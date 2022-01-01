  • Home
Grand Finale Bakeshop and Cafe 110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104

No reviews yet

110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104

Spring Lake, MI 49456

Order Again

MUFFINS

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

$4.00

LEMON POPPYSEED MUFFIN

$4.00

MICHIGAN BLUEBERRY MUFFINS

$4.00

MICHIGAN RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

$4.00

Banana Nut

$4.00Out of stock

ALMOND MUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

$4.00

CRANBERRY ORANGE NUT MUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN NUT MUFFIN

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Gluten Free

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN MICHIGAN BLUEBERRY BANANA MUFFIN

$4.00

Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$4.00

Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN MICHIGAN STRAWBERRY BANANA MUFFIN

$4.00

Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free

GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$4.00

Soy free, egg free, dairy free, nut free

GLUTEN FREE/ VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFIN

$4.00

Gluten Free Key Lime Tarts

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Graham, Key Lime Filling

Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Gluten Free Granola Power Bar

$3.50

Granola, Honey, Maple Syrup, Flax Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Butter

Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcakes

$3.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Gluten Free Croutons

$7.99

Danish/Criossant

CROISSANT

$4.00

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$4.50

CHEESE AND FRUIT DANISH

$4.50

HAM AND GRUYERE CROISSANT

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Nutella Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Vegan Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Quickbreads

ICED LEMON LOAF

$4.00Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

$4.00Out of stock

ICED ORANGE BREAD

$4.00Out of stock

Scones

MICHIGAN BLUEBERRY SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

MICHIGAN DRIED CHERRY SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

MICHIGAN RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIP SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

CINNAMON SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

LEMON POPPY SCONES

$4.00Out of stock

Turnovers

APPLE TURNOVERS

$4.00

CHERRY TURNOVERS

$4.00

BLUEBERRY TURNOVERS

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Savory

QUICHE LORRAINE

$8.00

THICK CUT BACON AND GRUYÈRE

ROASTED VEGETABLE QUICHE

$8.00

ROASTED TRI COLORED PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND GRUYÈRE

CROISSANT EGG SANDWHICH

$7.00

HOUSE CROISSANT, EGG, CHEESE

SOURDOUGH EGG SANDWHICH

$7.00

HOUSE SOURDOUGH, EGG, CHEESE

BAGEL AND LOX

$11.50

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Capers, Pickled Onions, Micro Greens

Social Brunch - Croissant Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Social Brunch - Roasted Vegetable Quiche

$15.00

Social Brunch - Sourdough Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Social Brunch - Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

MICHIGAN ASPARAGUS & CARAMELIZED ONION

$8.00

MICHIGAN ASPARAGUS, CARAMELIZED SWEET ONIONS, AND GRUYÈRE

Salad & Soup

Salad Nicoise

$12.00

Tuna, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Egg, Roasted Vegetables, Pickled Onion, Capers, Citrus Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Roasted Vegetables, Egg, Sharp Cheddar, House Croutons, House Balsamic

Grand Finale Cherry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Onions, Celery, Tomatoes, Greens

Roasted Beet & Faro

$11.00

Roasted Beets, Faro, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Toasted Walnuts, Greens, Champagne Vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Garlic, Feta, Lemon

Peach and Golden Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Michigan Peach and Golden Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Pesto, Whipped Ricotta

Michigan Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Michigan Berries, Roasted Pecans, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic

Soup Cup

$4.25

Soup Bowl - Takeout

$8.25

Soup Quart - Takeout

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grand Finale Cherry Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

Signature Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Greens, Bakery Croissant

Croque Madame

$12.00

House Sourdough, Ham, Aioli, Mornay Sauce, Gruyère, Fried Egg

Jambon Beurre

$10.00

House Sourdough Butter, Ham, Cheese

Turkey Club

$12.00

Sourdough, Bacon, Turkey, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Aioli

Turkey Gruyère Sandwich

$11.00

7 Grain Bread, Aioli, Apple, Turkey, Gruyère, Greens

Pan Bagnat (pahn-bahn-yah)

$11.00

House Sourdough, Tuna, Aioli, Tomato, Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Olives, Capers, Greens, Dijon

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Whole Wheat Wrap, Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Vegetables, Sharp Cheddar, Greens

Falafel Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

Spinach Wrap, House Falafel. Hummus, Roasted Vegetables, Citrus Vinaigrette, Feta, Greens

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Spinach Wrap, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Aioli, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Greens

Chicken Pesto Fococcia

$12.00Out of stock

House Fococcia, roasted chicken, aoli, pesto, roasted vegetables, provolone cheeese

Regular Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Salt And Vinegar

$1.50

Catering Lunch Box

$14.00

Desserts

Canoli

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Canoli

$4.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock

Eclairs

$5.00Out of stock

House Choux, Pastry Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Glaze

Paris Brest

$6.00Out of stock

House Choux, Diplomat Cream,

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Apple Crumb GF Add Whip

$4.50

Cake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.50

Cookies

Macarons

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Our signature chocolate chunk cookie recipe that is a must try!

