Grand Duke's Restaurant 980 75th St

980 75th St

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Salads

Traditional "Olivie"

$10.99

European style potato salad made with boiled diced potatoes, carrots, eggs, pickles & peas. Tossed in Mayonaise. Topped with grilled chicken breast.

Grilled Caesar Salad with Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken

Malibu Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, marinated mandarins, watermelon radish, red peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pistachios tossed in our special Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.99

Organic greens, marinated beets, goat cheese, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, apple bourbon vinaigrette. Topped with caramelized walnuts

Ceasar Salad with Chicken

$14.99

Soups

Wild Mushroom and Barley Soup

Borshch

The masterpiece of our cuisine: flavorful beet soup with meatballs

Sauerkraut "Hangover" Soup

Sauerkraut, fresh cabbage, roast pork, potatoes, carrots

Summer Borshch

Cold, refreshing red beet soup served with hot potatoes

Soup De Jour

Ask your server for today's selections

Our Famous Schnitzels

Schweine Schnitzel

$17.99

Breaded pork schnitzel served with your choice of sides

Jaeger Schnitzel

$19.99

Breaded pork schnitzel topped with Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese

Gypsy Schnitzel

$21.99

Pork schnitzel with sauteed cherry tomatoes, bacon, onion & swiss cheese

Veal Schnitzel

$22.99

Two breaded veal cutlets served with your choice of sides

Veal Schnitzel "A La Holstein"

$23.99

Breaded veal schnitzel served with a fried egg and capers

Hunter Schnitzel

$18.99

Two lightly breaded chicken breast served with homemade garlic sauce

Hungarian Schnitzel

$19.99

Lightly breaded pork loin topped with homemade Hungarian "Letcho" a mix of onions, peppers, tomatoes and paprika. Topped with swiss cheese

Schnitzel Combo Platter

$23.99

Breaded pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel & veal schnitzel with your choice of sides

Pork Dishes

"Gollubtsi" Stuffed Cabbage

$15.99

Mamas cabbage rolls stuffed with pork, beef, and rice. Topped with sweet & sour tomato gravy. Served with mashed potatoes

BBQ Ribs 1/2

$16.99

BBQ Ribs FULL

$23.99

Our famous BBQ ribs baked for hours until tender fall off the bone, then grilled and smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries, coleslaw & pickles

Pork Shashlik

$19.99

Tender pieces of marinated grilled pork, grilled vegetables, wild rice mix, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce

Schweinshaxen

$25.99

2.5 lb smoked and boiled pork hocks, served skin-on braised in natural juices, crisped to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes, sauerkraut and horseradish sauce

Combination Platters

Lithuanian Combo

$18.99

Slice of Kugelis, one Zeppelin, pork dumplings and Lithuanian sausage with sauerkraut. Served with sour cream and bacon bits

Polish Combo

$18.99

Stuffed cabbage, smoked Polish sausage with sauerkraut and 3 potato pancakes, served with sour cream and sweet tomato gravy

Bavarian Combo

$21.99

Combination of stuffed cabbage, bratwurst sausage and breaded pork schnitzel, served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and mushroom sauce

BBQ Ribs & Roasted Duck Combo

$25.99

1/2 slab of our famous BBQ ribs and 1/4 of roasted duck served with homemade sauerkraut or hot vegetables and a choice of roasted or mashed potatoes

Shaslyk Combo

$225.00

(Serves 8-10 people) Chicken, pork & lamb kebobs served with wild rice, french fries, cucumber, tomato and dill salad, marinated onions and homemade garlic sauce

Sausage Combo

$18.99

Bratwurst, fresh Lithuanian sausage and smoked Polish sausage served with choice of roasted potatoes or mashed potatoes and sauerkraut or vegetables

Schnitzel Combo

$23.99

Breaded pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel & veal schnitzel with side of mushroom sauce, homemade sauerkraut or vegetables, and chocie of mashed potatoes or spatzle

Make Your Own Combo

$21.99

Choose three items from below. All platters are served with mashed potatoes and sauces.

Gourmet Sandwiches & Burgers

Wiener Schnitzel

$14.99

Our famous pork schnitzel, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard & mayo. Served on gourmet bun

Grilled Chicken "Royal"

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, bacon, gouda cheese, dijon mayo, greens, tomato, red onion. Served on gourmet bun

Burgermeister

$15.99

Certified angus beef patty, beef bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese sauce & onion straws

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled 8oz. certified angus beef, topped with cheddar cheese, apple wood bacon, fried onion straws and a bourbon barbecue sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Loaded with sauteed mushrooms, a hint of garlic parmessan butter and topped with melted swiss cheese

The "Berlin" Burger

$15.99

Certified angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion straws, fried egg

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.99

Panko breaded chicken breast, smoked gouda, spring mix, fried egg, house-made garlic sauce, Brioche bun.

