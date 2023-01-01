Grand Cru Wine Bar 1257 W Magnolia Avenue

Restaurant info

Grand Cru is an independent, locally owned wine bar and fine wine shop that captures the charm of Magnolia Avenue and Fort Worth’s Southside within the walls of an historic 1920s-era building. Featuring a vast selection of bubbles, whites, reds, roses and port wines by the glass or flight, our wine list offers over 200 choices by the bottle, and virtually all are available for retail purchase at discounts of 25% or more. A number of craft beers are also available to enjoy here or take home. Selections feature breweries as far away as Japan and as close as our own home town of Fort Worth. We are happy to have on hand a small plates menu full of delicious house-prepared items including savory as well as sweet selections that compliment our wines.