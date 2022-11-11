Fool's Errand imageView gallery

Fool's Errand 316 N. Milwaukee St.

28 Reviews

$$

316 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Monty Cristo
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
Chicken Liver Toast

Small Stuff

Matzo Ball Soup

$8.00

Chicken, Herbs

Biscuit with Butter and Jam

$5.00

Chicken Liver Toast

$11.00

Pickled Onion, Peach Jam, Herbs, Shallots

Wedge

$11.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble

Broccoli Salad

$10.00

Cashews, Golden Raisins, Tahini, Herbs

Avoca - Toast

$9.00

Seasonal Toast

$10.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Pierogi

$13.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$14.00

Russian Dressing, Caramelized Onion, Swiss, Marble Rye

Burger

$14.00

Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese

BLT

$15.00

Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Braised Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Onion Roll

Fried Bologna

$13.00

Cheese Sauce, Pickled Onion, Onion Roll

Monty Cristo

$17.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Jam, Mustardainaise

Bigger Stuff

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.00

With Sausage Gravy

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Ribs and BBQ Sauce

$28.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Cod

$24.00

Salmon and Bearnaise

$24.00

Steak Diane - Sirloin Steak

$27.00

Steak Diane - NY Strip

$37.00Out of stock

AT

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Vinegar, Carrot, Scallion

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Add Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Hash Browns Fingers

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Braised Greens

$5.00

Charred Snap Peas with Pea Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$6.00

Tomato, Shallot, Mustard Vinaigrette

Desserts

Waffle Sundae

$15.00

Butterscotch Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Heirloom Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Xtra Scoop

$2.00
