Bars & Lounges
American
Grand Woods Lounge
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
GR's most unique set-up. Great place to meet family and friends for food and drinks. Laid back, easy-going atmosphere with a great menu. Come in and enjoy!
Location
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
