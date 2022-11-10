Pizza
Richards Pizza - Monroe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Great Taste Since 1955!
Location
20 S. American Way, Monroe, OH 45050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sbarro - Cincinnati Premium Outlets
3.8 • 39
400 Premium Outlets Drive Monroe, OH 45050
View restaurant