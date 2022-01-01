Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

419 Reviews

$$

819 Ottawa Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Shareables

Garage Fries

$13.00

Golden Wings

$12.00

Pub Caps

$12.00

O Rings

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Nitro Nachos

$13.00

Meatball Bearings

$12.00

Chili Con Queso Dip

$9.00

Straight Pipes

$9.00

Squeaky Wheels

$10.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Soups & Salads

Steak and French Onion Soup

$6.00

Detroit Style Chili

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

The Charleston Salad

$13.00

Michigan House

$15.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Bruschetta Caprese Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Garage Burger

$15.00

Olive Burger

$14.00

BYOB

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Roadhog

$14.00

Ottawa ave Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Cadillac Grill

$12.00

Prime Philly

$15.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Gyro

$13.00

Chicken sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Brisket Tacos

$14.00

El Camino Quesadilla

$13.00

Drunken Mac

$12.00

Salmon Entree

$17.00

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Basket Fries

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Runs a good party

Location

819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

