Main picView gallery

Grand Cru Wine Bar 1257 W Magnolia Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1257 W Magnolia Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

WINE

Red

GLS Eco Terreno, Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Bydand

$6.75

GLS Cakebread

$7.00

GLS Dana Estates Vaso

$7.25

GLS Mark Herold

$7.50

GLS Paul Hobbs

$7.75

GLS Revana Terroir Series

$7.25

GLS Les Jouises Vieilles Vignes

$8.00

GLS Ghiaccio Forte, Sangiovese

$14.50

GLS Domaine Courbis Cornas

$7.00

GLS Ricca Terra Bullets Before Cannonballs, Red Blend

$16.00

GLS Sella Antica, Red Blend

$10.75

GLS Quaquarini, Red Blend

$12.50

GLS Edmeades, Zinfandel

$13.50

GLS Italics Sixteen Appellations

$5.75

GLS Susana Balbo Late Harvest, Malbec 500 ML

$13.50

GLS Sandeman 30 Year, Tawny Port

$29.25

GLS Sea Enchantress, Red Blend

$12.75

GLS Tapiz, Malbec

$13.25

GLS Vara y Pulgar, Tintilla

$14.00

GLS Terre Rouge, Syrah

$14.50

GLS Lamadrid, Cabernet Franc

$13.50

GLS Domain du Pesquier, Gigondas

$17.25

GLS Chateau Sainte-Marie, Bourdeaux

$11.25

GLS Stark-Conde, Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GLS Silver Ghost, Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

GLS Terra D'Oro, Petite Syrah

$13.50

GLS Charles Hours-Clos Uruolat, Petit Manseng

$14.50

GLS Porto Meneres, Tawny Port

$41.25

GLS J. Bouchon, Pais

$13.50

GLS Kurtatsch, Schiava

$16.50

GLS Calipaso, Pinot Noir

$11.25

GLS David Renaud, Pinot Noir

$20.75

GLS EIEIO, Pinot Noir

$20.50

GLS Roagna Igino, Nebbiolo

$16.75

GLS Eduardo Garrido Rioja, Tempranillo

$15.25

GLS La Storia, Merlot

$16.00

GLS Fabiana, Kalema, Negroamaro

$13.50

GLS Paulo Scavino, Barolo, Nebbiolo

$7.00

GLS Cameron Fisher, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Bevan Cellars, Tench, Red Blend

