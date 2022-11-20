Central Kitchen Online Food Hall
No reviews yet
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together. Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors. Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.
Location
808 SE Morrison St., Portland, OR 97214
Gallery