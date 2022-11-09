- Home
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
115 Reviews
$$
596 Racetrack Rd
Washington, PA 15301
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
#1 Pizza Slice & Can of Pop
#2 Motor City Slice & Can of Pop
#3 Stromboli Roll & Can of Pop
#4 Select Stromboli Roll & Can of Pop
#5 Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken & Can of Pop
#6 Salad, Soup & Breadsticks & Can of Pop
#7 Half Italian lunch special
Loaded with ham, salami, aged provolone, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion and finished with our house dressing
#8 Half Spicy Italian w can of pop
This Italian classic features capicola, pepperoni, salami, aged provolone, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion finished with our house dressing on a Cellone's bun
#9 Half Steak special
Tender shaved ribeye steak grilled with onion, bell pepper and our marinated mushrooms covered in melted aged provolone on a soft Cellone's bun
Current Specials
Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw(no substitutions)
Big Broasted Dinner Deal (16 piece, 2 Coleslaw & 2 orders Texas Fries No Substitutions)
Medium Pizza STEAL
Large Pizza STEAL
Extra Large Pizza STEAL
SLICE & ICE
Motor City Pizza STEAL
Large pizza and 2 ltr
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese
Creamy and just a little spicy, our Pepper Jack Mac and cheese is made with a blend of creamy white cheddar, butter and cream to order
Spicy Stromboli
Our fresh pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella and pepper Jack blend, spicy capicola, pepperoni and mild pepper rings
Wednesday Night 10 wings special
HALLOWEEN 10 Wings, Large Pizza w/ one topping
Chicken Pickle Pizza
Brunch Boli
Loaded with roasted potatoes , eggs, bacon, onions and topped with everything seasoning is served with Brochacho's Smoked Salsa on the side.
Lasagna
Our take on a traditional beef and cheese lasagna, with homemade marinara and our blend of cheeses. Includes your choice of soup or salad and bread sticks
Appetizers
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle and a dry herb blend
Meatballs & Sauce w/Cheese
Our meatballs smell like Sunday mornings served in our zesty marinara and topped with fresh provolone.