$14.50

BTL Scagliola La Faia

$34.00

BTL Durigutti

$29.00

BTL Clos D'Isore Chinon

$35.00

BTL Vigne Del Malina

$37.00

BTL Lamadrid Reserva

$34.00

BTL Stark-Conde

$44.00

BTL Foxglove

$36.00

BTL Silver Ghost

$55.00

BTL Eco Terreno

$40.00

BTL Lobo Wulff Atlas Peak

$135.00

BTL Bydand

$130.00

BTL Cakebread

$136.00

BTL Dana Estates Vaso

$130.00

BTL Mark Herold

$138.00

BTL Paul Hobbs

$162.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge

$47.00

BTL Crossbarn

$67.00

BTL Revana Terroir Series

$131.00

BTL Grant Burge Barossa Ink

$30.00

BTL C Vialade Le Jour et la Nuit

$30.00

BTL Alcance Carignan

$51.00

BTL Turley Wine Cellars

$50.00

BTL iGrecco Cata Rosso

$33.00

BTL Yohan Lardy Cru Fleurie

$46.00

BTL Alto Moncayo

$77.00

BTL Teho Tomal

$74.00

BTL Tapiz Alta

$33.00

BTL Chateau Laur Cahors

$32.00

BTL Lagarde Primeras Vinas

$50.00

BTL Whitehall Lane

$48.00

BTL Trendadue La Storia

$40.00

BTL Gainey Vineyard

$36.00

BTL Roagna Igino

$42.00

BTL Francesco Rinaldi & Figli

$79.00

BTL J Bouchon Pais Salvaje

$34.00

BTL Terra D'Oro

$34.00

BTL Mooroodoc Estate

$56.00

BTL Meinklang Nacht Edition 3

$63.00

BTL Domaine Lebreuil

$43.00

BTL Les Jouises Vieilles Vignes

$150.00

BTL David Renaud irancy

$52.00

BTL Paul Lorry

$34.00

BTL Fiddlehead Cellars

$63.00

BTL EIEIO Cuvee E

$51.00

BTL CP Wines

$28.00

BTL Ghiaccio Forte

$36.00

BTL Castello Romitorio

$90.00

BTL Borgo Scopeto

$34.00

BTL Kirtatsch

$41.00

BTL Heartland Director's Cut

$49.00

BTL Domaine Courbis Cornas

$126.00

BTL Etienne Becheras

$45.00

BTL Alain Jaume

$53.00

BTL Terre Rouge Easton

$36.00

BTL Bell Cellars Canterbury

$39.00

BTL Bodega Garzon Reserve

$38.00

BTL Eduardo Garrido Cranza

$38.00

BTL La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi

$40.00

BTL Hermanos Lurton

$34.00

BTL Edmeades

$34.00

BTL Trione Zin 16

$48.00

BTL Sea Enchantress

$32.00

BTL Ricca Terra Bullets

$40.00

BTL Susan Balbo Brioso

$60.00

BTL Moulin De Tricot Margaux

$84.00

BTL Sainte Marie Vieilles Vignes

$28.00

BTL Cru Monplaisir

$43.00

BTL Chateau Lalande Saint-Julien

$62.00

BTL Chante Cigale CDP

$74.00

BTL Le Vieux Donjon CDP

$99.00

BTL La Bete

$31.00

BTL Gigondas

$44.00

BTL Via Augusta

$40.00

BTL Vacqueyras

$43.00

BTL Manousakis MRS

$39.00

BTL Quaquarini

$31.00

BTL Marchesi Incisa Rollone

$38.00

BTL Ciacci Piccolomini

$30.00

BTL Ca'Del Monte Ripasso

$36.00

BTL Lenotti Amarone

$69.00

BTL Tenuta Sella Antica

$27.00

BTL Herdado Esporao Tinto

$36.00

BTL Babylonstoren Babel

$38.00

BTL The Pepper Pot

$33.00

BTL Aphaea Reserve

$32.00

BTL Font De La Figuera Tinto

$71.00

BTL Llenca Plana

$34.00

BTL Italics Sixteen Appellations

$95.00

BTL One Iron Meritage

$79.00

BTL Oak Farm Tievoli

$30.00

BTL Susana Balbo Late Harvest 500 ML

$45.00

BTL La Tour Vieille Rimage 500 ML

$45.00

BTL Charles Hours Clos Uroulat 375 ML

