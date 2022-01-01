Grandma Berta's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome Home! Dinner is Ready!
Location
115 N Main Street, Manti, UT 84642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Sal Bistro - 2200 EAST PALISADE ROAD
No Reviews
2200 EAST PALISADE ROAD STERLING, UT 84665
View restaurant