M&M

$3.50

Molasses

$3.50

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Cranberry Oatmeal

$3.50

Peanut Butter

$3.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Our amazing chocolate chunk cookie, now GLUTEN FREE!!!

Sugar Cookies

$3.00

Shortbread Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$2.00

GF Vegan Protein Cookie

$3.00

No Bake

$3.00

Confetti Cookies

$3.50

Chocolate chunks, roasted peanuts, chopped peanut butter cups, peanut butter chips, pretzels

Cakes/Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.00

Cake Pops

$3.00

Cupcakes by the dozen

$34.00

Cakepops by the dozen

$36.00

Rainbow Cake by the Slice

$7.00

German Chocolate Cake by the Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Crocolate Creme Torte by the Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake by the Slice

$7.00Out of stock

6" Cake

$35.00

8" Cake

$45.00

Laminated Cakes

$5.00

Pumpkin Bunt Cakes

$4.00Out of stock

Grab & Go

Cherry Chicken Salad Pint

$13.00

Fresh OJ - 16oz

$4.99

Yogurt Parfaits

$5.00

Quinoa Salad Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted Beet and Faro Pint

$10.00

Caprese Salad 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Tuna Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Granola

$10.00

Artisan Bread

$4.99

Chips

$1.50

Flowers

$12.00Out of stock

Croutons

$4.99

GF Croutons

$7.99

Bars

Lemon Bars

$3.50

Raspberry Bars

$3.50

Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

7 Layer Bars

$3.50

Oreo Cheesecake Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks

12oz Steamer

$3.50

16oz Steamer

$4.00

20oz Steamer

$4.50

French Press (32oz)

$4.75

12oz Hot Tea

$2.00

16oz Hot Tea

$2.50

20oz Hot Tea

$2.75

Cold Drinks

16oz Cold Brew

$3.25

20oz Cold Brew

$3.75

32oz Cold Brew

$6.00

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock

32oz Nitro Cold Brew

$7.50Out of stock

16oz Iced Cafe Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Cafe Latte

$5.95

32oz Iced Cafe Latte

$9.00

16oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte

$5.00

20oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte

$5.50

32oz Iced Flavored Caffe Latte

$9.50

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.95

32oz Iced Chai

$9.00

16oz Frozen Chai

$4.75

20oz Frozen Chai

$5.95

32oz Frozen Chai

$9.00

16oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$4.75

20oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$5.95

32oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$9.00

16oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$4.75

20oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$5.95

32oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$9.00

16oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$4.25

20oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$4.75

32oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$7.95

16oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$4.50

20oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$5.25

32oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$8.50

16oz House Lemonade

$4.75

20oz House Lemonade

$5.25

32oz House Lemonade

$8.75

16oz Flavored House Lemonade

$5.25

20oz Flavored House Lemonade

$5.75

32oz Flavored House Lemonade

$9.50

Drip Coffee

12oz DRIP COFFEE

$2.00

16oz DRIP COFFEE

$2.35

20oz DRIP COFFEE

$2.50

96oz Takeout Coffee Carafe

$16.00

12oz Shot In The Dark

$3.50

16oz Shot In The Dark

$4.00

20oz Shot In The Dark

$4.50

BYO $2 Coffee Fill

$2.00

$1 Coffee Refill

$1.00

Caffe Latte

12oz Cafe Latte

$3.75

12oz Flavored Cafe Latte

$4.25

16oz Iced Cafe Latte

$4.75

16oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte

$5.00

Frozen Latte 16oz

$4.75

16oz Cafe Latte

$4.25

16oz Flavored Cafe Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Cafe Latte

$5.95

20oz Iced Flavored Cafe Latte

$5.50

Frozen Latte 20oz

20oz Cafe Latte

$4.75

20oz Flavored Cafe Latte

$5.25

32oz Iced Cafe Latte

$9.00

32oz Iced Flavored Caffe Latte

$9.50

Caffe Mocha

12oz Caffe Mocha

$4.25

16oz Caffe Mocha

$4.75

20oz Caffee Mocha

$5.25

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Frozen Mocha 16oz

$4.75

Frozen Mocha 20oz

$5.95

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

16oz Cappuccino

$4.24

20oz Cappuccino

$4.75

12oz Flavored Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Flavored Cappuccino

