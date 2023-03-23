The Original Grande - Goodland
2320 Commerce Road
Goodland, KS 67735
Popular Items
Food
Tacos
Crunchy Taco
Fresh fried corn shell with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Soft Taco
A steamed flour tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Macho Taco
Our hard shell beef taco wrapped in a nacho cheese layered flour shell.
Super Macho Taco
The classic! A large flour tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell beef taco.
Burritos
Bean N' Cheese Burrito
Our homemade refried beans with cheddar cheese steamed and rolled.
Beef N' Cheese Burrito
Loaded with meat and cheddar cheese then steamed and rolled. Try it today.
Combo Burrito
A combination of ground beef and refried beans with cheddar cheese and steamed and rolled.
Chicken Burrito
Our house made refried beans with charbroiled chicken and cheddar cheese rolled and steamed on a large flour tortilla.
Sanchos
Grande Bowls
Veggie Grande Bowl
Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.
Beef Grande Bowl
Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with ground beef, tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.
Chicken Grande Bowl
Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with charbroiled chicken, tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Fresh corn chips covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation
Beef Nachos
Fresh corn chips topped with beef and covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation
Chicken Nachos
Fresh corn chips topped with chicken and covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation
Chili Cheese Nachos
Fresh chips topped with our own chili, nacho sauce and cheddar cheese.
Other Favorites
Taco Burger
Fresh ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese on a steamed bun.
Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla bowl with fresh refried beans, lettuce, your choice of ground beef or charbroiled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, sour cream and served with our house made picante.
Tostadas
Try a tasty tostada in a variety of choices.
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas steamed with your choice of filling, cheddar cheese and red enchilada sauce. Served with chips.
Spud Grande
Baked potato with whipped butter, choice of either charbroiled chicken or ground beef, nacho cheese and bacon bits. Served with chips.
Grande Combo's
#1 Taco Combo
Our Taco Combo is served with 3 tacos, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.
#2 Sancho Combo
Our Sancho Combo is served with choice of beef or chicken sancho, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.
#3 Combo Burrito Combo
Our Combo Burrito Combo is served with beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.
#4 Enchilida Combo
Our Enchilida Combo is served with choice of cheese, beef or chicken enchilidas, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.
#5 Tacoburger
Kids' Meal
Cheese Roll-Up Kids' Meal
Our kids meal comes with a cheese Roll-up, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.
Crispy Taco Kids' Meal
Our kids meal comes with a hard shell beef taco, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.
Soft Taco Kids' Meal
Our kids meal comes with a soft beef taco, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.
Taco Burger Kids' Meal
Our Taco Burger kids meal comes with a taco burger, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.
Sides
Chips
Made fresh daily.
Rice
Housemade rice seasoned with the flavors you like.
Beans
Made fresh daily for you in our store.
Bean Dip w/ Chips
Beef Dip w/ Chips
Cheese Sauce
Our Cheese Sauce in 2oz and 4oz sides
Chili
Try a 8oz cup of our recipe red chili made fresh for you inhouse.
Cheese Roll-Up
A large flour tortilla steamed and rolled with cheddar cheese.
Sour Cream
2oz and 4oz side order
Guacamole
available in 2 or 4oz sizes
Cup of Meat 4oz
Flour Tortilla
Desserts
Sauce
Fountain Drinks/Water
Fountain Drinks
Water/Cup of Ice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Experience a fiesta of flavors!
