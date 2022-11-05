A map showing the location of Grandma's NY Pizza SuwaneeView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Grandma's NY Pizza Suwanee

382 Reviews

$

2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD

SUWANEE, GA 30024

Popular Items

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
Large 16" Grandma's Pie

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Calamari Arrabiata

$11.99

Mozarella Caprese

$9.50

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Buffalo WIngs (10)

$13.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Small Pizza's

Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza

$11.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Small 12" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Small 12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Small 12" White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Small 12" Vegetable Pizza

$16.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham & Pineapple

Small 12" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$15.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small 12" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$15.99

Small 12" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Medium Pizza's

Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza

$13.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Medium 14" Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Medium 14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Medium 14" White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Medium 14" Vegetable Pizza

$20.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham & Pineapple

Medium 14" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$17.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium 14" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$19.99

Large Pizza's

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza

$16.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Grandma's Pie

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Supreme Pizza

$24.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Large 16" White Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Large 16" Vegetable Pizza

$24.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham & Pineapple

Large 16" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$21.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Roll

$9.25

Eggplant Roll

$9.25

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$9.99

Stromboli

$11.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Heroes

Meatball Hero

$9.99

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$9.99

Philly Steak Hero

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Hero

$9.99

Eggplant Hero

$8.99

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$9.99

Veal Cutlet Hero

$10.99

Shrimp Hero

$10.99

Italian Combo Hero

$10.99

Veggie Hero

$9.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Alla Griglia

$15.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.99

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$16.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Pasta

Penne Broccoli

$13.99

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Capellini Bolognese

$13.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Rigatoni Florentino

$15.25

Linguini Clam Sauce

$15.25

Tortellini Sorrento

$13.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.99

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$11.99

Side Orders

Sauteed Spinach

$5.79

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.79

Side Meatballs

$6.99

Side Sausage

$6.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$7.99

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Tortellini Vegetable

$5.99

Salad

Small Grandma's Salad

$7.99

Large Grandma's Salad

$9.99

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Desserts

Zeppoles

$5.99

Connoli

$4.99

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Grandmas Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Temptation

$6.99

Profiteroles

$7.50

Gelato

$6.00

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Truffle

$6.99

Kids Bear

$6.99

Pistachio Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.99

Pistachio Gelato 2 Scop

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Penne & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Mini Pizza

$7.25

Pinwheel

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$3.99

Pepperoni Pinwheei

$3.99

Extra Marinara/Dressing

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Dressing

NA Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.49

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

20oz Bottled Water

$2.25

Deer park Water

$2.25

San Pelegrino Can

$2.00

Can of Soda

$1.75

Poweade

$2.50

1 Liter

$2.75

Coffee & Tea

Single Espresso

$1.99

Double Espresso

$2.99

Machiato

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD, SUWANEE, GA 30024

