Grande Pizza & Family Restaurant 4200 Birney Ave
805 Reviews
$$
4200 Birney Ave
Moosic, PA 18507
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Albacore white tuna, MELTED provolone, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled ham, MELTED provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese
Tuna Sandwich
COLD Albacore Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
Fish sandwich
Deep Fried Cod Fish served on a bun with Lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce
Wraps
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato.
BLT Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled chicken and mozzerella cheese
Chicken Parm Wrap
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzerella cheese
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzerella cheese
Grande Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, spring mix, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and apple slices with a side of apple vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken in a wrap
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Hot Wing Wrap
Breaded chicken, mild sauce, lettuce and a side of blue cheese
Italian Hoagie Wrap
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with oil and vinegar on the side.
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Grilled shrimp , romaine lettuce, parm cheese and Caesar Dressing
Steak & Cheese Wrap
chopped sirloin steak and mozzerella cheese
Tuna Wrap
Albacore Tuna, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo and provolone
Veggie Wrap
please select what veggies you would like in your wrap.
Hoagies
Albacore Tuna Hoagie
Albacore tuna lettuce and tomato
Bacon Chicken Ranch Hoagie
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Caesar Hoagie
Breaded chicken, Caesar dressing, melted provolone, and romaine
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled chicken breast with mozz cheese
Chicken Parm Hoagie
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce baked with mozz cheese
Eggplant Parm Hoagie
Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozz cheese
Grande Steak
Steak and mozzarella cheese with fried onion, green pepper, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Grilled ham with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Ham cheese lettuce tomato and mayo
Hot Wing Hoagie
Breaded chicken tossed in mild sauce , blue cheese dressing on top
Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, with a side of oil and vinegar.
Meatball Hoagie
Homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce
Sausage Hoagie
Sweet Italian sausage topped with tomato sauce
Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Chopped sirloin steak with mozzarella cheese
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, lettuce and tomato
Veal Parm Hoagie
Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozz cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with a side of Fries
American Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Comes with bacon , lettuce , tomato, onion . Burger comes w fries
Black & Bleu Burger
Blue cheese crumbles , fried onions and mushrooms
BBQ Bacon Burger
Onion rings ( about 2) on burger , bacon , bbq sauce and American cheese
Philly Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese sauce , fried green peppers, fried mushrooms , fried onions , lettuce and tomato
Appetizers
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
5 in an order , comes with side of ranch
Buffalo Shrimp Bites
Small popcorn type shrimp tossed in mild sauce , come with a side blue cheese and celery
Chicken Fries
Coconut Shrimp
5 coconut shrimp in an order , comes with side of orange sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari rings, comes with side of sauce
Fried Ravioli
Frings
Half onion rings half French fries, comes with side of Cajun ranch
Garlic Bread
Loaded Onion Rings
Onion rings topped with bacon and cheddar cheese, comes with side of sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks in an order , comes with side of sauce
Nachos Grande
Chips topped with ground beef , lettuce , tomato , jalapeño ,and black olives . Comes with side of sour cream
Onion Rings
Steamed Clams
12 steamed clams in an order . Come with melted butter
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and black olives.
Caesar Salad
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Small Antipasta
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Giardineria, Tomatoes, Onions, and black Olives.
Large Antipasta
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Giardineria, Tomatoes, Onions, and black Olives.
Grande Salad
Mixed Greens, sliced apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomatoes, oninos, black olives cucumbers and grilled chicken
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomatoes, oninos, black olives cucumbers and grilled shrimp.
Albacore Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens, Albacore White tuna, Provolone cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives and cucumbers.
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and hard boiled egg.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in mild sauce with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over romaine.
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Breaded Shrimp tossed in mild sauce with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over romaine.
