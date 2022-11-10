Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Chicken
Pizza

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd.

McMurray, PA 15317

Popular Items

Large 16" Pizza
Medium 12" Pizza
Whole Italian Hoagie

Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle and a dry herb blend

Meatballs Marinara

Meatballs Marinara

$6.75

Our meatballs smell like Sunday mornings served in our zesty marinara and topped with fresh provolone.

Fried Zucchini
$8.40

Fried Zucchini

$8.40
Fried Provolone Sticks
$7.25

Fried Provolone Sticks

$7.25

Hot Sausage & Banana Peppers

$7.60
Chicken Tender Basket
$8.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.50

Shrimp Basket

$9.25

Fried Mushrooms

$6.20

Mussels Marinara

$11.00

Steamed Clams

$11.00

Stromboli Pinwheel

$10.00

Broaster Chicken

Thigh

$2.50

Leg

$2.00

Wing

$2.25

Breast

$3.95

Broasted Half Chicken Dinner
$12.90

$12.90

Broasted Chicken Bucket (8 piece)
$15.70

$15.70

Broasted Chicken Bucket (16 piece)
$21.25

$21.25

Broasted Chicken Dark Meat Bucket (4 legs, 4 thighs)
$12.50Out of stock

$12.50Out of stock

4 leg meal

$9.00

5 wing meal

$9.00

4 thigh meal
$9.00

$9.00

Brooklyn Style Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Pizza by the Slice

$2.75

Our generous slice is a classic

Medium 12" Pizza
$12.00

Medium 12" Pizza

$12.00
Large 16" Pizza
$14.25

Large 16" Pizza

$14.25
Extra Large 18" Pizza
$17.00

Extra Large 18" Pizza

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Hamburger

$6.75

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.25

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

The Rustler Burger ( Now With Fired Onion)
$7.99

$7.99
All American Burger
$7.50

All American Burger

$7.50
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$4.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50
Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$5.60

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Pizza Burger

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$5.99

Cauliflower Shell Sandwiches

Cauliflower shell Italian

$8.75

Cauliflower shell Spicy Italian

$8.75

Cauliflower Shell Steak

$9.50

Current Specials

Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw (no substitutions)
$17.50

Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw (no substitutions)

$17.50

Big Broasted Dinner Deal (16 piece, 2 orders coleslaw & 2 orders Texas Fries No Substitutions)

$27.50

Ham Bbq W/ Ff

$7.00Out of stock
Wednesday Wing Nights 10 wings

Wednesday Wing Nights 10 wings

$8.00

Wednesday night special!!! Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip

Shrimp Florentine

$16.00

Dough Balls

Medium dough

$2.00

Large dough

$3.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$15.15

Zucchini Parmesan

$14.00

Grilled Italian Chick Breast

$13.40

Gluten Friendly Pizza

Cauliflower shell

$10.25

Hoagies

Half Chicken Cutlet Caprese

$7.50

Half Chicken Parmesan

$6.75

Half Hot Sausage Parmesan

$7.50

Half Italian Hoagie

$6.45

Half Meatball Parmesan

$6.75

Half Special Steak Hoagie

$7.50
Half Steak Hoagie
$7.00

Half Steak Hoagie

$7.00

Half Zucchini Parmesan

$6.45

Half Jumbo Fish Hoagie

$7.00

Half Tuna Melt

$5.90

Whole Chicken Cutlet Caprese

$14.25

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$14.25

Whole Hot Sausage Parmesan

$14.25

Whole Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Whole Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

Whole Steak Special Hoagie

$14.45

Whole Steak Hoagie

$13.45

Whole Zucchini Parmesan

$12.00

Whole Jumbo Fish Hoagie

$13.50

Whole Tuna Melt

$11.20

Pasta

Pink Pasta

$12.50+

Ravioli

$11.75

Mac & Cheese

$12.60

Linguine W\ Clam Sauce

$15.00

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$11.25

Spaghetti or Penne

$10.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.60+

Shrimp Aglio

$16.00

Baked Penne

$12.00

Pasta Primavera

$12.60

Fettuccine w/ Chicken and Veggies

$14.00

Gnocchi

$11.75

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.15

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.65

Side Pink Pasta

$6.65

Side Pasta Primavera

$6.65

Salads

Sm House Salad

$4.20

Lg House Salad
$7.60

$7.60
Italian Antipasto Salad

Italian Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Ham, salami, mushrooms and mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, green peppers and red onion.

