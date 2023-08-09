Grand Prairie Food Menu

Appetizers

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.99

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.99

Sicilian Nachos

$12.29

Baja Nachos

$12.29

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.29

Bruschetta

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.29

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.49

Italian Garlic Fries

$5.95

Wings

Boneless Short

$7.79

Boneless Tall

$12.69

Boneless Party

$23.49

Classic Wings Short

$8.29

Classic Wings Tall

$13.89

Classic Wings Party

$24.99

Sandwiches

Cheddar Burger

$10.39

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.39

Caramelized Onion & Beer Burger

$11.69

Double Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.69

The Cali

$11.39

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$11.69

Classic Italian Melt

$12.29

The Kirk

$10.99

Chicago Italian Beef

$13.89

Salads

Chicken Spinach Avocado

$12.99

Grand Prairie Chopped

$12.99

Chicken Apple Walnut

$12.99

Jerk Chicken Caesar

$12.59

Crispy Chicken

$12.59

House Garden

$4.59

House Caeser

$4.59

Pasta & Entrees

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$14.99

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.59

Chicken Bacon Mac

$12.99

Spaghetti Pie

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$14.59

Pizza

Supreme Individual

$12.49

Supreme Medium Pan

$21.99

Surpreme Large

$25.99

Surpreme Deep Dish

$29.99

Franks Double Pepperoni Individual

$12.49

Franks Double Pepperoni Medium Pan

$21.99

Franks Double Pepperoni Large

$25.99

Franks Double Pepperoni Deep Dish

$29.99

Meat Lovers Individual

$12.49

Meat Lovers Medium Pan

$21.99

Meat Lovers Large

$25.99

Meat Lovers Deep Dish

$29.99

Santa Fe Individual

$12.49

Santa Fe Medium Pan

$21.99

Santa Fe Large

$25.99

Santa Fe Deep Dish

$29.99

Traditional Individual

$12.49

Traditional Medium Pan

$21.99

Traditional Large

$25.99

Traditional Deep Dish

$29.99

Thai Chicken Individual

$12.49

Thai Chicken Medium Pan

$21.99

Thai Chicken Large

$25.99

Thai Chicken Deep Dish

$29.99

Farmers Delight Individual

$12.49

Farmers Delight Medium Pan

$21.99

Farmers Delight Large

$25.99

Farmers Delight Deep Dish

$29.99

Tuscany Individual

$12.49

Tuscany Medium Pan

$21.99

Tuscany Large

$25.99

Tuscany Deep Dish

$29.99

Neapolitan Individual

$12.49

Neapolitan Medium Pan

$21.99

Neapolitan Large

$25.99

Neapolitan Deep Dish

$29.99

Vegetarian Individual

$12.49

Vegetarian Medium Pan

$21.99

Vegetarian Large

$25.99

Vegetarian Deep Dish

$29.99

BYO Individual

$9.99

BYO Medium Pan

$14.99

BYO Large

$18.99

BYO Deep Dish

$22.99

Gluten Free Supreme

$13.99

Gluten Free Franks Double Pepperoni

$13.99

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$13.99

Gluten Free Santa Fe

$13.99

Gluten Free Tranditional

$13.99

Gluten Free Thai Chicken

$13.99

Gluten Free Farmers Delight

$13.99

Gluten Free Tuscany

$13.99

Gluten Free Neapolitan

$13.99

Gluten Free Vegitarian

$13.99

Gluten Free BYO

$10.99

Calzone

Surpreme Calzone

$12.59

Spinach Artichoke Calzone

$12.59

High Octane Calzone

$12.59

BYO Calzone

$9.99

Cheese Only Calzone

$9.99

Desserts

Little Big Cookie

$5.29

Big Cookie

$6.79

Cheesecake Plain

$7.39

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.39

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.59

Guinness Mud Pie

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Sides

Avocado

$1.59

Bacon

$1.59

BBQ Sauce Bullet

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Ramekin

$1.00

Beef

$1.59

Beer Cheese

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Bullet

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Ramekin

$1.00

Burger Pattie

$3.49

Cheddar- Slice

$0.99

Chicken

$1.59

Chicken Breast

$3.49

Creamy Garlic Dip

$0.99

Creamy Herb dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mayo Bullet

$0.25

Mayo Ramekin

$0.50

Mozzarella

$0.99

Pepperjack

$0.99

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa Ramekin

$1.00

Sauteed Mush

$0.99

Sauteed Onion

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Swiss- Slice

$0.99

Veggie Side

$1.99

Kid Menu

Kid Pizza

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kid Side with Meal

Kid Side Add Charge

$1.29

Growlers

64oz Growlers ToGo

Bud Light

$12.95

Coors Light

$12.95

Miller Light

$12.95

Michelob Ultra

$14.29

Blue Moon

$17.95

Stone IPA

$17.95

Kona Big Wave

$17.95

Modelo Especial

$16.95

Destihl Weissenheimer

$17.95

Stone Buenaveza

$16.95

Angry Orchard

$17.95

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$18.95

PBR

$12.95

Triptych Rotater

$17.95

Sierra Nevada Rotater

$17.95

New Belgium Rotater

$17.95

Sam Adams Rotater

$16.95

Toppling Goliath Rotater

$19.95

Founders Rotater

$17.95

Riggs Rotater

$17.95

Goose Island Rotater

$16.95

1919 Root Beer

$12.95