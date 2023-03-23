Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Grande - Goodland

review star

No reviews yet

2320 Commerce Road

Goodland, KS 67735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Macho Taco
Super Macho Taco
Cheese Sauce

Food

Tacos

Fresh Flavors make our tacos the best. Try one today.
Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco

$1.53

Fresh fried corn shell with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$1.86

A steamed flour tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Macho Taco

Macho Taco

$3.62

Our hard shell beef taco wrapped in a nacho cheese layered flour shell.

Super Macho Taco

Super Macho Taco

$4.39

The classic! A large flour tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell beef taco.

Burritos

Bean N' Cheese Burrito

Bean N' Cheese Burrito

$3.73

Our homemade refried beans with cheddar cheese steamed and rolled.

Beef N' Cheese Burrito

Beef N' Cheese Burrito

$5.71

Loaded with meat and cheddar cheese then steamed and rolled. Try it today.

Combo Burrito

Combo Burrito

$5.60

A combination of ground beef and refried beans with cheddar cheese and steamed and rolled.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$6.59

Our house made refried beans with charbroiled chicken and cheddar cheese rolled and steamed on a large flour tortilla.

Sanchos

Made with a 10" flour tortilla we steam your choice of charbroiled chicken or ground beef and cheddar cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and our regular sauce.
Beef Sancho

Beef Sancho

$5.60

Made with a 10" flour tortilla we steam ground beef and cheddar cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and our regular sauce.

Chicken Sancho

Chicken Sancho

$6.70

Made with a 10" flour tortilla we steam charbroiled chicken and cheddar cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and our regular sauce.

Grande Bowls

Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with your choice of protein (or go veggie), tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.
Veggie Grande Bowl

Veggie Grande Bowl

$6.59

Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.

Beef Grande Bowl

Beef Grande Bowl

$7.69

Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with ground beef, tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.

Chicken Grande Bowl

Chicken Grande Bowl

$7.69

Served on a bed of fresh chopped lettuce and our house made rice, our bowls are topped with charbroiled chicken, tomato, chili spiced corn, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole and green onion. Served with a side of creamy chipotle sauce.

Nachos

Build your own nachos with our fresh ingredients. the results are many
Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Fresh corn chips covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$6.59

Fresh corn chips topped with beef and covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$6.92

Fresh corn chips topped with chicken and covered with Cheese Sauce. Add your favorite toppings to make your own creation

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.59

Fresh chips topped with our own chili, nacho sauce and cheddar cheese.

Other Favorites

From Taco Salads to Potatoes we have what your hungry for!
Taco Burger

Taco Burger

$3.84

Fresh ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese on a steamed bun.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$6.70

A fried flour tortilla bowl with fresh refried beans, lettuce, your choice of ground beef or charbroiled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, sour cream and served with our house made picante.

Tostadas

Tostadas

Try a tasty tostada in a variety of choices.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$5.49

Corn tortillas steamed with your choice of filling, cheddar cheese and red enchilada sauce. Served with chips.

Spud Grande

Spud Grande

$6.81

Baked potato with whipped butter, choice of either charbroiled chicken or ground beef, nacho cheese and bacon bits. Served with chips.

Grande Combo's

Our Grande Combo's are served with your choice of main entree, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.
#1 Taco Combo

#1 Taco Combo

$12.09

Our Taco Combo is served with 3 tacos, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.

#2 Sancho Combo

#2 Sancho Combo

$12.09

Our Sancho Combo is served with choice of beef or chicken sancho, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.

#3 Combo Burrito Combo

#3 Combo Burrito Combo

$12.09

Our Combo Burrito Combo is served with beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.

#4 Enchilida Combo

#4 Enchilida Combo

$12.09

Our Enchilida Combo is served with choice of cheese, beef or chicken enchilidas, beans, rice, a taco, chips and cheese and a regular drink.

#5 Tacoburger

$12.09

Kids' Meal

Our kids meal comes with a bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.
Cheese Roll-Up Kids' Meal

Cheese Roll-Up Kids' Meal

$5.49

Our kids meal comes with a cheese Roll-up, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.

Crispy Taco Kids' Meal

Crispy Taco Kids' Meal

$5.49

Our kids meal comes with a hard shell beef taco, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.

Soft Taco Kids' Meal

Soft Taco Kids' Meal

$5.49

Our kids meal comes with a soft beef taco, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.

Taco Burger Kids' Meal

Taco Burger Kids' Meal

$5.49

Our Taco Burger kids meal comes with a taco burger, bag of chips, cookie, kids drink and a surprise in every meal.

Sides

From Rice to Guacamole and everything in between, we have it covered.
Chips

Chips

$1.20

Made fresh daily.

Rice

Rice

$2.74

Housemade rice seasoned with the flavors you like.

Beans

Beans

$2.74

Made fresh daily for you in our store.

Bean Dip w/ Chips

Bean Dip w/ Chips

$4.39
Beef Dip w/ Chips

Beef Dip w/ Chips

$4.61
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.89+

Our Cheese Sauce in 2oz and 4oz sides

Chili

Chili

$3.07

Try a 8oz cup of our recipe red chili made fresh for you inhouse.

Cheese Roll-Up

Cheese Roll-Up

$2.63

A large flour tortilla steamed and rolled with cheddar cheese.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.31+

2oz and 4oz side order

Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.49+

available in 2 or 4oz sizes

Cup of Meat 4oz

Cup of Meat 4oz

$2.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.49

Desserts

CinnaChips

CinnaChips

$1.89

Fried flour tortillas dusted in cinnamon sugar.

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$3.19

Sauce

House made sauces prepared fresh daily!
Regular 2oz

Regular 2oz

Try some lite spice. Regular sauce

Hot 2oz

Hot 2oz

Kick it up with our hot sauce.

X-Hot 2oz

X-Hot 2oz

The hottest we got! Give it a shot.

Picante 2oz

Picante 2oz

Chunky picante with onion, tomato and jalapeno in our red hot sauce.

16 ounces of Extra Sauce

$4.99

2oz cup of Ranch

$0.40
Gallon of Sauce

Gallon of Sauce

$15.99

Fountain Drinks/Water

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.89+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.89+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.89+
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.89+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.89+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.89+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.89+

Bottled Water

$1.09

Water/Cup of Ice

Water/Cup of Ice

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience a fiesta of flavors!

Website

Location

2320 Commerce Road, Goodland, KS 67735

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Original Grande - Goodland image