Basil Pesto Chicken Salad
$10.50

$10.50
Grilled Chicken & Banana Pepper
$10.50

Grilled Chicken & Banana Pepper

$10.50
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$11.50

Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$11.50

Side Dishes

Classic Garlic Bread

$3.10

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Homemade freshly shredded creamy coleslaw

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Thin cut crispy french fries

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$3.75

6 fresh baked garlic bread sticks served with our marinara sauce

Mashed Potatoes

$3.35

Mixed Veggies in Garlic Butter

$3.35

Side dressing

$0.50+

Side sauce

$1.00

Texas Fries

$3.65

Thick fresh cut Broasted potato wedges, made to order (Please allow extra time)

Onion Rings

$4.25

Soups

Bowl Homemade Italian Wedding Soup

$5.25

Quart Homemade Italian Wedding Soup

$13.50

French Onion Bowl

$5.25

French Onion Quart

$13.50

Soup of Day Bowl

$5.25

Soup of Day Quart

$13.50

Specialty Pizzas

#1 Medium Vegeteriano

$14.75

Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese

# 2 Medium Cheese Bianca

$14.75

Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes

#3 Medium Hot Rod's Hawaiian

$15.25

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza

#4 Medium Piggly Wriggly

$15.25

Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions

#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza

$14.75

Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices

#6 Medium Bianca Rustica

$13.75

White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

#7 Medium Basic White Pizza

$13.25

Ham, salami, tomatoes, red onion, red hot pepper flakes and cheese on a white pizza

#8 Medium Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach Pizza

$14.75

Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request

#9 Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Grilled chicken and homemade ranch dressing, with red onion and Roma tomato

#10 Medium Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil

#11 Medium Grandma Maria

$14.00

#1 Large Vegeteriano

$17.95

Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese

#2 Large Cheese Bianca

$17.95

Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes

#3 Large Hot Rod's Hawaiian

$18.50

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza

#4 Large Piggly Wriggly

$18.50

Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions

#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza

$17.95

Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices

#6 Large Bianca Rustica

#6 Large Bianca Rustica

$16.50

White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

#7 Large White Pizza

$15.95

The simple white pizza. Garlic butter base with mozzarella. Includes tomato upon request

#8 Large Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach

$17.95

Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request

#9 Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend

#10 Large Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil

Large Grandma Maria
$17.50

#11 Large Grandma Maria

$17.50

#1 Extra Large Vegeteriano

$20.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh spinach and cheese

#2 Extra Large Cheese Bianca

$20.50

Five cheeses, garlic & spices. Served with or without fresh Roma tomatoes

#3 Extra Large Hot Rod's Hawaiian

$22.00

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Onion on our traditional Brooklyn style pizza

#4 Extra Large Piggly Wriggly

$22.00

Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions

#5 Extra Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza

$20.50

Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices

#6 Extra Large Bianca Rustica

$19.00

White pizza with tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

#7 Extra Large White Pizza

$18.25

The simple white pizza. Garlic butter base with mozzarella. Includes tomato upon request

#8 Extra Large Romano Ranch & Fresh Spinach Pizza

$20.50

Creamy homemade ranch, grated Romano, garlic & mozzarella, with a mound of fresh spinach, mushroom and tomato. Toppings can be spread evenly upon request

#9 Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend

#10 Extra Large Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Red pizza made with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil and olive oil

#11 Extra Large Grandma Maria

#11 Extra Large Grandma Maria

$20.00

Garlic and olive oil base, provolone and mozzarella cheese, topped with splashes of sauce and freshly chopped basil

Strombolis & Calzones

Reg. Stromboli

$9.50

Reg. Stromboli Special
$11.75

$11.75
Reg. Steak Stromboli

Reg. Steak Stromboli

$12.50

Cheese steak and grilled onion in our crispy pizza crust

Reg. Chicken Stromboli

$12.50

Reg. Meatball Stromboli

$11.75

Reg. Hot Sausage Stromboli

$11.75

Reg. Calzone

$11.15

Reg. Spinach & Bacon Calzone

$11.75

Reg. Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.50

Reg. Vegeboli

$11.75

Reg. 5 Cheese Calzone

$11.75

Reg. Vegezone

$11.75

Lg. Stromboli

$18.25

Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese wrapped in our crispy crust

Lg. Stromboli Special

$19.10

Lg. Steak Stromboli

$19.75

Cheese steak and grilled onion in our crispy pizza crust

Lg. Chicken Stromboli

$19.75

Lg. Meatball Stromboli

$19.10

Lg. Hot Sausage Stromboli

$16.95

Lg. Calzone

$16.95

Lg. Spinach & Bacon Calzone

$17.95

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

Lg. Vegeboli

$19.50

Lg. 5 Cheese Calzone

$20.45

Lg. Vegezone

$19.10

Treats

Chocolate Canoli

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake

$5.00

Wings

Our delicious wings served in your choice of sauces and dressing
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.50

Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip

Catering (24 Hour Notice)

Tray of Meat Lasagna

$32.00

1/2 Pan Pink Pasta

$45.00

Lent Specials

Fisherman's Platter

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$9.25Out of stock

6" Tuna Melt w/ Fries and Slaw

$7.50Out of stock

6" Jumbo Fish Hoagie w/ Fries and Slaw

$8.50Out of stock

Fish and Chips w/ Slaw

$8.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Lipton Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Mug Rootbeer

$2.95

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.95

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Can Of Soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Bubbly

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Grape Crush

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Other Bevs

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Aquafina Bottle

$1.50

2-Liter

$3.25+

Apple Juice

$1.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50+

Sunny Delight
$0.75

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info

Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.

Location

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317

Directions

Gallery
Grande Italian Restaurant image
Grande Italian Restaurant image
Grande Italian Restaurant image
Grande Italian Restaurant image

