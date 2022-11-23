Grand Ole BBQ imageView gallery

Grand Ole BBQ GOB Flinn Springs

2,000 Reviews

$$

15505 Olde Hwy 80

El Cajon, CA 92021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BBQ

Brisket

$7.00+

Pulled Pork

$6.50+

Turkey

$6.50+

Spare Rib

$6.25+Out of stock

Beef Rib

$24.00+

Hot Link

$11.00Out of stock

Two Hot Link

$22.00Out of stock

Tri Tip

$7.25+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

TriTip Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Texas Chz Stk Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Chili/ Salad

Red Chili

$7.00+

Green Chili

$7.00+

1/2 Wedge

$7.00

Full Wedge

$11.00

Apps

Frito Pie

$7.00

Borracho Fries

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Charcuterie

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Spicy Slaw

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pot Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Bollilo Bread

$2.00

SD Borracho

$5.99

White Bread

SD Queso

$2.00

Corn Pudding

$4.00

FRITO BAG

$1.00

LRG BBQ SAUCE

$5.00

Deserts

Flood Pie

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.00

Dole Whip Soft Serve

$4.00

Dole Whip Float

$6.00

Kids

Nuggets

$7.00

Kid pork Sand

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Gr Cheese

$7.00

Burgers

GOB Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

BEO Sides

Traditional Slaw

Spicy Slaw

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

White Beans

Tacos

Grand ole ground beef Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Dia de los puercos Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

MANAGER ONLY

LB BRISK WASTE

$28.00

LB PORK WASTE

$26.00

LB TURKEY WASTE

$26.00

LB SPARE WASTE

$25.00

LINK WASTE

$11.00

SPECIAL

HOT LINK SAND

$18.00

PULLED PORK SAND

$18.00

BRISKET SAND

$18.00

Retail

T-Shirts

$20.00+

Hat

$15.00+

Golf Towel

$12.00

Tin Cup

$14.00

Koozie

$3.00

TankTop

$20.00

Plastic Cup

$5.00

Padre Hoodie

$40.00

Neon Hoodie

$40.00

Golf Towel

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast-casual Texas-style BBQ eatery & family-friendly venue featuring live music & outdoor dining.

Location

15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon, CA 92021

Directions

Gallery
Grand Ole BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casino Inn Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 379
1155 Alpine Blvd Alpine, CA 91901
View restaurantnext
Caffeine Queens
orange starNo Reviews
12403 Woodside Avenue Winter Gardens, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Eastbound - 10053 Maine Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
10053 Maine Avenue Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #5 - Lakeside
orange star4.2 • 685
12346 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Marechiaro's 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
854 North Second Street El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
orange star4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Cajon

Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Antonelli's Family Deli
orange star4.6 • 2,297
1354 N Magnolia Ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
orange star4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1 - 101 w Washington ave
orange star4.0 • 1,642
101 w Washington ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Press Box Sports Lounge - 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120
orange star4.1 • 746
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000740 - Rancho San Diego
orange star4.6 • 300
12098 Fury Lane El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Cajon
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston