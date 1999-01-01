- Home
Grand Duke's Restaurant 980 75th St
980 75th St
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Salads
Traditional "Olivie"
European style potato salad made with boiled diced potatoes, carrots, eggs, pickles & peas. Tossed in Mayonaise. Topped with grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Caesar Salad with Chicken
Grilled Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken
Malibu Salad
Mixed greens, marinated mandarins, watermelon radish, red peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pistachios tossed in our special Mango Vinaigrette Dressing
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Organic greens, marinated beets, goat cheese, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, apple bourbon vinaigrette. Topped with caramelized walnuts
Ceasar Salad with Chicken
Soups
Wild Mushroom and Barley Soup
Borshch
The masterpiece of our cuisine: flavorful beet soup with meatballs
Sauerkraut "Hangover" Soup
Sauerkraut, fresh cabbage, roast pork, potatoes, carrots
Summer Borshch
Cold, refreshing red beet soup served with hot potatoes
Soup De Jour
Ask your server for today's selections
Our Famous Schnitzels
Schweine Schnitzel
Breaded pork schnitzel served with your choice of sides
Jaeger Schnitzel
Breaded pork schnitzel topped with Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese
Gypsy Schnitzel
Pork schnitzel with sauteed cherry tomatoes, bacon, onion & swiss cheese
Veal Schnitzel
Two breaded veal cutlets served with your choice of sides
Veal Schnitzel "A La Holstein"
Breaded veal schnitzel served with a fried egg and capers
Hunter Schnitzel
Two lightly breaded chicken breast served with homemade garlic sauce
Hungarian Schnitzel
Lightly breaded pork loin topped with homemade Hungarian "Letcho" a mix of onions, peppers, tomatoes and paprika. Topped with swiss cheese
Schnitzel Combo Platter
Breaded pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel & veal schnitzel with your choice of sides
Pork Dishes
"Gollubtsi" Stuffed Cabbage
Mamas cabbage rolls stuffed with pork, beef, and rice. Topped with sweet & sour tomato gravy. Served with mashed potatoes
BBQ Ribs 1/2
BBQ Ribs FULL
Our famous BBQ ribs baked for hours until tender fall off the bone, then grilled and smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries, coleslaw & pickles
Pork Shashlik
Tender pieces of marinated grilled pork, grilled vegetables, wild rice mix, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce
Schweinshaxen
2.5 lb smoked and boiled pork hocks, served skin-on braised in natural juices, crisped to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes, sauerkraut and horseradish sauce
Combination Platters
Lithuanian Combo
Slice of Kugelis, one Zeppelin, pork dumplings and Lithuanian sausage with sauerkraut. Served with sour cream and bacon bits
Polish Combo
Stuffed cabbage, smoked Polish sausage with sauerkraut and 3 potato pancakes, served with sour cream and sweet tomato gravy
Bavarian Combo
Combination of stuffed cabbage, bratwurst sausage and breaded pork schnitzel, served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and mushroom sauce
BBQ Ribs & Roasted Duck Combo
1/2 slab of our famous BBQ ribs and 1/4 of roasted duck served with homemade sauerkraut or hot vegetables and a choice of roasted or mashed potatoes
Shaslyk Combo
(Serves 8-10 people) Chicken, pork & lamb kebobs served with wild rice, french fries, cucumber, tomato and dill salad, marinated onions and homemade garlic sauce
Sausage Combo
Bratwurst, fresh Lithuanian sausage and smoked Polish sausage served with choice of roasted potatoes or mashed potatoes and sauerkraut or vegetables
Schnitzel Combo
Breaded pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel & veal schnitzel with side of mushroom sauce, homemade sauerkraut or vegetables, and chocie of mashed potatoes or spatzle
Make Your Own Combo
Choose three items from below. All platters are served with mashed potatoes and sauces.
Gourmet Sandwiches & Burgers
Wiener Schnitzel
Our famous pork schnitzel, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard & mayo. Served on gourmet bun
Grilled Chicken "Royal"
Marinated chicken breast, bacon, gouda cheese, dijon mayo, greens, tomato, red onion. Served on gourmet bun
Burgermeister
Certified angus beef patty, beef bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese sauce & onion straws
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled 8oz. certified angus beef, topped with cheddar cheese, apple wood bacon, fried onion straws and a bourbon barbecue sauce
Mushroom Swiss
Loaded with sauteed mushrooms, a hint of garlic parmessan butter and topped with melted swiss cheese
The "Berlin" Burger
Certified angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion straws, fried egg
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken breast, smoked gouda, spring mix, fried egg, house-made garlic sauce, Brioche bun.