$37.00

BTL Sandeman 30 Year

$146.00

BTL Porto Meneres 40 Year 375 ML

$103.00

BTL Saint-Emilion Pavillon

$76.00

BTL Luna Gaia Nero D'Avola

$30.00

BTL Terre Stagate Manent Aglianico

$36.00

BTL Chiara Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

$38.00

White

GLS Abadia de San Campo, Albarino

$13.25

PEANUT BUTTER

GLS Jean-Pierre Grossot, Chablis

$19.00

GLS Bennet Valley Cellars, Chardonnay

$14.75

GLS True Myth, Chardonnay

$13.50

GLS Benoit Gautier, Chenin Blanc

$14.50

GLS Valckenberg, Gewurztraminer

$12.75

GLS Dom Felines Jourdan, Piquepoul

$12.00

GLS Livon Pinot Grigio

$12.50

GLS Karl Josef, Riesling

$10.75

GLS Matthew Fritz, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.50

GLS Arona, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.75

GLS Deschamps Pouilly-Fume, Sauvignon Blanc

$20.25

GLS Etchart Cafayate, Torrontes

$10.00

GLS Aurelien Chatagnier

$6.00

GLS Terre Nere, Etna Bianco

$15.25

GLS William Chris Mary Ruth

$14.50

BTL Abadia de San Campo

$33.00

BTL Jim Barry

$49.00

BTL Leeuwin Estate

$46.00

BTL Jean-Pierre Grossot

$48.00

BTL Capensis Silene

$54.00

BTL Bennet Valley Bin 5757

$37.00

BTL Belle Pente

$46.00

BTL True Myth

$34.00

BTL Lucien Thomas

$42.00

BTL Benoit Gautier

$36.00

BTL Babylonstoren

$31.00

BTL Kierkegaard

$39.00

BTL Pajzos Tokaji

$27.00

BTL Gini Soave

$39.00

BTL Valckenberg

$32.00

BTL Virgen del Galir

$34.00

BTL Weixelbaum Stephanus

$31.00

BTL Le Jardin D'Edouard

$43.00

BTL Cave de Turkheim

$34.00

BTL Dom Felines Jourdan

$30.00

BTL Livon Pinot Grigio Ramato

$31.00

BTL Disruption

$32.00

BTL Weingut Richard Bocking

$65.00

BTL Karl Josef

$27.00

BTL Matthew Fritz

$29.00

BTL Arona

$32.00

BTL Marc Deschamps

$51.00

BTL Torbreck Woodcutter's

$35.00

BTL Etchart Cafayate Torrontes

$28.00

BTL Il Monticello Groppolo

$37.00

BTL Aurelien Chatagnier

$101.00

BTL Terre Rouge

$43.00

BTL Lirac La Fermade

$37.00

BTL Haut Rian

$26.00

BTL Antoine Arena

$72.00

BTL Chante Cigale

$54.00

BTL Paul Autard CDP

$58.00

BTL Riere Cadene Via Agusta

$36.00

BTL Lenotti Colle Dei Tigli

$29.00

BTL Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

$38.00

BTL William Chris Mary Ruth

$36.00

Rosé

GLS Liquid Farm

$18.50

GLS Borell-Diehl

$11.00

GLS Massaya

$14.75

BTL S. Pratsch

$31.00

BTL Vignobles Ferret

$27.00

BTL Chateau Vannieres

$37.00

BTL Paraza Minervois

$30.00

BTL Borell-Diehl

$33.00

BTL Serra Lori

$30.00

BTL Luzon Rosado

$26.00

BTL Bonny Doon

$32.00

BTL Liquid Farm

$46.00

BTL Massaya Rose

$37.00

BTL Santa Julia Brut

$30.00

Bubbles

GLS Drappier, Champagne, 375 ML

$20.00

GLS Le Mesnil, Champagne, 375 ML

$21.00

GLS Canard-Duschene, Champagne, 375 ML

$25.00

GLS Il Mostro Rosato Frizzante

$16.00Out of stock

GLS Marchesi Incisa, Felice, Moscato

$14.50

GLS Carpene Malvolti, Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Jansz Rose

