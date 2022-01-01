Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

245 Centerville Road Unit B

Lancaster, PA 17603

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Egg and Cheese
Fruit Smoothie

Bagels/ Breads

Prepared Bagel

$1.20

Bagged Bagel

$1.20

Sliced Bagel

$1.27

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Classic

$5.75

Choice of bagel, Meat, Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.70

Egg and Cheese on a Bagel

The Garden

$5.70

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Grill Spice on Focaccia Bread

Egg on Bagel

$3.45

One Fried Egg on a Bagel

Meat on Bagel

$4.89

Choice of Breakfast Meat on a Bagel

Meat & Egg

$5.39

Choice of Breakfast Meat and Egg on a Bagel **NO CHEESE**

Meat & Cheese NO EGG

$5.49

Meat Omelet

$6.25

3 Egg Omelet with Choice of Meat and Cheese

Omelet Wrap

$5.25

3 Egg Omelet with Choice of Cheese **NO MEAT**

Focaccia Grill

$4.95

Egg, Cheese and Red Peppers on Focaccia Bread

Meat Focaccia

$5.95

Egg, Cheese, red peppers and choice of Meat on Focaccia Bread

Hash Brown

$1.10

Oatmeal

Blueberry Oatmeal

$4.50

Black Berry Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Choco Chip Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Choco Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

MISC

Fruit Cup

$3.79

Strawberry Yogart Parfait

$3.79

Mixed Berry Parfait

$3.79

Cup Of Grapes

$1.50

Spread Tubs

Plain C.C. Tub

$3.99

Side of Flavor

$1.70

Side of Plain

$1.60

Rasberry

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Tub

$3.99

Chives Tub

$3.99

Garlic and Herb Tub

$3.99

Jalepeño Cheddar Tub

$3.99

Apple Raisin Cin Tub

$3.99

Blueberry Tub

$3.99

Butter Tub

$1.65

Preserves Tub

$2.49

Lox C.C Tub

$3.99

Vegetable Tub

$3.99

Side Of Hummus

$2.00

Spinach Tub

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Tub

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Honey Butter

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Tub

$3.99

Pineapple

$3.99Out of stock

Hashbrown

Hash Brown

$1.10

A La Carte

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Scrambled Egg on the side

$1.25

Side of Pork Roll

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Hardboiled Egg

$1.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Note** If we are out of your bread choice, we will substitute with a Plain Bagel.

5th Avenue

$8.99

Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on focaccia

BBQ Chicken

$10.29

Grilled chicken, onions, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and honey bbq sauce on a wrap

Broadway

$9.79

Grilled chicken breast strips, caesar dressing, red onion, parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wrap

Bronx Beef

$9.99

Grilled sliced steak, grilled onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and A1 sauce on a French roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.09

Grilled chicken breast, spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, coleslaw on your choice of wrap

Carnegie Hall Pastrami

$9.79

Hot pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard, on your choice of bagel

Chrystler BLT

$9.49

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bagel

Ellis Island

$10.19

Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on bagel of your choice

Empire Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a wrap

Grand Central Chicken

$10.09

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato garlic sauce on an Asiago roll

Greenwich Village

$9.99

Roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, red onion, cucumber, veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo on focaccia

Harlem Chicken

$10.39

Grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and deli mustard on a French roll

Lady Liberty

$9.99

Ham and Swiss topped with chipotle mayo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chive cream cheese on a parmesan roll

Long Island Lox

$10.09

Lox, cream cheese, tomato, and red onion on choice of bagel

Park Avenue

$9.99

Grilled ham, Swiss, onions with coleslaw and thousand island dressing

Queens Quesadilla

$10.79

Grilled chicken, red onion, green peppers, and cheddar cheese in a crispy flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream

Rockerfeller

$10.49

Roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish mayo, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a cheddar roll

Sandwich of the Month

$10.50

Times Square

$8.99

Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pesto mayo on an asiago roll

Tribecca Club

$10.79

Ham, roast beef, or turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and cheese on your choice of bagel

Upper East Side

$10.79

Grilled steak and onions, with provolone cheese, avocado, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo on parmesan roll

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Melted cheese on choice or grilled bagel

Combo Special

$10.00Out of stock

Create Your Own

BLT

$9.49

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.59

Egg Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.49

Grilled Steak

$9.19

Ham

$8.29

Pastrami

$8.69

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.59

Turkey

$8.29

Salads/Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, spicy Buffalo chicken, red onion, coleslaw, and bleu cheese dressing topped with fresh homemade croutons

