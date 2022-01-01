Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Isle Marina Restaurant

No reviews yet

158 Sandollar Ct

Grand Isle, LA 70358

Popular Items

Roast Beef PoBoy
Debris Fries
Smash Burger

Soups and Salads

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$6.50

Crawfish and Pepper Bisque Bowl

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Served w/ Ranch or Remoulade Dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Served w/ Ranch or Remoulade Dressing

Fried Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Served w/ Ranch or Remoulade Dressing

Specials

Smash Burger

$10.99

Double Patty w/ Cheese, Mayo, Pickle and seasoned fries

BBQ Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Dark & rich beer and butter 1lb of Louisiana Shrimp over fries

Shrimp Platter

$15.25

Fried or Blackened with Fries and toast

Boudin Balls

$6.25

Cajun Pork and Rice deep fried w/ sweet and sour sauce

Debris Fries

$10.99

PoBoys

BBQ Shrimp PoBoy

$16.25

Beer and Butter sauce served on a dressed 8" Poboy

Hot Sausage PoBoy

$10.50

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$12.99

Roast Beef PoBoy

$10.99

Ham and Cheese PoBoy

$9.25

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish

$8.99Out of stock

Crabs

$4.50Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Boudin and Fries

$7.25

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$6.25

Creme Brulee

$7.25

Side Items

French Fries

$2.99

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Shrimp Sauce

$2.00

Cheese

$0.50

Onions

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

158 Sandollar Ct, Grand Isle, LA 70358