$44.00

BTL Jansz Cuvee

$72.00

BTL Arras Brut

$63.00

BTL Chapel Down

$63.00

BTL Hubert Mayer

$39.00

BTL M. Bonnamy

$32.00

BTL Drappier 375 ML

$42.00

BTL Drappier Grand Sendree

$168.00

BTL Le Mesnil 750 ML

$66.00

BTL Le Mesnil 375 ML

$50.00

BTL Canard-Duschene 375 ML

$49.00

BTL Il Mostro Rosato Frizzante

$40.00

BTL Comtes Dampierre

$74.00

BTL Michel Gonet

$92.00

BTL Besserat de Bellefoni

$82.00

BTL Billecart-Salmon

$139.00

BTL Marchesi Incisa, Felice

$35.00

BTL Nomine-Renard

$63.00

BTL Ongaresca

$32.00

BTL Carpene Malvolti

$35.00

BTL Contratto Millesimato

$44.00

BTL Castellroig

$43.00

Flights

Champagne Problems

$28.00

Sauvi Bee

$20.25

Summer Renaissance

$18.25

Will You Accept This Rose

$20.00

Sweeter Side of Wine

$17.75

Cool For The Summer Red

$19.75

An Ode to Pinot

$29.50

50 Shades of Red

$20.00

Welcome to the Cabernet

$20.25

Ultra-Premium

$36.00

Non-Member Tasting

TASTING-CRU

$4.00

TASTING-PREMIUM

$5.00

TASTING-CONN

$12.00

TASTING-BUBBLE

$12.00

BEER

Cans

Crabbie's Original

$6.00

Southern Star Brewing Co, Bombshell Blonde

$5.00

Wild Acre Texas Blonde Imperial Pineapple

$6.00

No Label Brewing Co, El Jefe

$5.00

Legal Draft Beer Co, Free & Clear

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Southern Star Brewing Co, Buried Hatchet

