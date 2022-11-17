Restaurant header imageView gallery

Primo 1505 N Broadway

No reviews yet

1505 N Broadway

Minot, ND 58703

Appetizer

Blue Mussels

$12.95

Bone-in wings

$11.95

Boneless Wings

$11.95

Bruschetta

$8.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Mozzi Stix

$7.95

Sliders

$9.95

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.65

Decaf Coffee

$2.65

Hot tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Sm OJ

$2.95

Sm AJ

$2.95

Sm Cranberry

$2.95

Sm Pineapple

$2.95

Sm Tomato

$2.95

Sm Milk

$2.95

Sm Choc Milk

$2.95

Lg OJ

$3.95

Lg AJ

$3.95

Lg Cranberry

$3.95

Lg Pineapple

$3.95

Lg Tomato

$3.95

Lg Milk

$3.95

Lg Choc Milk

$3.95

Coke

$2.85

Dt Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Orange Fanta

$2.85

Barqs

$2.85

Raspberry Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Peppermint Tea

$2.85

Burger/Sandwich

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

Broadway Burger

$12.95

Cheese Burger

$11.95

Fried Chick Sand

$11.95

Grand Burger

$13.95

Prime Burger

$13.95

Primo Club

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Smokehouse Burger

$12.95

Chick/Steak

Primo Filet Mignon

$37.95

Grand Ribeye

$40.50

King Prime

$30.95

Chicken Breast

$15.95

Queen Prime

$25.95

Ribeye

$27.95

Sirloin Bella

$24.95

Top Sirloin

$21.95

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.75

Cheese cake

$9.00Out of stock

Creme brulee

$8.00

Strawberry cake

$12.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Events/Misc.

Senior Brunch

$12.95

Adult Brunch

$14.95

Child Brunch

$6.95

Weekly lunch Special

$10.00

Weekly Dinner Special

$9.00

Pizza

$13.00

Hoagies/Wraps

Beer Battered Cod Hoagie

$11.95

Buffalo Chick Wrap

$11.95

Huntsman

$13.95

Italian Job

$11.95

Primo Melt

$13.95

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Mini Burgers

$5.95

Spaghetti Kids

$5.95

Pasta

Bourbon Street

$20.95

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Portabella Ravioli

$17.95

Shrimp/Scallop Scampi

$27.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$11.95

Tuscan Tortellini

$15.95

Chef's Seasonal Pasta

$16.95

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Pecan Crusted Walleye

$27.95

Breaded Shrimp

$23.95

Soup/Salad

Bowl SOD

$6.00

Bowl Tomato

$6.00

Caesar

$12.95

Cobb Chicken Salad

$13.95

Chicken Fajita

$13.95

Cup SOD

$4.00

Cup Tomato

$4.00

Gorgonzola Citrus

$13.95

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side House

$4.50

Sub Bowl SOD

$3.00

Sub Bowl Tom

$3.00

Sub Caesar

$3.00

Sub Cup SOD

$2.00

Sub Cup Tom

$2.00

Sub House

$3.00

Employee Soup

$1.50

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.00

Fried Shrimp

$3.99

French Fries

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Garlic Mashed

$2.00

Hashbrowns

Wild Rice

$2.00

Loaded Baked

$4.00

Potato Pave

$5.00

Sauteed Veggie

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Breakfast Classics

Build Your Own Breakfast

$9.95

Classic Breakfast

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.95

Steak And Eggs

$11.99

Egg Benedict

$9.95

Everyone's favorite

Eggspress

$6.95

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Breakfast Griddle

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.95

French Toast

$8.95

Pancakes

$7.95

Classic Buttermilk

Pancake Combo

$8.95

FT Combo

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$2.95

Bacon

$3.50

Links

$3.50

Patties

$3.50

Ham Slice

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Oatmeal

$1.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

1 Slice FT or Pancake

$3.75

Omelet

$6.00

Muffin

$3.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Skillet

Country Skillet

$10.95

Grand Skillet

$10.95

Prairie Sunrise

$10.95

Cowboy Skillet

$11.95

Kids

Classic Kid

$5.95

FT Kid

$5.95

Pancake Kid

$5.95

Starters

Chicken wings Bone-in

$11.95

Chicken wings Bone-out

$11.95

Crispy mozzarella

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Spin dip

$11.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl SOD

$6.00

Bowl Tomato

$6.00

Chicken Fajita

$13.95

Chicken Ceasar

$13.95

Cobb Chicken Salad

$13.95

Cup SOD

$4.00

Cup Tomato

$4.00

Gorgonzola Citrus

$12.95

Side Ceasar

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Soup and Salad Bar

$8.00

Add salad bar

$4.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$11.95

Burgers and Sandwiches

Broadway Burger

$11.95

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$11.95

Grand Burger

$13.95

Prime Burger

$13.95

Primo Club

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Smokehouse Burger

$12.95

Hoagies and Wraps

Beer Batter Cod

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.95

Huntsman

$13.95

Italian Job

$11.95

Primo Melt

$13.95

Shrimp Hoagie

$14.95

Kids

Chicken tenders

$5.95

Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Mini Burgers

$5.95

Spaghetti kids

$5.95

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our Italian inspired menu is prepared with fresh ingredients. We feature the finest interpretations of culinary classics. Don’t take our word for it. Come taste what all the talk is about.

Location

1505 N Broadway, Minot, ND 58703

Directions

Gallery
Primo image
Primo image
Primo image

