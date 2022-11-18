Grand Olde Station

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Small Plates

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Cup soup

$5.00

Trout Dip/pita chips

$14.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$20.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Pretels beer

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

BBQ PORK PIZZA

$17.00

Roasted Apple Pizza

$16.00

Sandwiches

Toxaway BLT

$13.00

Pork Texas Toast

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Sand

$15.00

Station Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Trout

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Chateaubriand

$50.00

Lamb Rack

$38.00

Penne Pasta

$20.00

Fresh Catch

$36.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Desserts

Cookie skillet

$12.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Feature

$10.00

A La Carte/ Sides

Rice

$6.00

Fall Veg

$5.00

Grits

$7.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pineaple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Draft

Laguinites IPA Draft

$6.50

Brevard Dunkel Draft

$6.00

Mamas Lil Pils Draft

$6.00

Ecusta Rip & Dip Draft

$6.00

Pisgah BB Wheat

$7.50

G Man Lager Draft

$6.50

BR Blackberry Cider Draft

$5.00

G Man Ginger Beer

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.50

Green Man IPA

$7.50

Dales Pale Ale

$6.50

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Ecusta IPA

$6.50

GreenMan pils

$6.50

FrenchBroad

$6.50

Can

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

WW Pernicious IPA

$7.00

Laguinitas IPNA

$5.00

SN Pale Ale

$5.00

Bold Rock Dry Cider

$5.00

Brevard Dunkle

$5.00

GM Lager

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

SN Juicy IPA

$3.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuenling

$4.00

GM Lager

$5.00

Kolsch

$3.00

Founders Oktoberfest

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique and historic lakeside dinning experience!

Location

502 Blue Ridge Road, Lake Toxaway, NC 28747

Directions

Gallery
Grand Olde Station image
Grand Olde Station image
Grand Olde Station image
Grand Olde Station image

