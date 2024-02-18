Grande Station 2299 W Main Street
2299 W Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120
Lunch
Starters
- Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted French bread, diced Romas, basil, garlic, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Ahi tuna, soy, ginger, lime and honey. Avocado, pineapple and green onion with wonton chips. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Burrata$13.00
Fresh burrata, blistered cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili crisp, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, toasted French bread
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue lump crab cakes, panko, arugula, tomato-butter sauce
- Firecracker Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Spicy cheese sauce, black bean & corn salsa served with chipotle ranch
- Shrimp Scampi$14.00
Garlic butter, white wine, lemon and grilled French bread
- Grande Wings$14.00
Choice of hot honey, sweet Thai, buffalo or BBQ. Served with sriracha ranch
- Colorado Style Poutine$13.00
Fries topped with fried cheese curds and pork green chili
- Beef Sliders$16.00
Three Lavaca beef sliders with Cheddar, chipotle aioli, sautéed mushrooms & onions with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, parm, gouda, pepper Jack & jalapenos. Served with toasted french bread.
- Asian Brussels Sprouts$13.00
- Disco Fries$17.00
Filet medallions, cheese curds, truffle fries & mushroom gravy.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Tomatoes, blue cheese, balsamic reduction
- French Fries$7.00
Handhelds
- Steak Burger by Lavaca (lunch)$16.00
Blue Point bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Grande Steak Burger (lunch)$18.00
Harvest moon bun, smoked Gouda, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- The Reuben$16.00
Toasted marble rye, house braised corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing with fries
- Roasted Turkey Croissant$15.00
Fresh Croissant, smoked Gouda, arugula, tomato chipotle aioli with fries.
- Hot Chick Sandwich$15.00
Blue Point brioche bun, house made hot honey, cowboy candy, apple slaw, pickles, spicy mayo with fries
- Steak Diane Hoagie$17.00
Hoagie roll, tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms and onions, brown mushroom gravy, Swiss with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
Chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, you pick the cheese served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Club$16.00
Toasted sourdough, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo with fries
- Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
Thinly sliced slow roasted prime rib, provolone, toasted French bread. Served with aus jus, creamy horseradish and fries on the side
- Bison & Green Chili Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas, mushroom & onions, Cheddar-Jack, sour cream, lettuce with fries
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, lemon caper slaw, pico, guac, lime and black beans & rice
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
- Green BLT$15.00
Soups & Salads
- Cup Pedro's Pork Green Chili$5.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Bowl Pedro's Pork Green Chili$8.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Cup Chef's Kettle Soup$5.00
- Bowl Chef's Kettle Soup$7.00
- Soup & Salad$13.00
Select one: House, Caesar, beet salad or apple-walnut salad and cup of soup or green chili
- Power Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Veggie slaw power blend, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, blue cheese, red pepper, candied pecans and scallions
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and champagne vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Greens, onions, peppers, tomato, blue cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar-Jack, candied pecans, avocado, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Greens, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar-Jack, tomato, scallions, guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing
- Apple-Walnut Salad$13.00
Spinach, apples, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion, fig glaze and champagne vinaigrette
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
Hair of the Dog
- Paloma$12.00
Casamigo tequila, grapefruit, fresh lime, grapefruit soda and tajin rim
- Apple Pie Hot Toddy$12.00
Apple pie moonshine, apple cid, honey, lemon and warming spices
- Michelada$8.00
Light beer, spicy tomato juice, lime juice with a tajin rim served with lime
- Cowboy Coffee$11.00
Yellowstone bourbon, Baileys, cinnamon simple, dazbog coffee
- Chachi's Bloody Mary$13.00
Tito's vodka, spicy Bloody Mary mixed, bacon salt rim, charcuterie board garnish
- French 75$12.00
Tanqueray, JP chenet blanc de blancs, simple & lemon twist
Dinner
Starters
- Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted French bread, diced Romas, basil, garlic, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue lump crab cakes, panko, arugula, tomato-butter sauce
- Burrata$13.00
Fresh burrata, blistered tomatoes, Calabrian chili crisp, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, toasted French bread
- Mussels$15.00
Garlic, white wine, butter served with garlic bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Warm, creamy and cheesy! Steamed spinach, artichokes, roasted serano, garlic, pepper Jack, Gruyere and Parm. Served with toasted French bread
- Shrimp Scampi$14.00
Garlic, butter, white wine, lemon and grilled French bread
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Ahi tuna, soy, ginger, lime and honey. Avocado, pineapple and green onion with wonton chips. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Wings$14.00
