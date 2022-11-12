Grand River Brewery - Marshall
101 w michigan ave
marshall, MI 49068
Starters
Artichoke Dip
Bavarian Pretzels
Grand River Bakery pretzels, Monkey Mouth IPA mustard. Add pimento beer cheese for an additional $2
Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Cambridge cheese curds, buttermilk ranch
Chronic Fries
The fries that just don’t quit! Garlic brown butter, bacon, rosemary and SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, topped with Balsamic reduction. Gluten free.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Crispy beer batter fried Gielow pickle slices, buttermilk ranch
Kennebec Fries
Traditional twice-cooked, hand cut Kennebec fries
Nachos
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, black beans, Cabot white cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro lime crema and pico de gallo
Poutine
Hand cut Kennebec fries, Cambridge cheese curds, Brown Ale gravy, scallions
Reuben Fritters
Beer-braised Grobbel's corned beef and Great Lakes Swiss cheese, bacon sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Smoked Wings
Sticky Chicken Wings
Sweet Potato Fries
Midwest grown sweet potatoes, thick cut, with Harissa mayo. Ask about our other sauce options!
Salmon Cakes
Salads
1/2 Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
1/2 Spinach Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette
Baby Spinach Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, Dearborn bacon, Salemville blue cheese, Buttermilk ranch dressing
Santa Fe Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, blackened chicken, corn and bean salsa, tortilla, Cabot cheddar, tortilla chips, spicy ranch dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Side Garden Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette
Soup
Side of
Side of Jasmine Rice
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Bacon Braised Black Beans
Black beans braised with Dearborn bacon, onion, garlic and jalapenos.
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Bleu Chz Crumb
Side of Brisket
Side of Chicken
Side of Chips
Side of Chronic Fries
Side of Coleslaw 3oz
Side of Cornbread
Side of Fries
Side of Fruit Cup
Side of Garden Salad
Side of Gravy 2oz
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Mac
Side of Mashed Pots
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Pico
Side of Pork
Side of Poutine
Side of Rye
Side of Sauce
Side of Sauerkraut
Side of Seasonal Veggie
Side of Sourdough
Side of Sweet Pots
Entrees
1 lb Pork
1/2 Power Bowl
BBQ pulled pork or chicken, rice, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, scallions. Upgrade to shredded smoked brisket!
1/2 Veggie Power Bowl
Herb roasted seasonal vegetables, rice, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, scallions
12oz. NY Strip Steak
12oz NY Strip, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
16oz Bone in Ribeye
16 oz Ribeye, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
30oz Porterhouse
8oz. Sirloin Steak
8 oz Black Angus center cut top sirloin, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
Blackened Fish Tacos
Three tacos with blackened Walleye, fresh corn tortillas, slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime crema. Served with bacon braised black beans and rice.
Brisket Tacos
Fish and Chips
313 Polish Lager beer battered walleye, Kennebec fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Heart Attack Mac
Baked rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, house-smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pico de gallo, creamy Cabot white cheddar and carmelized onions
Jaeger Schnitzel
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, spaetzel, bacon sauerkraut, mushrooms, bacon, carmelized onions and Small Town Brown Ale Gravy
Lengua Taco Dinner
Mac n' Cheese
Rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, bechamel, bacon, Cabot white cheddar, buttery breadcrumbs, caramelized onions.
Pork Shoulder Dinner
House-smoked Michigan pork, coleslaw, mac n'cheese, cornbread, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce
Pork Tacos
Three tacos with BBQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, fresh corn tortillas, sweet onions and cilantro. Served with bacon braised black beans, rice and chipotle salsa. Upgrade to brisket tacos for $8!
Power Bowl
BBQ pulled pork or chicken, rice, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, scallions. Upgrade to shredded smoked brisket.
Seasonal Veggie Quesadilla
Sweet roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, crispy flour tortilla, Harissa sauce, Roja salsa
Smoked Brisket Dinner
House-smoked Texas-style beef brisket, coleslaw, mac n'cheese, cornbread and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce
Stroganoff
Pork Loin
Turkey Tikka Masala
Veggie Power Bowl
Herb roasted seasonal vegetables, rice, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, scallions
Woodfire Chicken
Woodfire Salmon
Woodfire T Bone
Handhelds
Black and Bleu Burger
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce tomato, onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese bechamel, on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.