Beverages
20oz / Red Bull
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese
Large Hot Wing Pizza
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella
Large Ala Vodka Pizza
house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions
Large Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Large White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza
Large White Broccoli Pizza
Large White Double Crust Steak & Cheese Pizza
chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, seasoned crust
Large White Pizza
blend of cheeses , seasoning on top
Large Shrimp Pepper
Large Chicken Alfredo
Medium Pizzas
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese
Medium Hot Wing Pizza
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella
Medium Ala Vodka Pizza
house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese
Medium Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions
Medium Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Medium White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza
Medium White Broccoli Pizza
Medium White Double Crust Steak & Cheese Pizza
chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, seasoned crust
Medum White Pizza
blend of cheeses , seasoning on top
Medium Shrimp Pepper
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Sicilian Pizzas
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Sicilian Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon
Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Hot Wing Pizza
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella
Sicilian Ala Vodka Pizza
house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions
Sicilian Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Sicilian White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza
Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza
Sicilian White Pizza
blend of cheeses , seasoning on top
6 Cut Sicilian Pizzas
6 Cut Sicilian Cheese Pizza
6 Cut Sicilian Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon
6 Cut Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese
6 Cut Sicilian Hot Wing Pizza
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella
6 Cut Sicilian Ala Vodka Pizza
house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese
6 Cut Sicilian Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions
6 Cut Sicilian Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
6 Cut Sicilian White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza
6 Cut Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza
6 Cut Sicilian White Pizza
blend of cheeses , seasoning on top
Slice Pizza
Stromboli
Small Italian Stromboli
ham, salami, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
Large Italian Stromboli
ham, salami, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Small Hot Wing Stromboli
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella cheese, side blue cheese
Large Hot Wing Stromboli
breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella cheese, side blue cheese
Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli
chopped sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli
chopped sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Small Calzone
ham, salami, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Large Calzone
ham, salami, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Small Meat Lover 's Stromboli
ham, salami, pepperoni,sausage, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Large Meat Lover 's Stromboli
ham, salami, pepperoni,sausage, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Small Veggie Stromboli
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Large Veggie Stromboli
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Small Pepperoni Roll
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Large Pepperoni Roll
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, side sauce
Dinners
Chicken Francaise
Dipped in Egg & Satueed in Lemon & Butter in a White Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice /pasta AND Soup or Salad
Chicken Strips Butter & Garlic
Sauteed W. Butter and Garlic in a White Wine Sauce (Choice of Side OR Over rice /pasta AND Soup or salad
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed W. MUSHROOMS in a Marsala Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice / pasta AND Soup or salad
Parm- Crusted Chicken
Served OVER rigatoni or their choice. Soup or Salad
Chicken Giardino
Chicken Tenderloins Sauteed w vegetables ( Red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers, broccoli ) olice oil and garlic . Comes with one side .
Veal Francaise
Dipped in Egg & Satueed in Lemon & Butter in a White Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice /pasta AND Soup or Salad
Veal Butter n Garlic
Sautéed W. Butter and Garlic in a White Wine Sauce (Choice of Side OR Over rice /pasta AND Soup or salad
Veal Marsala
Sauteed W. MUSHROOMS in a Marsala Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice / pasta AND Soup or salad
Veal Giaridino
Veal Sauteed w/ Hot Peppers,Green Peppers Garlic, Seasoned Fried Potatoes . Choice Of Side AND Soup Or Salad
Chicken Parm
Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Veal Parm
Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Meatball Parm
Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Sausage Parm
Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Shrimp Parm
BREADED Shrimp (5) in Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Eggplant Parm
Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)
Shrimp Francaise
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp (6) OVER Linguine Or Rice AND Soup or Salad *If they want chicken scampi, put chicken strips butter and garlic. They are the same thing.
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed Shrimp (5) in Marinara Sauce OVER Linguine AND Soup or Salad
Fra Diavlo
Sauteed Shrimp and Steamed Clams in a SPICEY fra diavolo sauce. HAS TO BE SERVED OVER PASTA OR RICE
Stuffed Flounder
Stuffed w/ CRABMEAT in white wine cajun garlic sauce. HAS TO BE SERVED OVER SOMETHING
Sausage Peppers n Cheese
Sausage & Cooked Green Peppers In Tomato Sauce Baked w/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice of Side AND Soup or Salad
Meatball Peppers n Cheese
Meatball & Cooked Green Peppers In Tomato Sauce Baked w/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice of Side AND Soup or Salad
Saus Meatball Peppers n Cheese
Sausage, Meatballs, Cooked Green Peppers in Tomato Sauce BAKED W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice Of Side AND Soup or Salad
Dressings
Side Apple Vinaigrette
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar
Side Creamy Italian
Side Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side French
Side Honey Mustard
Side House Italian
Side Lg Blue Cheese (8 oz.)
Side Lg Ranch (8 oz.)
Side Oil and Vinegar
Side Parmesan Peppercorn
Side Ranch
Side Russian
Wing Sauces
Side Mild
Side Medium
Side Hot
Side Sweet & Spicy
Side Cajun Ranch
Side BBQ
Side Honey BBQ
Side Inferno
Side Mild Garlic
Side Hot Garlic
Side Mango Habanero
Side Caesar Garlic Parm
Side Lg. Mild (8 oz.)
Side Lg. Medium (8 oz.)
Side Lg. Hot (8 oz.)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4200 Birney Ave, Moosic, PA 18507
Photos coming soon!