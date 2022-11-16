Restaurant header imageView gallery
Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Mac & Cheese
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$14.95

Grilled Medium Steak Bites, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, American Fries, A1 Aioli

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheddar Jack, Black Beans, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeno. Add Chicken or Pork for $4

Hot Honey Sprouts

Hot Honey Sprouts

$9.95

Flash fried and tossed in our Hot Honey Glaze.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.95

Served warm with Fried Breads and Veggies.

Tachos

Tachos

$10.95

Tater tots, queso cheese, crema, red onion, tomato, black beans, jalapeños. Add Buffalo Fried Chicken or BBQ Pulled Pork for $4.

Boneless Wings & Fries

Boneless Wings & Fries

$14.95

Fried boneless chicken bites spun in your favorite sauce.

Kitchen Fries

Kitchen Fries

$7.95

A Heap of Crispy Fries served with Queso Cheese Sauce and Ketchup

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Warm, Soft, Pretzel Bites, buttered and salted. Served with Queso Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard.

Salads/Soup

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.95

Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheddar

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Onion, Cheddar Jack

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

SD Caesar Salad

SD Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

SD House Salad

SD House Salad

$8.95

Romaine, Cheddar Jack, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons

White Chicken Chili Bowl

$5.95

Grilled Chicken, White Beans, Onion, Corn, Green Chilis, Pepperjack Cheese.

White Chicken Chili Cup

White Chicken Chili Cup

$4.95

Grilled Chicken, White Beans, Onion, Corn, Green Chilis, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$12.95

1/3lb, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ, Haystack Onions, Lettuce

Lumberjack Burger

Lumberjack Burger

$12.95

1/3lb Patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Woods Sauce and LTO (if selected)

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$13.95

1/3 Patty Topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar and LTO (if selected)

Mountain Club

Mountain Club

$13.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, LTO upon request.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Beer Battered Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Tarted Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.

California Wrap

California Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.95

House Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fried Onions

Special

$9.95

Check our facebook page for today's special if available. www.facebook.com/woodsloungegr

Camp Favorites

Hand Battered Cod, Fires, Creamy Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.95

House Battered Cod, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Warm Rich and Creamy.... Add BBQ Pork - $4 Add Buffalo Chicken - $4 Loaded - Bacon, Ham, Onion, Tom - $4

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

Tenders, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw

Restaurant Week Special

$23.95

Dessert

Brown Bear

Brown Bear

$8.95

Warm Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate, Caramel, Whipped Cream

NA Beverages

Select a beverage and we will deliver it to your number lickity split!! All alcoholic beverages must be purchased from a staff member.

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

GINGERALE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

ORANGE

$2.95

POM LEMONADE

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

Employee Red Bull

$3.95

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.95

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.95

RED BULL

$6.95

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$6.95

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.95

Red Bull Coconut

$6.95

Red Bull Tropical

$6.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.95

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$3.95

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$3.95

VIRGIN MULE

$3.95

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$3.95

BRUNCH

Brunch Menu Served 11am - 3pm Sundays.
Egg BLT

Egg BLT

$8.95

Fried Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Sourdough.

Paul Bunyan Burrito

$9.95

Scrambled Egg, Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheddar Jack, Topped with Sausage Gravy.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Salsa Verde, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
GR's most unique set-up. Great place to meet family and friends for food and drinks. Laid back, easy-going atmosphere with a great menu. Come in and enjoy!

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