Black Bean & Barley Burger
Black bean and barley patty with Cabot white cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo and lettuce on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, garlic and rosemary marinated chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, Sarvecchio parmesan
Classic Burger
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce tomato, onion, pickles and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Add on bacon for $4!
Cubano
French Dip
Grand Bacon Jam Burger
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, bacon jam, Salemville blue cheese and arugula on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun
GRB Fish Swammy
Great Lakes walleye fried in 313 Polish Lager beer batter, Cabot white cheddar, slaw, fried egg and Sriracha on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.
GRB Lunch Sammy Special
Grilled Chicken Sammy
Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Cabot white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalepeno aioli, house baked brioche, Kennebec Fries
Philly Cheesesteak Sammy
Pimento Bacon Burger
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, pimento beer cheese, Dearborn bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioch bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Santa Fe Wrap
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, avocado, Cabot cheddar, blackened chicken, spicy ranch
Smoked Brisket Sammy
House-smoked BBQ brisket, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioche bun4
Smoked Turkey Reuben
Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, slaw, and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery sourdough bread
Sticky Chicken Sammy
The Club
The Pastrami
Smoked pastrami, house BBQ sauce, Great Lakes Swiss, roasted red peppers, arugula and jalapeno aioli on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread
The Phatty Melt
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, Great Lakes Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms, bacon jam and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread
The Reuben
Grobbel's corned beef, Great Lakes Swiss, bacon sauerkraut and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread
Chicken Spin wrap
Meatball Sub
Montreal Beef Sammy
Grilled Bratwurst
Candied Bacon Burger
Desserts
Black Penny Porter Brownie
Rich chocolate brownie made with our Black Penny Porter
Blarney Stoned Chocolate Cake
Rich devil's food cake made with our Blarney Stoned Irish Stout, layered with whipped chocolate ganache and frosted with Scharffen Berger dark chocolate buttercream
Carrot Cake
Grand River Bakery traditional recipe topped with cream cheese frosting
Cheesecake
Raspberry Sorbet
Tres Leche Cake
Traditional three milk sponge cake from Grand River Bakery
Vanilla Gelato
2 scoops of Iorio's Madagascar Vanilla gelato
Cherry Sorbet
Bread Pudding
Coffee Cake
Cookie Dough Gelato
Caramel Apple Mini cheesecake
Kids Food
Kid's Cheeseburger
Grand River Butcher shop 4 oz ground beef patty and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Kid's Mac n' Cheese
Rigatoncini pasta with creamy white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Kid's Fish n' Chips
Battered Alaskan pollock and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Kid's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled herb marinated chicken breast on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with Cabot white cheddar. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Kid's Steak
Kid's Chicken Breast
Kids meatballs
Brunch
Belgian Waffle
Fluffy Belgian Waffle
Breakfast Jaeger
Breakfast Nachos
Breakfast Tacos
Brunch Burrito
Scrambled eggs, with pork, potatoes, braised black beans, Cabot cheddar, pico de gallo, served with a side of salsa & cilantro lime crema. Upgrade to Smoked Brisket with an upcharge.
Corned Beef Hash
Eggs Benedict
GRB Breakfast Plate
Sliced Dearborn ham (or bacon if you prefer), home fries, 2 farm fresh eggs. Choice of Jewish Rye or Sourdough Toast.
GRB Breakfast Sammy
Huevos Rancheros
Kid Chocolate Chip Pancake
Kid's Bacon, Eggs, Toast
Kid's Pancake
Kid's Waffle
Omelet of the week
Pancakes
Steak and Eggs
The Eye Opener
Brunch Sides
Event/Family Meals
1/2 lb Brisket
1/2 Pork
Family Style BBQ Dinner
2 lbs choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Beef Brisket, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken. Served with Mac n’ Cheese, Cornbread and Coleslaw.
Family Style Mac & Cheese
1 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken and 2 lbs Mac n’ Cheese Served with Cornbread and Choice of Caesar or Spinach Salad.
Family Style Pitmaster Dinner
2 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken served with Brioche Buns. Choice of Spinach Salad or Caesar Salad.
Family Style Powerbowl
2 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken. Served with Jasmine Rice, Bacon Braised Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cabot Cheddar and Scallions.
Mac and Cheese Quart
Pig Roast
Oktoberfest Schnitzel
Oktoberfest Sauerbraten
Oktoberfest Bratwurst
Oktoberfest black forest cake
Oktoberfest Apple Strudel
NA Bevs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!