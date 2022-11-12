A map showing the location of Grand River Brewery - Marshall View gallery

Grand River Brewery - Marshall

No reviews yet

101 w michigan ave

marshall, MI 49068

Popular Items

Santa Fe Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pimento Bacon Burger

Starters

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Grand River Bakery pretzels, Monkey Mouth IPA mustard. Add pimento beer cheese for an additional $2

Breaded Cheese Curds

$12.00

Breaded Cambridge cheese curds, buttermilk ranch

Chronic Fries

$12.00

The fries that just don’t quit! Garlic brown butter, bacon, rosemary and SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, topped with Balsamic reduction. Gluten free.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy beer batter fried Gielow pickle slices, buttermilk ranch

Kennebec Fries

$6.00

Traditional twice-cooked, hand cut Kennebec fries

Nachos

$15.00

House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, black beans, Cabot white cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro lime crema and pico de gallo

Poutine

$11.00

Hand cut Kennebec fries, Cambridge cheese curds, Brown Ale gravy, scallions

Reuben Fritters

$12.00

Beer-braised Grobbel's corned beef and Great Lakes Swiss cheese, bacon sauerkraut, Russian dressing

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Sticky Chicken Wings

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Midwest grown sweet potatoes, thick cut, with Harissa mayo. Ask about our other sauce options!

Salmon Cakes

$15.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.00

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, Dearborn bacon, Salemville blue cheese, Buttermilk ranch dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, blackened chicken, corn and bean salsa, tortilla, Cabot cheddar, tortilla chips, spicy ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach Salad

$7.00

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville blue cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, honey-rosemary vinaigrette

Soup

Beef Barley Bowl

$9.00

Smoked trout, bacon, onions, potatoes and cream.

Beef Barley Cup

$7.00

Smoked trout, bacon, onions, potatoes and cream.

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Creamy blend of tomato and basil

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Creamy blend of tomato and basil

Montreal Chili Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Side of

Side of Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Bacon Braised Black Beans

$6.00

Black beans braised with Dearborn bacon, onion, garlic and jalapenos.

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Bleu Chz Crumb

$0.50

Side of Brisket

$8.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Chronic Fries

$7.00

Side of Coleslaw 3oz

$2.00

Side of Cornbread

$3.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side of Garden Salad

$6.00

Side of Gravy 2oz

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Mac

$6.00

Side of Mashed Pots

$3.00

Side of Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Pork

$5.00

Side of Poutine

$6.00

Side of Rye

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$0.25

Side of Sauerkraut

$5.00

Side of Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Side of Sourdough

$2.00

Side of Sweet Pots

$6.00

Entrees

1 lb Pork

$14.00

1/2 Power Bowl

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork or chicken, rice, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, scallions. Upgrade to shredded smoked brisket!

1/2 Veggie Power Bowl

$12.00

Herb roasted seasonal vegetables, rice, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, scallions

12oz. NY Strip Steak

$28.00

12oz NY Strip, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!

16oz Bone in Ribeye

$36.00

16 oz Ribeye, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!

30oz Porterhouse

$48.00

8oz. Sirloin Steak

$24.00

8 oz Black Angus center cut top sirloin, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!

Blackened Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three tacos with blackened Walleye, fresh corn tortillas, slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime crema. Served with bacon braised black beans and rice.

Brisket Tacos

$22.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

313 Polish Lager beer battered walleye, Kennebec fries, slaw, tartar sauce

Heart Attack Mac

$18.00

Baked rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, house-smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pico de gallo, creamy Cabot white cheddar and carmelized onions

Jaeger Schnitzel

$18.00

Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, spaetzel, bacon sauerkraut, mushrooms, bacon, carmelized onions and Small Town Brown Ale Gravy

Lengua Taco Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, bechamel, bacon, Cabot white cheddar, buttery breadcrumbs, caramelized onions.

Pork Shoulder Dinner

$20.00

House-smoked Michigan pork, coleslaw, mac n'cheese, cornbread, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Three tacos with BBQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, fresh corn tortillas, sweet onions and cilantro. Served with bacon braised black beans, rice and chipotle salsa. Upgrade to brisket tacos for $8!

Power Bowl

$20.00

BBQ pulled pork or chicken, rice, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, scallions. Upgrade to shredded smoked brisket.

Seasonal Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Sweet roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, crispy flour tortilla, Harissa sauce, Roja salsa

Smoked Brisket Dinner

$28.00

House-smoked Texas-style beef brisket, coleslaw, mac n'cheese, cornbread and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce

Stroganoff

$20.00

Pork Loin

$22.00

Turkey Tikka Masala

$20.00

Veggie Power Bowl

$16.00

Herb roasted seasonal vegetables, rice, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, scallions

Woodfire Chicken

$22.00

Woodfire Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Woodfire T Bone

$48.00

Handhelds

Black and Bleu Burger

$17.00

Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce tomato, onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese bechamel, on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.