Potato Dishes / Dumpling / Pierogies
Noblemens Zeppelins
Zeppelins with meat served with bacon bits and sour cream
Pan Fried Zeppelins
Zeppelins with meat cut in pieces and pan fried on butter. Served with bacon bits and sour cream
Traditional Potato Pancakes
6 delicious golden brown pancakes served with sour cream and apple sauce
Potato Pancakes with Meat
Potato pancakes filled with ground pork then fried until golden brown. Served with bacon bits and sour cream
Crepes with Cottage Cheese
3 pcs crepes filled with sweet farmers cheese topped with sugar powder and fresh strawberries
Kugelis
Thick potato cake baked in the oven. Served with bacon bits and sour cream
Siberian Pelmeni
Siberian recipe dumplings filled with veal, pork, beef and onions. Served with bacon bits, sour cream and vinegar
Vareniki
Ukranian potato pierogi with potato and onion filling pan seared, then topped with caramelized onions and creamy sauce
Baked potato sausage
Beef, Lamb & Veal Dishes
Sirloin Strip Steak
Certified Angus beef 12 oz sirloin steak with chimichuri sauce. Served with truffle gold potatoes & roasted cherry tomatoes
Georgian Lamb Kebob
Tender pieces of lamb marinated in our secret spices and grilled with vegetables. Served on bed of wild rice, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce
Beef Stroganoff
Classic dish of lean tenderloin and sauteed mushrooms, tossed in a mushroom creamy sauce. Served with choice of Spatzle or mashed potatoes
Chanakhi - Lamb Stew
Tender pieces of New Zeeland lamb slowly cooked with tomatoes, carrots, eggplant, peppers, garlic and potatoes. Served with 3 potato pancakes, sour cream and pickle
Hungarian Goulash
Authentic traditional goulash served with herbs and imported Hungarian paprika gravy, red bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with your choice of Spatzle, mashed potatoes or potato pancakes
Poultry & Fish Dishes
1/2 Duck
Crispy slow-roasted duck seasoned with caraway and spices, served with potatoes, Lingonberry sauce & Sauerkraut
Chicken Ala "Kiev"
Our favorite! Boneless chicken breast pounded and rolled around butter with herbs, lightly breaded and baked. Served with wild mushroom mix, mashed potatoes or homemade spatzle
Chicken Parmesan
Coated with homemade breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with our pomodoro sauce, romano and mozzarella. Served with mashed potatoes and homemade spatzle
Chicken Kebab
Tender pieces of chicken thighs marinated in our secret spices and grilled with vegetables. Served on bed of rice, cucumber & tomato salad and special garlic sauce
Pub Style Fish & Chips
Dukes Signature Stella Artois Fish Fry - Stella Artois beer-battered cod served with french fries, rye bread, homemade tartar sauce, and finished with our delicious coleslaw!
Chicken Dish "Vilnius"
Breaded chicken breast in creamy white wine sauce topped with sauteed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served over mashed potatoes
Brook Trout
Whole Brook trout topped with sauteed vegetables, cherry tomatoes and creamy dill sauce. Choice of wild rice or mashed potatoes
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
Salmon filet marinated in Teriyaki glace served over steamed spinach. Choice of wild rice or mashed potatoes
Oven Baked Cod
Cod topped with Crab Royal and baked in Napoli sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and side salad.
1/4 Duck
All U Can Eat Fish&Chips
Side Dishes
Mashed Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts Side
Rice Pilaf
Sauerkraut Side
Vegetable of the Day
Creamy Spinach
French Fries Side
French Fries with Beer Cheese Sauce
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Truffle Potatoes
Spatzle in Butter
Kugelis Side
Beet Salad
Carot Salad
Cabbage Salad
Desserts
Cinnamon Pretzel Bites
Served with Nutella and Strawberry Marmalade for Dipping
Double Fudge Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake with a fudge filling, topped with vanilla ice cream
Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean or Chocolate Ice Cream
Apple Strudel
Old fashioned german strudel made with apples & raisins, served warm & topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Napoleon Cake
Layers of puff pastry & vanilla pastry cream with cranberry jam
Honey Cake
Moist cake baked with clove honey & layered with a whipped sour cream frosting
Two Scoops of Seasonal Sorbet
"Spurgos"
Lithuanian curd cheese doughnuts served with vanilla sauce, nutella & strawberry marmalade