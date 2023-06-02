Grand Central Bar & Sportsbook

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Crispy Fish Bites

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Pickle Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

(10) Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Quesadillas

$9.00

Nacho Platter

$10.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mango/Guac Flour Chips

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

(20) Wings with Fries

$29.00

(5) Vegan Wings

$12.00

(10) Vegan Wings with Fries

$24.00

Burgers

Beef Sliders (3 per order)

$9.00

Chicken Tender Sliders (3 per order)

$10.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.50

Buffalo Popper Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Wraps

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Upstate

Beef On Weck

$16.00Out of stock

Spiedies

$12.00

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

DC Fray

Fray Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Fray Wings

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Fray Classic Burger

$11.00

Fray Veggie Burger

$11.00

PT Corona Premier

$14.00

Svedka

$6.00

Fireball Shots

$5.00

Jell-O Shots

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Center of it All

Location

2447 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

