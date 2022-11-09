Grandote Grill 1 Grandote Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Available every day of the week, the Grandote Grill is your spot for a fresh and delicious bite! Spot in to refuel after a round of golf, or call in a to-go order! Come in and enjoy!
Location
1 Grandote Drive, La Veta, CO 81055
Gallery