One pound of jumbo wings. Choose hot honey, sweet thai, buffalo or BBQ. Served with sriracha ranch
- Firecracker Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Spicy cheese sauce, black bean & corn salsa served with chipotle ranch
Soup & Salad
- Cup Pedro's Pork Green Chili$6.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Bowl Pedro's Pork Green Chili$8.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.00
- House Salad Side$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- House Salad Entrée$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad Side$7.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Caesar Salad Entrée$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and mint-orange vinaigrette
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Tomatoes, Gorgonzola crumbles, chili bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
Entrées
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Hand-breaded, marinara and mozz served over Alfredo linguine with garlic bread
- Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
Hand-breaded, marinara and mozz served over Alfredo linguine with garlic bread
- 14 Oz NY Strip From Lavaca$44.00
Cast iron seared. Served with lyonnaise potatoes and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 6 Oz Filet From Lavaca$46.00
Cast iron seared, served with truffle mashed potatoes and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vodka Penne$16.00
Penne pasta, garlic, red pepper, housemade vodka sauce and Parmesan
- Bison Pot Roast$20.00
Brown mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Grilled Lamb Lollipops$26.00
Cinnamon chipotle rub, truffle mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and balsamic reduction. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Cider Glazed Pork Tenderloin$20.00
Grilled pork tenderloin, apple & onion chutney, lyonnaise potatoes. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- LaVaca Steak Burger (dinner)$17.00
Harvest moon bun, smoked Gouda, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Frutti Di Mare$24.00
Shrimp, mahi mahi, mussels and linguine in a "Roman angry sauce" served with garlic bread
- Lemon Caper Salmon$24.00
Purple jasmine rice, grilled vegetables and lemon-caper sauce. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Seared Scallops$26.00
Four jumbo sea scallops seared, tarragon brown butter pan sauce, jasmine rice and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.00
Cast iron seared, tomato butter sauce, lyonnaise potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Pale Ale Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
Blue cheese slaw, tartar sauce served with fries
- Pan-Fried Walleye$24.00
Cast iron seared served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, lemon caper slaw, pico, guac, lime and black beans & rice
- Bison & Green Chili Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas, mushroom & onions, Cheddar-Jack, sour cream, lettuce with fries
- Hot Chick Sandwich$15.00
Harvest moon brioche bun, housemade hot honey, cowboy candy, apple slaw, pickles, spicy mayo with fries
- Crab cake sandwich$15.00
Dinner Sides
Lovers & Lanterns
Lovers & Lanterns Cocktails
N/A Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Ice-T$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Orange Juice SMALL$3.50
- Orange Juice LARGE$5.00
- Apple Juice SMALL$3.50
- Apple Juice LARGE$5.00
- Cranberry Juice SMALL$3.50
- Cranberry Juice LARGE$5.00
- Pineapple Juice SMALL$3.50
- Pineapple Juice LARGE$5.00
- Milk SMALL$3.50
- Milk LARGE$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice SMALL$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice LARGE$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Add-ons & Sides
$ Dressings & Sauces $
- Ranch Side$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch Side$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Side$1.00
- 1000 Island Side$1.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- Champagne Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- Mint Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- Caesar Side$1.00
- BBQ Sauce Side$1.00
- Hot Honey Side$2.00
- Hollandaise Side$3.00
- Marinara Side$2.00
- Alfredo Side$2.00
- Vodka Sauce Side$2.00
- Korean BBQ Side$1.00
- Brown Gravy$4.00
Sides
- Asian Brussels Sprouts$10.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
- Charred Broccoli$7.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Garlic Bread (1)$2.00
- Grilled Vegetables$6.00
- Jasmine Rice$6.00
- Lyonnaise Potatoes$9.00
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Mushroom & Onions$5.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
- Pasta Linguini$7.00
- Pasta Penne$7.00
- Side Berries$4.00
- Truffled Mash$9.00
Salads & Soup
Soup A la Cart
Entree Salads
- Power Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Veggie slaw power blend, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, blue cheese, red pepper, candied pecans and scallions
- Caesar Salad Entrée$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- House Salad Entrée$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and champagne vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Greens, onions, peppers, tomato, blue cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar-Jack, candied pecans, avocado, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Greens, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar-Jack, tomato, scallions, guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing
- Apple-Walnut Salad$13.00
Spinach, apples, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion, fig glaze and champagne vinaigrette
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Tomatoes, Gorgonzola crumbles, chili bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
Barista Counter
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2299 W Main Street, Littleton, CO 80120