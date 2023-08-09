Grand Prairie Pizza + Tavern
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pizza Beer & More!!!
Location
7610 N. Grand Prairie Dr., Peoria, IL 61615
Gallery