$5.50

Manhattan Project, Hoppenheimer

$5.00

Manhattan Project, Half Life

$5.00

Fire Ant Funeral Home, Amber Ale

$5.00

Rahr & Sons, Oktoberfest

$5.00

Legal Draft Beer Co, Smash & Grab

$8.00

Delirium, Nocturnum

$10.00

Bell's Oberon

$5.00

Shiner O'Rale

$6.00

Brouwerij de Brabandere, Bavik Super Pils

$5.50

Pilsner, ABV 5.2%

Shiner, Oktoberfest

$6.00

Kiuchi Brewery, Hitachino Nest

$9.00

FOOD

Charcuterie Boards

SEASONAL CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$35.00

Large Charcuterie Board

TAPAR

$16.00

Small Charcuterie Board

Small Plates

FIGGY PIGGY

$10.00

PIMENTO DIP

$12.00

HUMMUS

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$13.00

BRUSHETTA

$16.00

SPECIAL MUSH CROSTINI

$14.00

Salads

CASEAR SALAD

$10.00

Flat Breads

PEPPERONI FLAT BREAD

$15.00

CHEESE FLAT BREAD

$15.00

Dessert

DESSERT

$10.00

Add-Ons

ADD BREAD

$2.50

ADD CRACKERS

$2.50

ADD OLIVES

$4.00

ADD MARCONA

$4.00

ADD MIXED NUTS

$4.00

ACCESSORIES AND EVENT

WINE ACCESSORIES

Private Preserve Spray

$11.99

Aroma Wheel

$7.99

Buffalo Check Single Bttle Bag

$4.99

Confetti Glass Bottle Stopper

$15.99

Coravin Capsule

$11.99

24 Pack

Coravin Screw Caps

$9.99

6 Pack

Corks Single Bottle Bag

$2.99

Corks Double Bottle Bag

$5.99

Dots Double Wine Bag

$6.99

Drink Me Tag

$2.99

DropStop - 2pk Carded

$3.99

Faux Leather Single Bttle Bag

$4.99

Fizz Champagne Stopper Chrome

$7.99

Fizz Champagne Stopper Gold

$9.99

Franmara Pump Champagne Stopper

$7.99

Glass Silhouette Single Bag

$4.99

Grapes Single Wine Bag

$4.99

Grapes Double Wine Bag

$6.99

HBD Single Bottle Bag

$4.99

Kraft & Gold Wine Bag

$4.99

Merry Everything Double Wine Bag

$5.99

Pop Goes Party Single Bag

$3.99

Pour Spout - 1-oz / Individual

$3.99

Screw It Wine Bag

$4.99

Sheer Black 4 Blade Foil Cutter

$1.99

Stainless Steel Champagne Coole

$39.99

Steel Double Hinge Corkscrew

$4.99

TILT MINI Variable Aerator

$14.99

Time To Party Obie Wine Bag

$6.99

Truetap Corkscrew - Black

$4.99

Twine Agate Wine Charm Set

$15.99

Twine Champagne Stopper Copper

$10.99

Twine Wooden Foil Cutter

$12.99

Vacu Vin Champ Cooler Sleeve Black

$16.99

Vacu Vin Champ Cooler Sleeve Plat

$16.99

Vacu Vin Wine Cooler Sleeve - Grapes

$12.99

Viski Angled Crystal Decanter

$37.99

67oz

Viski Bottle Stopper Copper

$9.99

Viski Bottle Stopper Gold

$9.99

Viski Bottle Stopper Gunmetal

$9.99

Viski Champagne Puller Gold

$29.99

Wine Away 8 oz

$11.99

Wine Stain Single Bottle Bag

$3.99

PRIVATE EVENTS

Event Deposit

Venue Rental Fee

N/A BEVERAGES

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Republic of Tea

$4.00

RETAIL

WINE ACCESSORIES

Private Preserve Spray

$11.99

Aroma Wheel

$7.99

Buffalo Check Single Bttle Bag

$4.99

Confetti Glass Bottle Stopper

$15.99

Coravin Capsule

$11.99

Coravin Screw Caps

$9.99

Corks Single Bottle Bag

$2.99

Corks Double Bottle Bag

$5.99

Dots Double Wine Bag

$6.99

Drink Me Tag

$2.99

DropStop - 2pk Carded

$3.99

Faux Leather Single Bttle Bag

$4.99

Fizz Champagne Stopper Chrome

$7.99

Fizz Champagne Stopper Gold

$9.99

Franmara Pump Champagne Stopper

$7.99

Glass Silhouette Single Bag

$4.99

Grapes Single Wine Bag

$4.99

Grapes Double Wine Bag

$6.99

HBD Single Bottle Bag

$4.99

Kraft & Gold Wine Bag

$4.99

Merry Everything Double Wine Bag

$5.99

Pop Goes Party Single Bag

$3.99

Pour Spout - 1-oz / Individual

$3.99

Screw It Wine Bag

$4.99

Sheer Black 4 Blade Foil Cutter

$1.99

Stainless Steel Champagne Coole

$39.99

Steel Double Hinge Corkscrew

$4.99

TILT MINI Variable Aerator

$14.99

Time To Party Obie Wine Bag

$6.99

Truetap Corkscrew - Black

$4.99

Twine Agate Wine Charm Set

$15.99

Twine Champagne Stopper Copper

$10.99

Twine Wooden Foil Cutter

$12.99

Vacu Vin Champ Cooler Sleeve Black

$16.99

Vacu Vin Champ Cooler Sleeve Plat

$16.99

Vacu Vin Wine Cooler Sleeve - Grapes

$12.99

Viski Angled Crystal Decanter

$37.99

Viski Bottle Stopper Copper

$9.99

Viski Bottle Stopper Gold

$9.99

Viski Bottle Stopper Gunmetal

$9.99

Viski Champagne Puller Gold

$29.99

Wine Away 8 oz

$11.99

Wine Stain Single Bottle Bag

$3.99

PRIVATE EVENTS

Event Deposit

Venue Rental Fee

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grand Cru is an independent, locally owned wine bar and fine wine shop that captures the charm of Magnolia Avenue and Fort Worth’s Southside within the walls of an historic 1920s-era building. Featuring a vast selection of bubbles, whites, reds, roses and port wines by the glass or flight, our wine list offers over 200 choices by the bottle, and virtually all are available for retail purchase at discounts of 25% or more. A number of craft beers are also available to enjoy here or take home. Selections feature breweries as far away as Japan and as close as our own home town of Fort Worth. We are happy to have on hand a small plates menu full of delicious house-prepared items including savory as well as sweet selections that compliment our wines.

Location

1257 W Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
1301 West Magnolia Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1314 W. Magnolia Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
The Magnolia Wine Bar - 1101 W Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
1101 W Magnolia Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops -
orange starNo Reviews
1204 6th Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1411 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston