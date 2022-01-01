A map showing the location of Grande Pizza & Family Restaurant 4200 Birney AveView gallery
Pizza

Grande Pizza & Family Restaurant 4200 Birney Ave

805 Reviews

$$

4200 Birney Ave

Moosic, PA 18507

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$8.99

Albacore white tuna, MELTED provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled ham, MELTED provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

COLD Albacore Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

Fish sandwich

$8.99

Deep Fried Cod Fish served on a bun with Lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce

Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Devil Fries

$6.99

Philly Steak Waffle Fries

$9.99

Waffle fries , topped with chopped sirloin steak and cheddar cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$8.99

Boneless and fries tossed in mild sauce topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Wraps

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato.

BLT Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese and Caesar Dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken and mozzerella cheese

Chicken Parm Wrap

$9.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzerella cheese

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$9.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzerella cheese

Grande Salad Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, spring mix, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and apple slices with a side of apple vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken in a wrap

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Hot Wing Wrap

$9.50

Breaded chicken, mild sauce, lettuce and a side of blue cheese

Italian Hoagie Wrap

$9.50

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with oil and vinegar on the side.

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled shrimp , romaine lettuce, parm cheese and Caesar Dressing

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$9.50

chopped sirloin steak and mozzerella cheese

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Albacore Tuna, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Wrap

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo and provolone

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

please select what veggies you would like in your wrap.

Hoagies

Albacore Tuna Hoagie

$8.99

Albacore tuna lettuce and tomato

Bacon Chicken Ranch Hoagie

$9.50

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caesar Hoagie

$9.50

Breaded chicken, Caesar dressing, melted provolone, and romaine

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast with mozz cheese

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$9.50

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce baked with mozz cheese

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.50

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozz cheese

Grande Steak

$9.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese with fried onion, green pepper, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$7.99

Grilled ham with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$7.99

Ham cheese lettuce tomato and mayo

Hot Wing Hoagie

$9.50

Breaded chicken tossed in mild sauce , blue cheese dressing on top

Italian Hoagie

$8.50

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, with a side of oil and vinegar.

Meatball Hoagie

$8.50

Homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce

Sausage Hoagie

$8.50

Sweet Italian sausage topped with tomato sauce

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$8.99

Chopped sirloin steak with mozzarella cheese

Turkey Hoagie

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce and tomato

Veal Parm Hoagie

$9.99

Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozz cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with a side of Fries

American Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Comes with bacon , lettuce , tomato, onion . Burger comes w fries

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.50

Blue cheese crumbles , fried onions and mushrooms

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.50

Onion rings ( about 2) on burger , bacon , bbq sauce and American cheese

Philly Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cheddar cheese sauce , fried green peppers, fried mushrooms , fried onions , lettuce and tomato

Appetizers

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.99

5 in an order , comes with side of ranch

Buffalo Shrimp Bites

$8.50

Small popcorn type shrimp tossed in mild sauce , come with a side blue cheese and celery

Chicken Fries

$7.50

Coconut Shrimp

$8.50

5 coconut shrimp in an order , comes with side of orange sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Fried calamari rings, comes with side of sauce

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Frings

$7.50

Half onion rings half French fries, comes with side of Cajun ranch

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Loaded Onion Rings

$8.50

Onion rings topped with bacon and cheddar cheese, comes with side of sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 mozzarella sticks in an order , comes with side of sauce

Nachos Grande

$9.50

Chips topped with ground beef , lettuce , tomato , jalapeño ,and black olives . Comes with side of sour cream

Onion Rings

$6.50

Steamed Clams

$10.99

12 steamed clams in an order . Come with melted butter

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and black olives.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.50

Small Antipasta

$9.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Giardineria, Tomatoes, Onions, and black Olives.

Large Antipasta

$11.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Giardineria, Tomatoes, Onions, and black Olives.

Grande Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, sliced apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomatoes, oninos, black olives cucumbers and grilled chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomatoes, oninos, black olives cucumbers and grilled shrimp.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Albacore White tuna, Provolone cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives and cucumbers.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and hard boiled egg.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

Breaded Chicken tossed in mild sauce with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over romaine.

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Breaded Shrimp tossed in mild sauce with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over romaine.

Baskets

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

4 tenders , comes with one side sauce

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Comes with cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$10.50

4 pieces of deep fried Cod fish , Comes with Tartar Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.50

2 tenders , comes with one side dipping sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Pasta

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Sweets

Brownie Ala Mode

$5.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Vanilla Scoop

$1.99

Vanilla Double Scoop

$2.99

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Double Scoop

$2.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Cup

$6.99

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Soda Pitcher

$11.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$4.50

Large Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

2 Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 2Liter

$2.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$2.99

Brisk Tea 2Liter

$2.99

20oz / Red Bull

Pepsi 20oz

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.15

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.25

Large Meat Lover Pizza

$19.75

pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.75

bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese

Large Hot Wing Pizza

$18.25

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella

Large Ala Vodka Pizza

$16.75

house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.25

mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions

Large Works Pizza

$23.75

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Large White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza

$17.25

Large White Broccoli Pizza

$16.25

Large White Double Crust Steak & Cheese Pizza

$20.25

chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, seasoned crust

Large White Pizza

$14.75

blend of cheeses , seasoning on top

Large Shrimp Pepper

$20.75

Large Chicken Alfredo

$20.75

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.75

Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$18.25

pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.25

bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese

Medium Hot Wing Pizza

$16.75

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella

Medium Ala Vodka Pizza

$15.25

house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese

Medium Veggie Pizza

$17.75

mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions

Medium Works Pizza

$22.25

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Medium White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza

$15.75

Medium White Broccoli Pizza

$14.75

Medium White Double Crust Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.75

chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, seasoned crust

Medum White Pizza

$13.25

blend of cheeses , seasoning on top

Medium Shrimp Pepper

$19.25

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$19.25

Sicilian Pizzas

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$15.25

Sicilian Meat Lover Pizza

$20.75

pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.75

bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Hot Wing Pizza

$19.25

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella

Sicilian Ala Vodka Pizza

$17.75

house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Veggie Pizza

$20.25

mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions

Sicilian Works Pizza

$24.75

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Sicilian White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza

$18.25

Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza

$17.25

Sicilian White Pizza

$15.75

blend of cheeses , seasoning on top

6 Cut Sicilian Pizzas

6 Cut Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$8.25

6 Cut Sicilian Meat Lover Pizza

$10.99

pepperoni, sausage, bacon

6 Cut Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.99

bacon, ground beef, onions, american & mozzarella cheese

6 Cut Sicilian Hot Wing Pizza

$10.25

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella

6 Cut Sicilian Ala Vodka Pizza

$9.50

house made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese

6 Cut Sicilian Veggie Pizza

$10.99

mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions

6 Cut Sicilian Works Pizza

$12.99

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

6 Cut Sicilian White Fresh Tomato Garlic Pizza

$9.75

6 Cut Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza

$9.25

6 Cut Sicilian White Pizza

$8.50

blend of cheeses , seasoning on top

Slice Pizza

Slice Cheese Pizza

$2.75

Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

50 Wings

$64.95

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Half Pan Boneless Wings

$45.00

Full Pan Boneless Wings

$85.00

In House Catering

Adult Buffet

$19.99

Children’s Buffet

$8.99

Pizza Party 1 Adult

$10.99

Pizza Party 1 Children

$5.99

Pizza Part 2 Adult

$12.99

Pizza Party 2 Children

$6.99

Pizza Party 3 Adult

$14.99

Pizza Party 3 Children

$7.99

Stromboli

Small Italian Stromboli

$10.99

ham, salami, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese

Large Italian Stromboli

$27.99

ham, salami, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Small Hot Wing Stromboli

$10.99

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella cheese, side blue cheese

Large Hot Wing Stromboli

$27.99

breaded chicken, mild sauce, mozzarella cheese, side blue cheese

Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

chopped sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$27.99

chopped sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Small Calzone

$10.99

ham, salami, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Large Calzone

$27.99

ham, salami, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Small Meat Lover 's Stromboli

$10.99

ham, salami, pepperoni,sausage, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Large Meat Lover 's Stromboli

$27.99

ham, salami, pepperoni,sausage, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Small Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Large Veggie Stromboli

$27.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Small Pepperoni Roll

$10.99

pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Large Pepperoni Roll

$27.99

pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

Dinners

Chicken Francaise

$16.99

Dipped in Egg & Satueed in Lemon & Butter in a White Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice /pasta AND Soup or Salad

Chicken Strips Butter & Garlic

$16.99

Sauteed W. Butter and Garlic in a White Wine Sauce (Choice of Side OR Over rice /pasta AND Soup or salad

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Sauteed W. MUSHROOMS in a Marsala Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice / pasta AND Soup or salad

Parm- Crusted Chicken

$16.99

Served OVER rigatoni or their choice. Soup or Salad

Chicken Giardino

$16.99

Chicken Tenderloins Sauteed w vegetables ( Red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers, broccoli ) olice oil and garlic . Comes with one side .

Veal Francaise

$18.99

Dipped in Egg & Satueed in Lemon & Butter in a White Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice /pasta AND Soup or Salad

Veal Butter n Garlic

$18.99

Sautéed W. Butter and Garlic in a White Wine Sauce (Choice of Side OR Over rice /pasta AND Soup or salad

Veal Marsala

$18.99

Sauteed W. MUSHROOMS in a Marsala Wine Sauce ( Choice of side OR over rice / pasta AND Soup or salad

Veal Giaridino

$18.99

Veal Sauteed w/ Hot Peppers,Green Peppers Garlic, Seasoned Fried Potatoes . Choice Of Side AND Soup Or Salad

Chicken Parm

$16.99

Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Veal Parm

$18.99

Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Meatball Parm

$14.99

Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Sausage Parm

$14.99

Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Shrimp Parm

$16.99

BREADED Shrimp (5) in Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Eggplant Parm

$14.50

Tomato Sauce Baked with MOZZARELLA CHEESE (Choice of side AND Soup or Salad)

Shrimp Francaise

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Sautéed Shrimp (6) OVER Linguine Or Rice AND Soup or Salad *If they want chicken scampi, put chicken strips butter and garlic. They are the same thing.

Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

Sauteed Shrimp (5) in Marinara Sauce OVER Linguine AND Soup or Salad

Fra Diavlo

$18.99

Sauteed Shrimp and Steamed Clams in a SPICEY fra diavolo sauce. HAS TO BE SERVED OVER PASTA OR RICE

Stuffed Flounder

$15.99

Stuffed w/ CRABMEAT in white wine cajun garlic sauce. HAS TO BE SERVED OVER SOMETHING

Sausage Peppers n Cheese

$15.50

Sausage & Cooked Green Peppers In Tomato Sauce Baked w/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice of Side AND Soup or Salad

Meatball Peppers n Cheese

$15.50

Meatball & Cooked Green Peppers In Tomato Sauce Baked w/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice of Side AND Soup or Salad

Saus Meatball Peppers n Cheese

$16.50

Sausage, Meatballs, Cooked Green Peppers in Tomato Sauce BAKED W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE. Choice Of Side AND Soup or Salad

Pasta

Angel Hair

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$14.50

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

6 Ravioli to an order

Fettuccine

$10.99

Gnocchi

$13.99

Linguine

$10.99

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$15.99

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$15.99

Lobster Ravioli

$15.99

Meat Ravioli

$13.99

Penne

$10.99

Rigatoni

$10.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Dressings

Side Apple Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Caesar

$1.50

Side Creamy Italian

$1.50

Side Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side French

$1.50

Side Honey Mustard

$1.50

Side House Italian

$1.50

Side Lg Blue Cheese (8 oz.)

$3.00

Side Lg Ranch (8 oz.)

$3.00

Side Oil and Vinegar

$1.00

Side Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Russian

$1.50

Wing Sauces

Side Mild

$1.00

Side Medium

$1.00

Side Hot

$1.00

Side Sweet & Spicy

$1.00

Side Cajun Ranch

$1.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey BBQ

$1.00

Side Inferno

$1.00

Side Mild Garlic

$1.00

Side Hot Garlic

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side Caesar Garlic Parm

$1.50

Side Lg. Mild (8 oz.)

$2.00

Side Lg. Medium (8 oz.)

$2.00

Side Lg. Hot (8 oz.)

$2.00

Soup

CUP SOUP

$3.99

BOWL SOUP

$4.75

Quart of Soup

$14.99

Shirts

Short Sleeve

$12.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4200 Birney Ave, Moosic, PA 18507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

