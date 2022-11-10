- Home
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd.
McMurray, PA 15317
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle and a dry herb blend
Meatballs Marinara
Our meatballs smell like Sunday mornings served in our zesty marinara and topped with fresh provolone.
Fried Zucchini
Fried Provolone Sticks
Hot Sausage & Banana Peppers
Chicken Tender Basket
Shrimp Basket
Fried Mushrooms
Mussels Marinara
Steamed Clams
Stromboli Pinwheel
Broaster Chicken
Brooklyn Style Pizza
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cauliflower Shell Sandwiches
Current Specials
Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw (no substitutions)
Big Broasted Dinner Deal (16 piece, 2 orders coleslaw & 2 orders Texas Fries No Substitutions)
Ham Bbq W/ Ff
Wednesday Wing Nights 10 wings
Wednesday night special!!! Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
Shrimp Florentine
Dough Balls
Gluten Friendly Pizza
Hoagies
Half Chicken Cutlet Caprese
Half Chicken Parmesan
Half Hot Sausage Parmesan
Half Italian Hoagie
Half Meatball Parmesan
Half Special Steak Hoagie
Half Steak Hoagie
Half Zucchini Parmesan
Half Jumbo Fish Hoagie
Half Tuna Melt
Whole Chicken Cutlet Caprese
Whole Chicken Parmesan
Whole Hot Sausage Parmesan
Whole Italian Hoagie
Whole Meatball Parmesan
Whole Steak Special Hoagie
Whole Steak Hoagie
Whole Zucchini Parmesan
Whole Jumbo Fish Hoagie
Whole Tuna Melt
Pasta
Pink Pasta
Ravioli
Mac & Cheese
Linguine W\ Clam Sauce
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Spaghetti or Penne
Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Aglio
Baked Penne
Pasta Primavera
Fettuccine w/ Chicken and Veggies
Gnocchi
Side Pasta Marinara
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Pink Pasta
Side Pasta Primavera
Salads
Sm House Salad
Lg House Salad
Italian Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, mushrooms and mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, green peppers and red onion.
Basil Pesto Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken & Banana Pepper
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Side Dishes
Classic Garlic Bread
Coleslaw
Homemade freshly shredded creamy coleslaw
French Fries
Thin cut crispy french fries
Garlic Breadsticks
6 fresh baked garlic bread sticks served with our marinara sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veggies in Garlic Butter
Side dressing
Side sauce
Texas Fries
Thick fresh cut Broasted potato wedges, made to order (Please allow extra time)
Onion Rings
Soups
Specialty Pizzas
#1 Medium Vegeteriano
Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese
# 2 Medium Cheese Bianca
Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes
#3 Medium Hot Rod's Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza
#4 Medium Piggly Wriggly
Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions
#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#6 Medium Bianca Rustica
White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze
#7 Medium Basic White Pizza
Ham, salami, tomatoes, red onion, red hot pepper flakes and cheese on a white pizza
#8 Medium Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach Pizza
Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request
#9 Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken and homemade ranch dressing, with red onion and Roma tomato
#10 Medium Margherita Pizza
Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil
#11 Medium Grandma Maria
#1 Large Vegeteriano
Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese
#2 Large Cheese Bianca
Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes
#3 Large Hot Rod's Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza
#4 Large Piggly Wriggly
Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions
#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#6 Large Bianca Rustica
White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze
#7 Large White Pizza
The simple white pizza. Garlic butter base with mozzarella. Includes tomato upon request
#8 Large Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach
Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request
#9 Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
#10 Large Margherita Pizza
Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil
#11 Large Grandma Maria
#1 Extra Large Vegeteriano
Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese
#2 Extra Large Cheese Bianca
Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes
#3 Extra Large Hot Rod's Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza
#4 Extra Large Piggly Wriggly
Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions
#5 Extra Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#6 Extra Large Bianca Rustica
White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze
#7 Extra Large White Pizza
The simple white pizza. Garlic butter base with mozzarella. Includes tomato upon request
#8 Extra Large Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach Pizza
Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request
#9 Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
#10 Extra Large Margherita Pizza
Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil
#11 Extra Large Grandma Maria
Garlic and olive oil base, provolone and mozzarella cheese, topped with splashes of sauce and freshly chopped basil
Strombolis & Calzones
Reg. Stromboli
Reg. Stromboli Special
Reg. Steak Stromboli
Cheese steak and grilled onion in our crispy pizza crust
Reg. Chicken Stromboli
Reg. Meatball Stromboli
Reg. Hot Sausage Stromboli
Reg. Calzone
Reg. Spinach & Bacon Calzone
Reg. Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Reg. Vegeboli
Reg. 5 Cheese Calzone
Reg. Vegezone
Lg. Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese wrapped in our crispy crust
Lg. Stromboli Special
Lg. Steak Stromboli
Cheese steak and grilled onion in our crispy pizza crust
Lg. Chicken Stromboli
Lg. Meatball Stromboli
Lg. Hot Sausage Stromboli
Lg. Calzone
Lg. Spinach & Bacon Calzone
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Lg. Vegeboli
Lg. 5 Cheese Calzone
Lg. Vegezone
Wings
Catering (24 Hour Notice)
Lent Specials
Fountain Soda
Can Of Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317