey

$14.00

AZ Gold Rum

$10.00

Fire House

$14.00

Fire Line

$14.00

Thundersnow Cinnamon Fire

$9.00

Bond & Fire

$14.00

Star Shine

$14.00

Spiced Rum

$10.00

GCD Thundersnow OG

$900.00

Coffee Liqour

$9.00

Apple Moonshine

$10.00

DBL GCD Vodka

$11.00

DBL GCD PP Vodka

$11.00

DBL GCD OB Vodka

$11.00

DBL GCD Rum

$11.00

DBL GCD Gin

$11.00

DBL Small Batch

$27.00

DBL AZ Gold Rum

$19.00

DBL Fire House

$27.00

DBL Fire Line

$27.00

DBL Cinnamon Fire

$15.00

DBL Apple Pie Moonshine

$15.00

GCD FLIGHTS

GCD Whisky Flight (4)

$15.00

GCD Whiskey FLight (5)

$17.00

GCD Whiskey FLight (6)

$18.00

GCD Clear (5) Flight

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Smirnoff/Flavors

$8.00

DBL Gray Goose

$19.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$13.00

DBL Kettle One

$17.00

DBL Smirnoff/Flavors

$15.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

DBL Amster Gin

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Pyrat

$8.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Bicardi

$15.00

DBL Pyrat

$15.00

DBL Meyers

$13.00

Tequila

Pepe Lopez

$6.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anj

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Anj

$11.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$8.00

Lo Veras

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Deleon

$10.00

DBL Pepe Lopez

$11.00

DBL El Jimador

$13.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$23.00

DBL Don Julio Anj

$23.00

DBL Union Mezcal

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

DBL Patron Anj

$21.00

DBL Patron Repo

$21.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

DBL Lo Veras

$17.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$81.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Baker's

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bib & Tucker

$16.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Clyde May's

$16.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Bottled in Bond

$14.00

E.H. Taylor Bottled in Bond Rye

$18.00

Eagle Rare Single Barrel

$12.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$18.00

Few SPirits Bourbon

$12.00

Few Spirits Rye

$12.00

Four Roses SB

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$25.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

George T Stagg 15yr

$60.00

GeorgeDickel Rye

$10.00

Henry Mckenna

$15.00

Hudson Maple Cask

$15.00

Hudson Maple Cask

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Bow St 18yr

$40.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$30.00

Jefferson's Pritchard

$36.00

Larceny Very Small Batch

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

Michter's Unblended

$15.00

O.H.S.O. Notary

$12.00

Old Forrester 1870

$12.00

Old Forrester 1897

$15.00

Old Forrester Classic

$8.00

Peanut Butter

$9.00

Rebel Yell

$18.00

Redemption Wheated

$12.00

Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

San Tan AZ Rye

$12.00

San Tan Sacred Stave

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$15.00

Stranahan's Sherry Cask

$25.00

Thumb Butte Bloody Basin

$12.00

Thumb Butte Rodeo Rye

$12.00

V.O.

$9.00

Weller 12yr

$25.00

Whistlepig Bespoke 12yr

$25.00

Widow Jane Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Old Forrester Classic

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Thumb Butte Bloody Basin

$23.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$23.00

DBL Eagle Rare Single Barrel

$23.00

DBL Redemption Wheated

$23.00

DBL O.H.S.O. Notary

$23.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$23.00

DBL Larceny Very Small Batch

$23.00

DBL San Tan Sacred Stave

$23.00

DBL Few SPirits Bourbon

$23.00

DBL Old Forrester 1870

$23.00

DBL Wyoming Whiskey

$23.00

DBL Four Roses SB

$23.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$23.00

DBL E.H. Taylor Bottled in Bond

$27.00

DBL Crown Royal Spec Reserve

$27.00

DBL Michter's Sour Mash

$29.00

DBL Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$29.00

DBL Old Forrester 1897

$29.00

DBL Henry Mckenna

$29.00

DBL Michter's Unblended

$29.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$31.00

DBL Bib & Tucker

$31.00

DBL Baker's

$31.00

DBL Clyde May's

$31.00

DBL Rebel Yell

$35.00

DBL Blanton's Single Barrel

$35.00

DBL Elijah Craig 12yr

$35.00

DBL Weller 12yr

$49.00

DBL Stranahan's Sherry Cask

$49.00

DBL Garrison Brothers

$49.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$59.00

DBL Jefferson's Pritchard

$71.00

DBL Jameson Bow St 18yr

$79.00

DBL George T Stagg 15yr

$119.00

DBL GeorgeDickel Rye

$19.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$19.00

DBL Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond

$19.00

DBL Thumb Butte Rodeo Rye

$21.00

DBL San Tan AZ Rye

$21.00

DBL Sagamore Rye

$21.00

DBL Few Spirits Rye

$21.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$21.00

DBL Hudson Maple Cask

$29.00

DBL Widow Jane Rye

$35.00

DBL Angel's Envy Rye

$35.00

DBL Whistlepig Bespoke 12yr

$49.00

DBL E.H. Taylor Bottled in Bond Rye

$35.00

DBL Hudson Maple Cask

$29.00

DBL Peanut Butter

$17.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Singleton 12yr

$14.00

Brenne French

$16.00

Dalmore 12yr

$16.00

Ardbeg Islay 10yr

$18.00

Lagavulin

$22.00

Oban

$20.00

Balvenie Peat Week

$24.00

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon

$26.00

Kavalan Sherry Oak

$28.00

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$30.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr

$14.00

Highland Park

$36.00

Glenfiddich Gran Res 21yr

$45.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$29.00

DBL Singleton 12yr

$17.00

DBL Brenne French

$31.00

DBL Dalmore 12yr

$31.00

DBL Ardbeg Islay 10yr

$35.00

DBL Lagavulin

$43.00

DBL Oban

$39.00

DBL Balvenie Peat Week

$47.00

DBL Kavalan Ex-Bourbon

$51.00

DBL Kavalan Sherry Oak

$55.00

DBL Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$59.00

DBL Glenmorangie Spios

$63.00

DBL Highland Park

$71.00

DBL Glenfiddich Gran Res 21yr

$89.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno

$8.00

Henessey

$12.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Saint George Rasepberry

$10.00

Matell Cordon Bleu Cognac

$30.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Fernat Branca

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

St Germain

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

DBL Disaronno

$15.00

DBL Henessey

$23.00

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Saint George Rasepberry

$19.00

DBL Matell Cordon Bleu Cognac

$59.00

DBL Jagermeister

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Disaronno

$15.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Fernat Branca

$13.00

DBL Grand Mariner

$15.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$13.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL St Germain

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

FALL DRINK SPECIALS

Drunkin Pumpkin

$14.00

Apple Of My Eye

$13.00

Hot Tottie

$13.00

DRFT Beer

American Pilsner

$7.00

Kachina Wheat

$7.00

Prickly Pear Wheat

$7.00

Black Iron IPA

$7.00

Horseshoe Bend Pale Ale

$7.00

Hop Canyon

$7.00

Brew 42

$7.00

Sunset Amber

$7.00