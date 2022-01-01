Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad

Grandma's Cow Palace

review star

No reviews yet

318 N Harrison St

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Popular Items

Tossed Salad
Original Club
Barbecue Sandwich Platter

Breakfast Combos

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Country Breakfast Platter

$9.99

Eggs, Browns and Gravy

$6.99

Grade 'A ' Breakfast

$6.99

Half Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

Scrambles, Bacon and Browns

$7.59

Scratch Cake and Eggs

$6.59

Steak and Egg Stack Up

$9.99

The Milkman

$8.99

Baja

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Swiss on Rye

$4.59

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

$4.99

Breakfast Bun

$4.79

Croissandwich

$4.99

Frenchwich

$5.59

Frisco Egg Melt

$4.59

Ham and Egg Melt

$4.59

Monte Cristo

$5.59

Muffin Melt

$3.59

Sausage Biscuits

$4.99

Texas Bacon and Cheese

$4.59

Pancakes

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$6.29

2 Blueberry Pecan Pancakes

$6.99

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.29

2 Chocolate Chip Pecan Pancakes

$6.99

2 Peanut Butter Pancakes

$6.59

2 Peanut Butter Pecan Pancakes

$6.99

2 Pecan Pancakes

$6.29

2 Strawberry Pancakes

$6.29

French Toast

$5.29

One Pancake

$2.79

Pumpkin French Toast

$5.99

Specialty Pancakes

$6.99

Strawberry French Toast

$6.29

Two Pancakes

$4.99

1 Pancake

$2.79

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.49

1 Blueberry Pancake

$3.49

1 Choc. Chip Pancake

$3.49

1 Strawberry Pancake

$3.49

1 Peanut Butter Pancake

$3.49

1 Blueberry Pecan Pancake

$3.99

1 Chocolate Chip Pecan Pancake

$3.99

1 Peanut Butter Pecan Pancake

$3.99

Egg Scrambles

American Cheese Scramble

$5.29

Bacon and Cheese Scramble

$5.99

Ham and Cheese Scramble

$5.99

Mexican Scramble

$6.59

Mushroom Swiss Scramble

$5.59

Prospector

$6.59

Sausage and Cheese Scramble

$5.99

Southern Brown Scramble

$5.59

Swiss Garden

$6.59

Trail Boss

$6.29

Magnificent 7

$9.99

1/2 American Cheese Scramble

$4.59

1/2 Bacon and Cheese Scramble

$5.49

1/2 Ham and Cheese Scramble

$5.49

1/2 Mexican Scramble

$5.79

1/2 Mushroom Swiss Scramble

$5.09

1/2 Prospector

$5.79

1/2 Sausage and Cheese Scramble

$5.49

1/2 Southern Brown Scramble

$4.99

1/2 Swiss Garden

$5.79

1/2 Trail Boss

$5.79

1/2 Magnificent 7

$5.99

Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.99

1 Sausage Patty

$2.59

2 Bacon Strips

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.49

Add Jalapeños

$0.79

Blueberry Muffin

$2.69

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Cornbread

$1.39

Country Fried Steak

$5.99

Cup Sausage Gravy

$2.39

English Muffin

$2.29

Three Bacon Strips

$4.59

Ham Steak

$4.99

Hash Browns

$3.79

Iced Raisin Biscuit

$3.49

Mixed Fruit

$1.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.99

Oatmeal Bowl With Pecans, Raisins, Brown Sugar

$4.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.29

Oatmeal With Ice Cream

$4.99

Southern Browns

$3.99

Toast

$2.09

Two Biscuits

$3.79

Two Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Of Blueberries

$0.99

1/2 Southern Browns

$1.79

1 Biscuit

$1.49

1 Piece Toast

$1.49

1 Sausage Patty

$2.09

1/2 Bacon

$2.29

1/2 French Toast

$2.69

1\2 Hash Browns

$1.99

Kids Breakfast

Pig On A Blanket

$5.59

Little Frenchman

$5.59

Four In One

$5.59

Kids Biscuit And Gravy

$5.59

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Fruit Waffle

$7.59

Georgia Pecan Waffle

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$6.99

Bacon Waffle

$6.99

Eskimo Waffle

$8.59

Hawaiian Waffle

$8.59

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brown Swiss Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.59