Potato Dishes / Dumpling / Pierogies

Noblemens Zeppelins

$13.99

Zeppelins with meat served with bacon bits and sour cream

Pan Fried Zeppelins

$12.99

Zeppelins with meat cut in pieces and pan fried on butter. Served with bacon bits and sour cream

Traditional Potato Pancakes

$13.99

6 delicious golden brown pancakes served with sour cream and apple sauce

Potato Pancakes with Meat

$14.99

Potato pancakes filled with ground pork then fried until golden brown. Served with bacon bits and sour cream

Crepes with Cottage Cheese

$12.99

3 pcs crepes filled with sweet farmers cheese topped with sugar powder and fresh strawberries

Kugelis

$12.99

Thick potato cake baked in the oven. Served with bacon bits and sour cream

Siberian Pelmeni

$14.99

Siberian recipe dumplings filled with veal, pork, beef and onions. Served with bacon bits, sour cream and vinegar

Vareniki

$13.99

Ukranian potato pierogi with potato and onion filling pan seared, then topped with caramelized onions and creamy sauce

Baked potato sausage

$13.99

Beef, Lamb & Veal Dishes

Sirloin Strip Steak

$29.99

Certified Angus beef 12 oz sirloin steak with chimichuri sauce. Served with truffle gold potatoes & roasted cherry tomatoes

Georgian Lamb Kebob

$22.99

Tender pieces of lamb marinated in our secret spices and grilled with vegetables. Served on bed of wild rice, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce

Beef Stroganoff

$18.99

Classic dish of lean tenderloin and sauteed mushrooms, tossed in a mushroom creamy sauce. Served with choice of Spatzle or mashed potatoes

Chanakhi - Lamb Stew

$18.99

Tender pieces of New Zeeland lamb slowly cooked with tomatoes, carrots, eggplant, peppers, garlic and potatoes. Served with 3 potato pancakes, sour cream and pickle

Hungarian Goulash

$18.99

Authentic traditional goulash served with herbs and imported Hungarian paprika gravy, red bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with your choice of Spatzle, mashed potatoes or potato pancakes

Poultry & Fish Dishes

1/2 Duck

$26.99

Crispy slow-roasted duck seasoned with caraway and spices, served with potatoes, Lingonberry sauce & Sauerkraut

Chicken Ala "Kiev"

$18.99

Our favorite! Boneless chicken breast pounded and rolled around butter with herbs, lightly breaded and baked. Served with wild mushroom mix, mashed potatoes or homemade spatzle

Chicken Parmesan

$18.49

Coated with homemade breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with our pomodoro sauce, romano and mozzarella. Served with mashed potatoes and homemade spatzle

Chicken Kebab

$17.99

Tender pieces of chicken thighs marinated in our secret spices and grilled with vegetables. Served on bed of rice, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce

Pub Style Fish & Chips

$14.99

Dukes Signature Stella Artois Fish Fry - Stella Artois beer-battered cod served with french fries, rye bread, homemade tartar sauce, and finished with our delicious coleslaw!

Chicken Dish "Vilnius"

$17.99

Breaded chicken breast in creamy white wine sauce topped with sauteed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served over mashed potatoes

Brook Trout

$20.99

Whole Brook trout topped with sauteed vegetables, cherry tomatoes and creamy dill sauce. Choice of wild rice or mashed potatoes

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$21.99

Salmon filet marinated in Teriyaki glace served over steamed spinach. Choice of wild rice or mashed potatoes

Oven Baked Cod

$18.99

Cod topped with Crab Royal and baked in Napoli sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and side salad.

1/4 Duck

$18.99

All U Can Eat Fish&Chips

$17.99

Side Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts Side

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Sauerkraut Side

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Creamy Spinach

$4.00

French Fries Side

$5.00

French Fries with Beer Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Truffle Potatoes

$5.00

Spatzle in Butter

$5.00

Kugelis Side

$8.00

Beet Salad

$3.00

Carot Salad

$3.00

Cabbage Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with Nutella and Strawberry Marmalade for Dipping

Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Rich chocolate cake with a fudge filling, topped with vanilla ice cream

Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean or Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Apple Strudel

$8.00

Old fashioned german strudel made with apples & raisins, served warm & topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Napoleon Cake

$8.00

Layers of puff pastry & vanilla pastry cream with cranberry jam

Honey Cake

$8.00

Moist cake baked with clove honey & layered with a whipped sour cream frosting

Two Scoops of Seasonal Sorbet

$6.00

"Spurgos"

$9.00

Lithuanian curd cheese doughnuts served with vanilla sauce, nutella & strawberry marmalade

Drinks

House Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Nolets gin

$7.00

Caliche rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Barcelo rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatic Extra Anejo

$8.00

Kraken HOUSE Rum

$6.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$22.00

Zaya 8 yrs

$12.00

1800 Blanco

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Casa Komos Aneja

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Padre Azul Silver

$69.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Cenote Blanco

$12.00

Cenote Reposado

$12.00

Chaquira Anejo

$65.00

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$65.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00

Dobel Reposado

$12.00

Dobel Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Real

$60.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$8.00

Exotico Blanco

$7.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Kah Anejo

$15.00

Kah Blanco

$12.00

Los Azule Anejo

$60.00