Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

115 Reviews

$$

596 Racetrack Rd

Washington, PA 15301

Large 16" Pizza
10 Wings
Extra Large 18" Pizza

Lunch Specials

#1 Pizza Slice & Can of Pop

$4.25

#2 Motor City Slice & Can of Pop

$4.25

#3 Stromboli Roll & Can of Pop

$4.85

#4 Select Stromboli Roll & Can of Pop

$5.50

#5 Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken & Can of Pop

$6.25

#6 Salad, Soup & Breadsticks & Can of Pop

$7.25
#7 Half Italian lunch special

#7 Half Italian lunch special

$5.00

Loaded with ham, salami, aged provolone, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion and finished with our house dressing

#8 Half Spicy Italian w can of pop

#8 Half Spicy Italian w can of pop

$5.50

This Italian classic features capicola, pepperoni, salami, aged provolone, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion finished with our house dressing on a Cellone's bun

#9 Half Steak special

#9 Half Steak special

$6.50

Tender shaved ribeye steak grilled with onion, bell pepper and our marinated mushrooms covered in melted aged provolone on a soft Cellone's bun

Current Specials

Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw(no substitutions)

Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw(no substitutions)

$16.70

Big Broasted Dinner Deal (16 piece, 2 Coleslaw & 2 orders Texas Fries No Substitutions)

$23.75

Medium Pizza STEAL

$8.50

Large Pizza STEAL

$11.50

Extra Large Pizza STEAL

$14.50

SLICE & ICE

$4.00
Motor City Pizza STEAL

Motor City Pizza STEAL

$9.50

Large pizza and 2 ltr

$13.50Out of stock
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

$12.60

Creamy and just a little spicy, our Pepper Jack Mac and cheese is made with a blend of creamy white cheddar, butter and cream to order

Spicy Stromboli

Spicy Stromboli

$11.75+

Our fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella and pepper Jack blend, spicy capicola, pepperoni and mild pepper rings

Wednesday Night 10 wings special

Wednesday Night 10 wings special

$8.00Out of stock
HALLOWEEN 10 Wings, Large Pizza w/ one topping

HALLOWEEN 10 Wings, Large Pizza w/ one topping

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Pickle Pizza

$14.25

Brunch Boli

$11.75Out of stock

Loaded with roasted potatoes , eggs, bacon, onions and topped with everything seasoning is served with Brochacho's Smoked Salsa on the side.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.95

Our take on a traditional beef and cheese lasagna, with homemade marinara and our blend of cheeses. Includes your choice of soup or salad and bread sticks

Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle and a dry herb blend

Meatballs & Sauce w/Cheese

Meatballs & Sauce w/Cheese

$6.75

Our meatballs smell like Sunday mornings served in our zesty marinara and topped with fresh provolone.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.40
Fried Provolone Sticks

Fried Provolone Sticks

$7.25

Hot Sausage & Banana Peppers

$7.60
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.20Out of stock
Spicy Cauliflower Bites

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.50

Broaster Chicken

Thigh

$2.50

Leg

$2.00

Wing

$2.25

Breast

$3.95

Broasted Half Chicken Dinner

$12.90

Broasted Chicken Bucket (8 piece)

$15.70

Broasted Chicken Bucket (16 piece)

$21.25

Broasted Chicken Dark Meat Bucket (4 legs, 4 thighs)

$12.50

Brooklyn Style Pizza