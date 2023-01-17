Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Fir Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1403 SE Stark St

Portland, OR 97214

CANS

Basajuan Cider

$8.00

Single Can MFP

$6.00

4 Pack MFP

$17.00Out of stock

Employee Beer

Employee Pint

$3.00

Coconut Stout

*S-Coconut Stout

$8.00

TASTER Coconut Stout

PITCHER Coconut Stout

$21.00

Destroyer

*S-Destroyer

$8.00

TASTER Destroyer

PITCHER Destroyer

$25.00Out of stock

Export Stout

*Export Stout

$7.00

TASTER Export Stout

G-Export Stout

$5.00

PITCHER Export Stout

$21.00

GFB IPA

*GFB IPA

$7.00

TASTER GFB IPA

G - GFB IPA

$5.00

PITCHER GFB IPA

$21.00

Lichen IPA

*Lichen IPA

$7.00

TASTER Lichen IPA

G - Lichen IPA

$5.00

PITCHER Lichen IPA

$21.00

Old Growth Pale

*Old Growth Pale

$7.00

TASTER Old Growth Pale

G-Old Growth Pale

$5.00

PITCHER Old Growth Pale

$21.00

Sagardo Cider

*Sagardo

$9.00

TASTER Sagardo

G - Sagardo

$6.00

Set Set Pilsner

*Set Set Pilsner

$7.00

TASTER Set Set Pilsner

G - Set Set Pilsner

$5.00

PITCHER Set Set Pilsner

$21.00

Tack Shack

*Tack Shack

$7.00

TASTER Tack Shack

G-Tack Shack

$5.00

PITCHER Tack Shack

$21.00

Snacks

Beer Nuts

$3.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Fries

$5.00

Pickles

$3.00

Small Plates

Anchovies

$8.00

Frito Pie

$17.00

Alpine Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy alpine potatoes, raclette beer cheese, smoked and caramelized onions, mustard and cornichon

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Large Plates

Cauliflower

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken thighs, honey, pickles, hot sauce, sweet Hawaiian rolls

Grand Fir Burger

$11.00+

Thick Carman Ranch patty, white cheddar, sweet onion dijonaise, pickle

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid's Snack Plate

$6.00

Specials

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

SOFT SERVE

Soft Serve No Toppings

$5.00

Soft Serve with Butterfingers

$5.00

Soft Serve with Sprinkles

$5.00

Soft Serve with Both Toppings

$5.00

Dressings Etc

Sd Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sd Honey

$1.00

Sd Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sd Ranch

$1.00

Sd Black Truffle Ranch

$3.00Out of stock

Royal Coachmen

Smoked Trout Dip

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$16.00

Royal Coachmen

Analare Red

$12.00

Alanare White

$12.00

White

G - Marigny Sunny Side

$17.00

G - Montinore Pinot Gris

$12.00

BOTTLE Marigny Sunny Side

$50.00

BOTTLE Montinore Pinot Gris

$36.00

Red

G - Marigny Pinot Noir

$18.00

G - Montinore Pinot Noir

$14.00

G - Next Red Blen

$11.00

BOTTLE Marigny Pinot Noir

$54.00

BOTTLE Montinore Red Blend

$42.00

BOTTLE Next Red Blend

$33.00

Rosé

G - Superbloom Rosé

$17.00Out of stock

BOTTLE Superbloom Rosé

$50.00Out of stock

G - Chehalem Rose

$11.00

BOTTLE Chehalem Rose

$33.00

Bubbles

G - Juvé & Camps Cava

$12.00

BOTTLE Juvé & Camps Cava

$36.00

Mocktails

Mister Rogers

$6.00Out of stock

NAutumn Bramble :)

$6.00

Other

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Cock & Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Soda Water

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Old Growth | Fresh Beer

Location

1403 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

