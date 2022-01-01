Grand Finale Bakeshop and Cafe 110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104

- Home
110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104
Spring Lake, MI 49456
MUFFINS
APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN
CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE MUFFIN
LEMON POPPYSEED MUFFIN
MICHIGAN BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
MICHIGAN RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE MUFFIN
Banana Nut
ALMOND MUFFIN
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE MUFFIN
CRANBERRY ORANGE NUT MUFFIN
PUMPKIN NUT MUFFIN
Chocolate Chip
Gluten Free
GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN MICHIGAN BLUEBERRY BANANA MUFFIN
Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free
GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN
Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free
GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN MICHIGAN STRAWBERRY BANANA MUFFIN
Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free
GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN
Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free
GLUTEN FREE/ VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFIN
Gluten Free Key Lime Tarts
Gluten Free Graham, Key Lime Filling
Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Brownie
Gluten Free Granola Power Bar
Granola, Honey, Maple Syrup, Flax Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Butter
Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcakes
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes
Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk
Gluten Free Croutons
Danish/Criossant
Quickbreads
Scones
Breakfast Savory
QUICHE LORRAINE
THICK CUT BACON AND GRUYÈRE
ROASTED VEGETABLE QUICHE
ROASTED TRI COLORED PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND GRUYÈRE
CROISSANT EGG SANDWHICH
HOUSE CROISSANT, EGG, CHEESE
SOURDOUGH EGG SANDWHICH
HOUSE SOURDOUGH, EGG, CHEESE
BAGEL AND LOX
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Capers, Pickled Onions, Micro Greens
Social Brunch - Croissant Egg Sandwich
Social Brunch - Roasted Vegetable Quiche
Social Brunch - Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Social Brunch - Quiche Lorraine
MICHIGAN ASPARAGUS & CARAMELIZED ONION
MICHIGAN ASPARAGUS, CARAMELIZED SWEET ONIONS, AND GRUYÈRE
DINE IN
TOGO
Salad & Soup
Salad Nicoise
Tuna, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Egg, Roasted Vegetables, Pickled Onion, Capers, Citrus Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Roasted Vegetables, Egg, Sharp Cheddar, House Croutons, House Balsamic
Grand Finale Cherry Chicken Salad
Chicken, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Onions, Celery, Tomatoes, Greens
Roasted Beet & Faro
Roasted Beets, Faro, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Toasted Walnuts, Greens, Champagne Vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad
Arugula, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Garlic, Feta, Lemon
Peach and Golden Beet Salad
Michigan Peach and Golden Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Pesto, Whipped Ricotta
Michigan Salad
Michigan Berries, Roasted Pecans, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl - Takeout
Soup Quart - Takeout
TOGO
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grand Finale Cherry Chicken Salad Croissant
Signature Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Greens, Bakery Croissant
Croque Madame
House Sourdough, Ham, Aioli, Mornay Sauce, Gruyère, Fried Egg
Jambon Beurre
House Sourdough Butter, Ham, Cheese
Turkey Club
Sourdough, Bacon, Turkey, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Aioli
Turkey Gruyère Sandwich
7 Grain Bread, Aioli, Apple, Turkey, Gruyère, Greens
Pan Bagnat (pahn-bahn-yah)
House Sourdough, Tuna, Aioli, Tomato, Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Olives, Capers, Greens, Dijon
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Whole Wheat Wrap, Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Vegetables, Sharp Cheddar, Greens
Falafel Vegetable Wrap
Spinach Wrap, House Falafel. Hummus, Roasted Vegetables, Citrus Vinaigrette, Feta, Greens
Mediterranean Wrap
Spinach Wrap, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Aioli, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Greens
Chicken Pesto Fococcia
House Fococcia, roasted chicken, aoli, pesto, roasted vegetables, provolone cheeese
TOGO
DINE IN
Regular Chips
BBQ Chips
Jalapeno Chips
Salt And Vinegar
Catering Lunch Box
Desserts
Canoli
Chocolate Canoli
Creme Brulee
Tiramisu
Eclairs
House Choux, Pastry Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Glaze
Paris Brest
House Choux, Diplomat Cream,
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Crumb GF Add Whip
Cake Slice
Chocolate Mousse
GF Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cookies
Macarons
Chocolate Chunk
Our signature chocolate chunk cookie recipe that is a must try!