Golden Bear Burger

$8.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.59

Palace Burger

$8.59

Cheeseburger Platter

$8.99

Sides

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$6.59

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$6.59

Applesauce

$2.29

Bacon Crumbles

$1.79

Baked Beans

$2.99

Bowl Of Lemons

$1.79

Bowl Of Pickles

$1.59

Bowl Of Ranch

$1.19

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chicken Strips (3)

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Cornbread

$1.39

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Cup Soup Of The Day

$2.99

French Fries

$3.29

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Mixed Fruit

$2.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$4.59

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chips

$1.19

Side Texas Toast

$1.79

Soup And Salad

$6.99

Tossed Salad

$4.59

Waffle Fries

$4.59

Jello

$1.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.79

Boiled Egg

$1.39

Clubs

Blt Cheeseburger Club

$9.99

Original Club

$9.99

Frisco Club

$9.99

Daily Features

Grilled Tenderloin Platter

$9.99

Smaller Tenderloin Platter

$8.99

Tenderloin Platter (BIG)

$9.99

Barbecue Sandwich Platter

$8.99

Coney Dog Platter

$9.49

Fish Sandwich Platter

$9.49

Golden Bear Burger Platter

$9.99

Chicken Strips Platter

$9.99

Kids Menu

Four In One

$5.59

Kids Biscuit And Gravy

$5.59

Little Frenchman

$5.59

Pig On A Blanket

$5.59

Clown Cone

$3.99

Kids Milk

Kids Coke

Kids Tea

Kids Juice

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog A La Carte

$1.99

Salads

Blt Salad

$8.99

Broiled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Crunchy Blue Cheese Salad

$8.99

Chicken Blue Cheese Salad

$9.99

Deluxe Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99

Double Meat Taco Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

Smoked Turkey Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

West Texas Salad

$8.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

Chicken Biscuit

$5.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.59

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.99

Coney Dog

$5.99

Coney Dog Supreme

$6.99

Crunchy Cod Fish

$8.99

Grilled American Cheese

$6.59

Grilled Swiss On Rye

$6.59

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.99

Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Pulled BBQ Pork

$6.99

Reuben Melt

$8.99

Small Tenderloin

$7.99

Tenderloin

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$6.99

Turkey Blt

$8.99

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Veggie Sandwich

$5.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Seafood

Clam Strips

$10.99

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp (7)

$13.99

Seafood Combo

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Side Of Clams

$5.99

Side Of Fish

$5.99

Side Of Shrimp

$5.99

ChickenTenders&Shrimp Combo

$13.99

Shrimp Po’Boy

$9.99

CATFISH NUGGET PLATTER

$13.99

Catfish NUggets served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee

$2.39

Decaf

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Hot Mocha Latte

$3.29

Hot Tea

$2.59

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Specialty Cappuccino

$3.29

Juices/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Chocolate Milk

$2.59+

Milk

$2.49+

Orange Juice

$2.49+

Tomato Juice

$2.49+

Soft Drinks & Iced Tea

SOFT DRINK

$2.89+

FLAVORED SOFT DRINK

$3.09+

ICED TEA

$2.89+

Kids Drink

$1.99

WATER

Reg To Go

$0.30

Lg To Go

$0.40

Bottled Beverages

Aquafina Bottle

$1.39

Lipton Tea Bottle

$1.89

Pepsi Zero Bottle

$1.89

Pure Leaf Tea Bottle

$1.89

Yoohoo Can

$1.59

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

DESSERTS

FROGS

$4.59

PARFAIT CUP

$4.59

CHEESECAKE SLICE SPECIALTY

$4.59

Eclair

$4.59

TO GO

TO GO

$0.30
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Come on in and enjoy! Thanks for not Cookin'!"

Location

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Directions

Gallery
Grandma's Cow Palace image
Grandma's Cow Palace image

