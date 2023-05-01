The Break Room at GRTS 1200 Fair St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank You for Giving Students the Opportunity to Serve Each Other, Food, and You.
Location
1200 Fair St, Chillicothe, MO 64601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Playhouse Bar & Grill - 21966 Park Street
No Reviews
21966 Park Street Avalon, MO 64601
View restaurant