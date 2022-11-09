Grandma’s NY Pizza imageView gallery
Grandma’s NY Pizza Dawsonville

review star

No reviews yet

12 Dawson Market Way Suite 180

Dawsonville, GA 30534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Large Neopolitan Pizza
Medium Neopolitan Pizza
Garlic Knots

Large Pizza's

Large Neopolitan Pizza

Large Neopolitan Pizza

$16.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large Sicilian Pizza

Large Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large Grandma's Pie

Large Grandma's Pie

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large Supreme Pizza

Large Supreme Pizza

$24.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Large White Pizza

Large White Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Large Vegetable Pizza

$24.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham & Pineapple

Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$21.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$21.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Sicilin Special

$25.99

Grandmas Special

$25.99

Sicilian Special

$25.99

Medium Pizza's

Medium Neopolitan Pizza

$13.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Medium Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Medium White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$20.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham & Pineapple

Medium Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$18.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$19.99

Small Pizza's

Small Neopolitan Pizza

$10.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Small Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Small White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Small Vegetable Pizza

$16.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham & Pineapple

Small Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$15.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$15.99

Kids Mini Pizza

Kids Mini pizza

$7.25

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Roll

$9.49

Eggplant Roll

$9.49

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$9.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Garlic Knots

$4.49

Pinwheels

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$3.99

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.99

Appetizers

Buffalo WIngs (10)

$13.99

Sd M Ball

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Salad

Small Grandma's Salad

$7.99

Large Grandma's Salad

$9.99

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99

Pastry Shell internally Coated in chocolate and filled with ricotta and chocolate chips.

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Traditional New York cheesecake flavored with a hint of vanilla, on a sponge cake base.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder

Grandmas Cake

$6.99

pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Temptation

$6.99

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with chocolate glaze

Kids Bear

$6.90

Chocolate gelato decorated with chocolate ears and face

Chocolate Trufle

$6.99

Zabaione semifredddo surrounded by chocolate gelato and caramelized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa powder

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$6.99

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachio pieces and dusted with powdered sugar

Profiteroles

$6.99

Cream puffs filled with vanilla cream, covered in chocolate glaze

Gelato

$3.50+

Hero

Meat Ball Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.50

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$3.49

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Deerpark Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.25

San Pellegrino Can

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee & Tea

Single Espresso

$1.99

Double Espresso

$2.99

Machiato

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Lunch Special

Small Pizza (1 Topping)

$12.99

Stromboli

$11.99

Calzone

$9.99

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.99

Slice (1 topping and Salad)

$10.99

2 Slice Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Italian Sub

$10.99

2 Specialty Slices

$9.49

2 Cheese Slices

$7.49

2 Sicilian Slices

$7.99

2 Grandmas Slices

$7.99

2 (1 Topping) Slices

$9.25

Sausage Roll

$9.49

Chicken Roll

$9.49

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Dawson Market Way Suite 180, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Directions

Gallery
Grandma’s NY Pizza image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dawsonville

Map
