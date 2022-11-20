Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central Kitchen Online Food Hall

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

808 SE Morrison St.

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Chicken Joy Bowl
Pork Carnitas Bowl

Grand Central

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.95

Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.95

Lightly fried calamari rings dusted with a roasted garlic pepper semolina breading served with Lemon Thyme aioli and Chili Lime sauce.

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$8.95

Freshly made, hand cut French fries served with Peppercorn Ranch & Sriracha Fry Sauce

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

$13.95

Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

$13.95

One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.95

Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

Garlic Truffle Fries

Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.95

Fresh garlic, rosemary, truffle oil & Romano cheese. Served with choice of peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

BBQ White Cheddar Burger

BBQ White Cheddar Burger

$15.95

Black Butte BBQ sauce, white cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings and garlic aioli.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.95

USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Grilled plant based protein burger prepared on a toasted brioche bun spread with Thousand Island dressing. Served with melted cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles chips.

Ham & Egg Burger

Ham & Egg Burger

$16.95

Fried egg, smoked ham, American cheese, dill pickles and burger sauce.

Orange Chicken Joy Bowl

Orange Chicken Joy Bowl

$14.95

Tempura fried chicken tossed in our soy orange glaze with dried chilies and green onions. Served with Ginger Soy Glaze and Sweet Thai Chili Vegetable Mix. Garnished with an orange slice and green onion curls.

Pork Carnitas Bowl

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$13.95

Pork Carnitas, Cilantro rice, jack cheese, Santa Fe black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, salsa roja, chipotle sour cream, cilantro and jalapeno.

Mac & Cheese Classic

Mac & Cheese Classic

$15.95

Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, sweet onions, Gorgonzola, Swiss, cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.

Pork Carnitas Street Tacos

Pork Carnitas Street Tacos

$13.95

Slow roasted pork, salsa roja, chipotle Napa slaw, Cotija, pico de gallo. 3 ea. 6” tacos.

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Caesar Roasted Chicken

Caesar Roasted Chicken

$15.95

Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix. Served with Caesar dressing. *Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Starter Caesar Salad

Starter Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing. **Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Starter House Salad

Starter House Salad

$7.95

Fresh arugula, radicchio & spring salad mix. Topped with cherry tomatoes and served with guest’s choice of dressing.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$16.95

Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.

Roasted Pork Cubano Sandwich

Roasted Pork Cubano Sandwich

$16.95

Tender roasted pork shoulder, with smoked ham, Swiss cheese, B&B pickles, jalapeños and Dijon mustard sauce on Parmesan crusted ciabatta.

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

$9.95

Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.

Mexican Churros, Chocolate & Caramel

Mexican Churros, Chocolate & Caramel

$7.95

Deep fried churros dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with Ghirardelli sweet chocolate and caramel for dipping.

Southern Jewel

Southern Jewel offers Southern fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken, sliders and Southern specialties. One of six diverse restaurants have been developed for Central Kitchen, each featuring scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter

Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter

$4.95

Sweet cornbread baked with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served warm with our sweet honey butter.

Hush Puppy Corn Fritters

Hush Puppy Corn Fritters

$8.95

Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.95Out of stock

Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam and Sriracha dipping sauce.

Freakin' Good Pickles

Freakin' Good Pickles

$8.95

Crispy coated dill pickles, deep fried and served with Sriracha dipping sauce.

Homestyle Chicken Tenders

Homestyle Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Served with peppercorn ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces.

6 Bone-In Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$12.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$10.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

9 Bone-In Wings

9 Bone-In Wings

$15.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

9 Boneless Wings

9 Boneless Wings

$13.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN /NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

12 Bone-In Wings

12 Bone-In Wings

$19.95

BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$16.95

BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO

Jewel Spicy Chicken

Jewel Spicy Chicken

$15.95

Marinated with jalapeño and buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour, crispy fried and topped with chipotle aioli, sweet chipotle Napa slaw and dill pickles.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies

$12.95

Tender chicken marinated jalapeño & buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour and crispy fried. Topped with s chipotle slaw and dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun . 3 ea.

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.

Nashville Hot Chicken (4 Piece)

Nashville Hot Chicken (4 Piece)

$16.95Out of stock

Jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken, double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Each piece is generously brushed with our Nashville HOT sauce. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)

Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)

$16.95Out of stock

Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95

Spring greens, cherry tomatoes and choice of salad dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, arugula, radicchio, Grana parmesan, ciabatta croutons, parmesan crisp and Caesar dressing.

Crispy Tater Tots

Crispy Tater Tots

$7.95

Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauce.

French Fries - Large

French Fries - Large

$7.95

Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.95

Cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, chipotle sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Made to order creamy, 5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese, made with red bell peppers and topped with cheddar & jack cheeses, breadcrumbs and a Lil’ Mamas sliced pepper.

Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$5.95

Napa cabbage and red cabbage mixed with red bell peppers, carrots, green onions and cilantro. All tossed in our creamy southern coleslaw dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.95
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95
Oregon Rain Spring Water

Oregon Rain Spring Water

$3.00
Red Bull (Sugar Free)

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.50
Red Bull (Red)

Red Bull (Red)

$4.50
Red Bull (Tropical Yellow)

Red Bull (Tropical Yellow)

$4.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.95Out of stock
San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$4.50
San Pellegrino (Original)

San Pellegrino (Original)

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.95
Tazo Iced Tea (Brewed)

Tazo Iced Tea (Brewed)

$3.95Out of stock
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together. Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors. Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.

Location

808 SE Morrison St., Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Grand Central image
Banner pic
Grand Central image
Grand Central image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 690
815 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Shalom Y'all - SE Taylor St.
orange starNo Reviews
117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101 Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
928 SE 9th Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
orange star4.6 • 478
920 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
923 SE 7th ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
orange star4.1 • 1,274
1708 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston