The Grandmas Pizza Kitchen

1708 West Belmont Avenue

Chicago, IL 60657

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Grandma has been making pizzas for generations serving them as only grandma’s can, with love. Now, through Grandma’s Pizza Kitchen she is bringing her love to you. Her pizzas are rectangular and have a thicker crust reminiscent of her childhood in Sicily. Grandma uses her favorite San Marzano tomatoes and only the freshest ingredients. Because of the shape and size of the pizzas, they are ideal for one or two people.

1708 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

