The Break Room at GRTS 1200 Fair St

1200 Fair St

Chillicothe, MO 64601

Delicious Drinks

Boba Baby! Twenty Ounces Cold

Tropical - Mango

$2.00

Strawberry Kiwi - Mango

$2.00

Wildberry - Mango

$2.00

Peach - Mango

$2.00

Tropical - Strawberry

$2.00

Strawberry Kiwi - Strawberry

$2.00

Wildberry - Strawberry

$2.00

Peach - Strawberry

$2.00

Extra Boba

$1.00

SpecialTea - Twenty Ounces Cold

Wildberry Tea

$1.50

Peach Tea

$1.50

Twelve Ounces Hot

Cappuccino - White Chocolate Caramel

$1.00Out of stock

Twenty Ounces Cold

Lemonade

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

UN-sweet Tea

$1.00

Employee Drinks

Sweet Tea

Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

Add Syrup -Wildberry

$0.50

Add Syrup - Peach

$0.50

Everyday Good Eats

COOKIES!

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

M&M

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Snickerdoodle

$1.00

Macadamia Nut

$1.00

Salted Caramel

$1.00

Smart Salads

Chef Salad Large

Chef Salad Large

$7.00

A generous portion of your favorite toppings: cucumber, tomato, egg, bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, all on a bed of fresh cut romain lettuce! :D

Chef Salad Small

Chef Salad Small

$4.00

All of your favorite toppings: cucumber, tomato, egg, bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, all on a bed of fresh cut romain lettuce! Just big enough to hit the spot and keep you moving :D

Chef Salad Large Special Order

$7.00

Chef Salad Small Special Order

$4.00

Monday Specials

Meatballs and More

Mini Meatball Sub

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thank You for Giving Students the Opportunity to Serve Each Other, Food, and You.

1200 Fair St, Chillicothe, MO 64601

