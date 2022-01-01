Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grandma Berta's Kitchen

115 N Main Street

Manti, UT 84642

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$2.75

Mini Grilled Cheese & Ham

$2.75

Hot Dog w/o Bun

$1.75

Applesauce

$1.00

Mini Grilled Cheese

$1.95

Mini Grilled Cheese & Pepperoni

$2.75

Mini Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$2.75

Yogurt and Graham Crackers

$1.50

Daily Specials

Today's Entree Special

$11.95

Today’s Sandwich ONLY

$4.95

Today's Sandwich w/chips & drink

$7.95

Soup, Salad, Cookie

$7.95

Breakfast Wrap

$4.95

Lasagna

$9.95

Shepherd's Pie

$6.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome Home! Dinner is Ready!