$4.75

20oz Flavored Cappuccino

$5.25

Macchiato

12oz Macchiato

$4.50

16oz Macchiato

$5.00

20oz Macchiato

$5.45

Americano

12oz Caffe Americano

$2.75

16oz Caffe Americano

$3.25

20oz Caffe Americano

$3.75

Breve

12oz Breve

$4.00

16 oz Breve

$4.75

20oz Breve

$5.25

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$3.25

20oz Cold Brew

$3.75

32oz Cold Brew

$6.00

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock

32oz Nitro Cold Brew

$7.50Out of stock

Iced Tea | Lemonade

16oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$4.25

16oz House Lemonade

$4.75

16oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$4.50

16oz Flavored House Lemonade

$5.25

20oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$4.75

20oz House Lemonade

$5.25

20oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$5.25

20oz Flavored House Lemonade

$5.75

32oz Iced Tea Refreshers

$7.95

32oz House Lemonade

$8.75

32oz Iced Tea/Lemonade Refreshers

$8.50

32oz Flavored House Lemonade

$9.50

Chai

12oz Hot Spiced Chai

$4.00

16oz Hot Spiced Chai

$4.75

20oz Hot Spiced Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.95

32oz Iced Chai

$9.00

16oz Frozen Chai

$4.75

20oz Frozen Chai

$5.95

32oz Frozen Chai

$9.00

Matcha Green Tea

16oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$4.75

20oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$5.95

32oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$9.00

16oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$4.75

20oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$5.95

32oz Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$9.00

12oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.00

16oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75

20oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

16 oz Iced Coffee

$2.00

20 oz Iced Coffee

$2.25

Espresso

1 Shot Espresso

$2.00

2 Shots Espresso

$2.25

3 Shots Espresso

$2.50

4 Shots Espresso

$2.75

5 Shots Espresso

$3.00

1 Shot 100% Jamaican Blue

$3.00

2 Shots 100% Jamaican Blue

$5.50

3 Shots 100% Jamaican Blue

$7.75

4 Shots 100% Jamaican Blue

$11.00

5 Shots 100% Jamaican Blue

$13.50

Cans & Bottles

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Vernors

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Sugar-Free Powerade

$2.00

Smoothies

16oz Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Smoothie

$5.95

32oz Smoothie

$9.50

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Coffee

French Press Coffee Maker

$14.95

Coffee Beans

$9.95

Be Well Tea

Get Wellness Tea Trio

$16.99

Get Lost Tea Trio

$16.99

Get Clean Tea Trio

$16.99

Single Sips

ACV Cranberry Hibiscus Single Sips

$11.99

DETOX Matcha Coconut Lemon Mint Single Sips

$11.99

HYDRATION Watermelon Single Sips

$11.99

Turmeric Single Sips

$22.99

U~Matcha Single Sips

$22.99

T-Shirt

Grey/Gold

$16.00

Black/Red

$16.00

Heather Grey

$16.00

Pink

$16.00

Snacks

Spooky Gummies

$3.49

Spooky Taffy

$3.49

Spooky Trail Mix

$3.99

Small Pumpkin Spice Pretzel

$4.49

Large Pumpkin Spice Pretzel

$9.99

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$9.95

Chipotle Almonds

$9.95

Chocolate Caramel Cashews

$9.95

Gummy Bears

$3.00

Granola

$10.00

Syrups

Big Apple

$9.95

Bourbon Caramel

$9.95

Butterscotch

$9.95

Caramel

$9.95

Cherry

$9.95

Coconut

$9.95

French Vanilla

$9.95

Gingerbread Man

$9.95

Hazelnut

$9.95

Lavender

$9.95

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.95

Pumpkin Spice

$9.95

Red Raspberry

$9.95

Strawberry

$9.95

Sugar-Free Caramel

$9.95

Sugar-Free German Chocolate

$9.95

Sugar-Free Hazelnut

$9.95

Sugar-Free Vanilla

$9.95

Sweetness

$9.95

Toasted Marshmallow

$9.95

White Chocolate

$9.95

Republic of Tea

Beauty Teas

$14.99

Chai Tea Trio

$16.99

Turmeric Tea Trio

$16.99

People Green Tes

$13.99

Decaf People's Green Tea

$13.99

Sweet Teas

$10.99

Iced Teas

$10.99

Earl Greyer

$12.99

British Breakfast

$12.99

Organic Mint Fields

$14.99

Raspberry Rose Hibiscus

$12.99

Organic Matcha

$21.99

Ginger Peach

$12.99

Blackberry Sage

$12.99

Caramel Apple

$12.99

Sip Be Merry

$12.99

Red Hot Holiday

$12.99

Holiday Trio

$17.99

Harvest Tin Trio

$17.99

Comfort And Joy

$12.99

Peppermint Bark

$13.99

Golden Pumpkin

$13.99

Pumpkin Spice Tea

$13.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an European inspired Bakeshop and Café. Everything from croissants, pain au chocolat, muffins, and scones, to tortes and fine pastries. We have a full selection of coffee, tea, and espresso beverages along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads. Dine in, curbside, or takeout available

Location

110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104, Spring Lake, MI 49456

Directions