Black Bean & Barley Burger

$14.00

Black bean and barley patty with Cabot white cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo and lettuce on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, garlic and rosemary marinated chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, Sarvecchio parmesan

Classic Burger

$16.00

Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce tomato, onion, pickles and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Add on bacon for $4!

Cubano

$18.00

French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Grand Bacon Jam Burger

$18.00

Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, bacon jam, Salemville blue cheese and arugula on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun

GRB Fish Swammy

$13.00

Great Lakes walleye fried in 313 Polish Lager beer batter, Cabot white cheddar, slaw, fried egg and Sriracha on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.

GRB Lunch Sammy Special

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Cabot white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalepeno aioli, house baked brioche, Kennebec Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Sammy

$17.00Out of stock

Pimento Bacon Burger

$18.00

Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, pimento beer cheese, Dearborn bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioch bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Santa Fe Wrap

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, avocado, Cabot cheddar, blackened chicken, spicy ranch

Smoked Brisket Sammy

$22.00

House-smoked BBQ brisket, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioche bun4

Smoked Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, slaw, and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery sourdough bread

Sticky Chicken Sammy

$15.00

The Club

$16.00

The Pastrami

$20.00

Smoked pastrami, house BBQ sauce, Great Lakes Swiss, roasted red peppers, arugula and jalapeno aioli on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread

The Phatty Melt

$18.00

Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, Great Lakes Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms, bacon jam and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread

The Reuben

$18.00

Grobbel's corned beef, Great Lakes Swiss, bacon sauerkraut and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread

Chicken Spin wrap

$18.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Montreal Beef Sammy

$15.00

Grilled Bratwurst

$18.00Out of stock

Candied Bacon Burger

$15.00

Desserts

Black Penny Porter Brownie

$7.00

Rich chocolate brownie made with our Black Penny Porter

Blarney Stoned Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Rich devil's food cake made with our Blarney Stoned Irish Stout, layered with whipped chocolate ganache and frosted with Scharffen Berger dark chocolate buttercream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Grand River Bakery traditional recipe topped with cream cheese frosting

Cheesecake

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Tres Leche Cake

$6.00

Traditional three milk sponge cake from Grand River Bakery

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

2 scoops of Iorio's Madagascar Vanilla gelato

Cherry Sorbet

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Cookie Dough Gelato

$6.00

Caramel Apple Mini cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Food

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grand River Butcher shop 4 oz ground beef patty and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Rigatoncini pasta with creamy white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.

Kid's Fish n' Chips

$8.00

Battered Alaskan pollock and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled herb marinated chicken breast on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla with Cabot white cheddar. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.

Kid's Steak

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids meatballs

$6.00

Brunch

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Fluffy Belgian Waffle

Breakfast Jaeger

$15.00

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Brunch Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, with pork, potatoes, braised black beans, Cabot cheddar, pico de gallo, served with a side of salsa & cilantro lime crema. Upgrade to Smoked Brisket with an upcharge.

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

GRB Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Sliced Dearborn ham (or bacon if you prefer), home fries, 2 farm fresh eggs. Choice of Jewish Rye or Sourdough Toast.

GRB Breakfast Sammy

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Kid Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Bacon, Eggs, Toast

$6.00

Kid's Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Waffle

$6.00

Omelet of the week

$16.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

The Eye Opener

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Rye toast

$2.00

Side 1 Pancake

$5.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Sausage patty

$2.00

Event/Family Meals

1/2 lb Brisket

$17.00

1/2 Pork

$8.00

Family Style BBQ Dinner

$60.00

2 lbs choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Beef Brisket, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken. Served with Mac n’ Cheese, Cornbread and Coleslaw.

Family Style Mac & Cheese

$55.00

1 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken and 2 lbs Mac n’ Cheese Served with Cornbread and Choice of Caesar or Spinach Salad.

Family Style Pitmaster Dinner

$60.00

2 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken served with Brioche Buns. Choice of Spinach Salad or Caesar Salad.

Family Style Powerbowl

$55.00

2 lb choice of Pulled Pork, Sliced Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken. Served with Jasmine Rice, Bacon Braised Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cabot Cheddar and Scallions.

Mac and Cheese Quart

$25.00

Pig Roast

$15.00

Oktoberfest Schnitzel

$18.00

Oktoberfest Sauerbraten

$18.00

Oktoberfest Bratwurst

$15.00

Oktoberfest black forest cake

$8.00

Oktoberfest Apple Strudel

$6.00

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Mug RB

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.25

Virgin Drinks

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Mocktails

Blood Moon

$6.00

Caramel Apple Mocktini

$6.00

Dreamin' Of Summer

$6.00Out of stock

Frozen Virgin

$6.00Out of stock

Harvest Coffee

$6.00

Mock Mai Tai

$6.00Out of stock

Virgin Sangria

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 w michigan ave, marshall, MI 49068

Directions

