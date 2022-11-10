Restaurant header imageView gallery
Richards Pizza - Monroe

review star

No reviews yet

20 S. American Way

Monroe, OH 45050

Steak Sandwich
16 Build Your Own
11" Build Your Own

8"

8" Build Your Own

$6.00

8" Deluxe

$8.40

8" Veggie De Lite

$8.40

8" Ultimate Cheese

$8.40

8" White Feta

$7.00

8" Island BBQ

$10.00

8" Deli Meats

$8.40

8" Carnivore

$10.00

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.20

8" Chicken Club

$10.00

8" Texas BBQ

$10.00

8" Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

8" Florentine

$8.40

8" Hawaiian

$8.40

8" Spicy Italian

$9.20

8" Italian Alfredo

$9.20

8" Greek

$10.00

8" Loaded Potato

$8.40

8" Hot Hawaiian

$9.20

8" Cheeseburger

$9.20

8" Pepperoni Deluxe

$10.00

8" Farmers Mkt

$10.00

11"

11" Build Your Own

$9.75

11" Deluxe

$14.55

11" Veggie De Lite

$14.55

11" Ultimate Cheese

$14.55

11" White Feta

$11.50

11" Island BBQ

$17.75

11" Deli Meats

$14.55

11" Carnivore

$17.75

11" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.15

11" Chicken Club

$17.75

11" Texas BBQ

$17.75

11" Chicken Alfredo

$17.75

11" Florentine

$14.55

11" Hawaiian

$14.55

11" Spicy Italian

$16.15

11" Italian Alfredo

$16.15

11" Greek

$17.75

11" Loaded Potato

$14.55

11" Hot Hawaiian

$16.15

11" Cheeseburger

$16.15

11" Pepperoni Deluxe

$17.75

11" Farmers Mkt

$17.75

13"

13 Build Your Own

$13.50

13" Happy Face

$15.50

13 Deluxe

$19.05

13" Veggie De Lite

$19.05

13" Ultimate Cheese

$19.05

13" White Feta

$16.00

13" Island BBQ

$22.75

13" Deli Meats

$19.05

13" Carnivore

$22.75

13" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.90

13" Chicken Club

$22.75

13" Texas BBQ

$22.75

13" Chicken Alfredo

$22.75

13" Florentine

$19.05

13" Hawaiian

$19.05

13" Spicy Italian

$20.90

13" Italian Alfredo

$20.90

13" Greek

$22.75

13" Loaded Potato

$19.05

13" Hot Hawaiian

$20.90

13" Cheeseburger

$20.90

13" Pepperoni Deluxe

$22.75

13" Farmers Mkt

$22.75

16"

16 Build Your Own

$17.00

16 Deluxe

$24.50

16" Veggie De Lite

$24.50

16 Ultimate Cheese

$24.50

16 White Feta

$20.25

16" Island BBQ

$29.50

16" Deli Meats

$24.50

16" Carnivore

$29.50

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

16" Chicken Club

$29.50

16" Texas BBQ

$29.50

16" Chicken Alfredo

$29.50

16" Florentine

$24.50

16" Hawaiian

$24.50

16" Spicy Italian

$27.00

16" Italian Alfredo

$27.00

16" Greek

$29.50

16" Loaded Potato

$24.50

16" Hot Hawaiian

$27.00

16" Cheeseburger

$27.00

16 Pepperoni Deluxe

$29.50

16" Farmers Mkt

$29.50

Calz/Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Calzone

$8.75

Sandwich Group

Steak Sandwich

$7.25

Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.

Veggie Sandwich

$6.75

Richards original sauce or pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, on a hot, butter Italian bun with choice of three vegetable toppings.

Hot Deli Sandwich

$7.25

Italian Chicken REGULAR

$7.00

Italian Chicken LARGE

$8.00

Garden Chicken REGULAR

$7.00

Garden Chicken LARGE

$8.00

Hot Ham n Cheese REGULAR

$7.00

Hot Ham n Cheese LARGE

$8.00

Chips

$1.50

NO CHIPS

Regular

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.25

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$8.75

Spaghetti Alfredo Sauce

$8.75

Spaghetti Galic'n Herb Butter

$8.25

Meatball Plate

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Cheesy Cheddar

$10.50

Cheesy Bacon Cheddar

$11.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.00

Family

Family Spaghetti Marinara

$20.50

Family Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$22.50

Meatball Platter

$35.00

Family Chicken Alfredo

$30.00

Family Cheesy Cheddar

$25.00

Family Cheesy Bacon Cheddar

$27.00

Family Build Your Own Pasta

$25.00

Salad Group

Italian Salad

$8.25

Fresca Salad

$8.25

Farm Fresh Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$8.25

Pasta Salad

$7.50

Side Salad

$5.25

Family Italian Salad

$20.00

Family Greek Salad

$20.00

Extra Group

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$5.50

Chips

$1.50

Cup Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$2.00

Whole Bread

$4.75

Loaded Fries

$7.75

Parmesan Bites

$6.50

Pizza Bites

$7.00

Fudge

$4.00

4 Blocks of Fudge

$14.00

Holiday Fudge

$4.95

Non Alcoholic

Kids Drink

$1.50

Medium Fountain

$2.50

Large Fountain

$2.75

20 oz Bottled

$2.50

2L Bottle

$3.25

Starbucks Refresher

$2.75

Lipton Green Tea

$2.75

Rockstar

$2.75

$1 Richards Mug Refill

$1.00

SoBe Life Water

$2.75

Kids Group

Kids Pizza Meal

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti Meal

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Great Taste Since 1955!

Website

Location

20 S. American Way, Monroe, OH 45050

Directions

Richards Pizza Monroe image
Richards Pizza Monroe image

