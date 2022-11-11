Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Junction Subs - Moorhead

435 Main Ave

Moorheard, MN 56560

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fries
Cajun Ranch Chicken

Grilled Subs

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$8.99+

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Pepper, Teriyaki, and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.99+

Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo

Blue Line

Blue Line

$8.99+

Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki

Chicken Junction

Chicken Junction

$8.99+

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce, and Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Ranch Chicken

Cajun Ranch Chicken

$8.99+

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Ranch, Cajun, and Swiss Cheese

Barnyard

Barnyard

$10.49+

Steak, Chicken, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni, Choice of Veggies, Cajun, and Teriyaki

Brickhouse

Brickhouse

$10.49+

Steak, Bacon, Onions, Jalapeno, Cajun, 1000 Island, and Provolone Cheese

Junction Delight

Junction Delight

$8.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mayo

Junction Club

Junction Club

$8.99+

Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Onions, and Mayo

BLT

BLT

$8.99+

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue Chicken

$8.99+

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, BBQ Sauce, and Swiss Cheese

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$8.99+

Chicken, Ham, Pineapple, Onions, Teriyaki, and Swiss Cheese

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.99+

Ham, American or Swiss Cheese, and Mayo

Grand Italian

Grand Italian

$8.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, Onions, Mushrooms, Oregano, and Pizza Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99+

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Oregano, and Pizza Sauce

Veggie Supreme

Veggie Supreme

$8.49+

Swiss Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun, and Teriyaki

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.75
Drink

Drink

$2.75
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$7.49
French Bread Loaf

French Bread Loaf

$4.00
Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie

Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50
Side Mayo

Side Mayo

$0.50
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50
Side Teriyaki

Side Teriyaki

$0.50
Side Pizza Sauce

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50
Side Frank's Red Hot

Side Frank's Red Hot

$0.50
Side BBQ Sauce

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Side 1000 Island

Side 1000 Island

$0.50
Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki

$0.50
Ketchup (packets)

Ketchup (packets)

Kids Meals

Li'l Jack's Cheese Bread Meal

Li'l Jack's Cheese Bread Meal

$5.25
Li'l Jack's Chicken Nugget Meal

Li'l Jack's Chicken Nugget Meal

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grand Junction offers gourmet grilled subs and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!

435 Main Ave, Moorheard, MN 56560