M&M
Molasses
Snickerdoodle
Cranberry Oatmeal
Peanut Butter
Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk
Our amazing chocolate chunk cookie, now GLUTEN FREE!!!
Sugar Cookies
Shortbread Cookies
Biscotti
GF Vegan Protein Cookie
No Bake
Confetti Cookies
Chocolate chunks, roasted peanuts, chopped peanut butter cups, peanut butter chips, pretzels
Cakes/Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Cake Pops
Cupcakes by the dozen
Cakepops by the dozen
Rainbow Cake by the Slice
German Chocolate Cake by the Slice
Crocolate Creme Torte by the Slice
Lemon Cake by the Slice
6" Cake
8" Cake
Laminated Cakes
Pumpkin Bunt Cakes
Grab & Go
Cherry Chicken Salad Pint
Fresh OJ - 16oz
Yogurt Parfaits
Quinoa Salad Pint
Roasted Beet and Faro Pint
Caprese Salad 1/2 Pint
Tuna Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint
Granola
Artisan Bread
Chips
Flowers
Croutons
GF Croutons
Bars
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
16oz Cold Brew
20oz Cold Brew
32oz Cold Brew
16oz Nitro Cold Brew
20oz Nitro Cold Brew
32oz Nitro Cold Brew
16oz Iced Cafe Latte
20oz Iced Cafe Latte
32oz Iced Cafe Latte
16oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte
20oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte
32oz Iced Flavored Caffe Latte
16oz Iced Chai
20oz Iced Chai
32oz Iced Chai
16oz Frozen Chai
20oz Frozen Chai
32oz Frozen Chai
16oz Iced Matcha Green Tea
20oz Iced Matcha Green Tea
32oz Iced Matcha Green Tea
16oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea
20oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea
32oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea
16oz Iced Tea Refreshers
20oz Iced Tea Refreshers
32oz Iced Tea Refreshers
16oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
20oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
32oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
16oz House Lemonade
20oz House Lemonade
32oz House Lemonade
16oz Flavored House Lemonade
20oz Flavored House Lemonade
32oz Flavored House Lemonade
Drip Coffee
Caffe Latte
12oz Cafe Latte
12oz Flavored Cafe Latte
16oz Iced Cafe Latte
16oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte
Frozen Latte 16oz
16oz Cafe Latte
16oz Flavored Cafe Latte
20oz Iced Cafe Latte
20oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte
Frozen Latte 20oz
20oz Cafe Latte
20oz Flavored Cafe Latte
32oz Iced Cafe Latte
32oz Iced Flavored Caffe Latte
Caffe Mocha
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Iced Tea | Lemonade
16oz Iced Tea Refreshers
16oz House Lemonade
16oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
16oz Flavored House Lemonade
----
20oz Iced Tea Refreshers
20oz House Lemonade
20oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
20oz Flavored House Lemonade
----
32oz Iced Tea Refreshers
32oz House Lemonade
32oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers
32oz Flavored House Lemonade
Chai
Matcha Green Tea
Iced Coffee
Espresso
Cans & Bottles
Single Sips
Snacks
Syrups
Big Apple
Bourbon Caramel
Butterscotch
Caramel
Cherry
Coconut
French Vanilla
Gingerbread Man
Hazelnut
Lavender
Peppermint Schnapps
Pumpkin Spice
Red Raspberry
Strawberry
Sugar-Free Caramel
Sugar-Free German Chocolate
Sugar-Free Hazelnut
Sugar-Free Vanilla
Sweetness
Toasted Marshmallow
White Chocolate
Republic of Tea
Beauty Teas
Chai Tea Trio
Turmeric Tea Trio
People Green Tes
Decaf People's Green Tea
Sweet Teas
Iced Teas
Earl Greyer
British Breakfast
Organic Mint Fields
Raspberry Rose Hibiscus
Organic Matcha
Ginger Peach
Blackberry Sage
Caramel Apple
Sip Be Merry
Red Hot Holiday
Holiday Trio
Harvest Tin Trio
Comfort And Joy
Peppermint Bark
Golden Pumpkin
Pumpkin Spice Tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are an European inspired Bakeshop and Café. Everything from croissants, pain au chocolat, muffins, and scones, to tortes and fine pastries. We have a full selection of coffee, tea, and espresso beverages along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads. Dine in, curbside, or takeout available