Chef Salad

$9.49

Club Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and red onion topped with fresh homemade croutons and your choice of dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.49

Mixed greens, seasoned chicken breast, green peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa, tortilla strips and southwestern ranch dressing

Garden Salad

$8.49

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, hard boiled egg and red onion topped with fresh homemade croutons and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, chicken breast, tomato, red onion and Caesar dressing topped with shredded Italian cheese and fresh homemade croutons

Salad of the Month

$10.50

Side Salad

$5.49

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.49

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken breast, strawberries, feta cheese, and red onions topped with candied almonds and celery seed vinaigrette

Soup A

$4.99

Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Soup B

$4.99Out of stock

Scoop of Chix salad

$2.75

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.75

Scoop of Egg Salad

$2.75

Bowl Chix Salad

$5.50

Bowl Tuna Salad

$5.50

Extra Sides

Coleslaw

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Macaroni Salad

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Bagged Pickle

$0.50

Lunch Combo

Grilled Cheese and Cup of Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Cake

Crumb Cake

$2.75

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Cookies

Sugar Cookie

$1.98

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.98Out of stock

Peppermint Blossom

$1.25Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Carrot Cake Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Banana Choc Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.99

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Cinn Coffee Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla Pound Cake Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Sweets

Brownie

$2.75

Cheese Danish

$2.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Twist

$2.75

P.B. Tandy Cake

$2.75

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.75

Bottled/Fountain Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Turkey Hill

$1.89

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.25Out of stock

OJ

$2.25

Perrier

$2.00

Chai/Tea

Tea

$2.25+

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$2.75+

Shake n Tea

$2.29

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$1.89

Decaf Spiced Chai

$4.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.75+

Iced London Fog

$3.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.88

Medium Coffee

$2.12

Large Coffee

$2.36

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.12

Large Iced Coffee

$2.36

Espresso

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso

$2.25+

Latte

$3.25+

House Favorites

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Café Mocha

$4.00+

Sugar Free Mocha

$4.00+

Irish Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Caramel Cream

$4.00+

Raspberry Truffle

$4.00+

Cinnamon Honey Latte

$4.00+

Green Tea Latte

$4.00+

Orange Blossum

$4.00+

Mint Mocha

$4.00+

Strawberry Cream

$4.00+

Salted Caramel HC

$3.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.25

Sticky Bun

$4.00+

Eggnog Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$4.25Out of stock

Coconut Cream Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Mint Mocha

$4.25

Pumpkin Pie

$4.25

Drinks

Choc Covered Strawberry latte

$4.25

Other

Steamer

$3.25

Apple Cider

$3.25+

Energy Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Soda

$2.50

Café au Lait

$2.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

Smoothies

Sm Green Giant

$4.50

Lg Green Giant

$5.50

Sm Apple Zinger

$4.50

Lg Apple Zinger

$5.50

Sm Berry Patch

$4.50

Lg Berry Patch

$5.50

Sm Berry Lean

$5.50

Lg Berry Lean

$6.50

Sm Mocha Melt

$5.50

Lg Mocha Melt

$6.50

Crunch Time Shake

$6.50

Lg Thin Mint

$6.50

Lg Almond Banana Bolt

$6.50

Lg Cardio King

$6.50

Lg Green Goddess

$6.50

GF Chocolate Strawberry

$6.50

Sm Carot Top

$4.50Out of stock

Lg Carrot Top

$6.50Out of stock

Orange Leancicle

$6.50

Peach Orchard

$4.00+

Espresso Smoothies

$4.00+

Fruit Blast

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+

Frozen Chai

$4.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

$4.00+

Choc Covered Strawberry Smoothi

$4.00+

Orange Creamsicle

$4.00+

Green Tea Smoothie

$4.00

Frozen Strawberry Lemondae

$4.25+Out of stock

Shamrock Smoothie

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00+Out of stock

White Chocolate Smoothie

$4.00+Out of stock

Coconut Cream Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie Smoothie

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Lattes

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Iced Caramel Cream

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Raspberry Truffle

$4.50

Iced Irish Mocha

$4.50

Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte

$4.50

Iced White Choco Mocha

$4.50

Iced SF Mocha

$4.50

Iced Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Iced Mint Mocha

$4.50

Misc

Lox Packet

$7.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image
Banner pic
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

