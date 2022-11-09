Grandote Grill 1 Grandote Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich on sourdough

Build your own sandwich

$11.95

Choose your meat, cheese, vegetables, and condiments served with chips

Cheesy Veggie

$11.95

Cheese, vegetables, and condiments served with chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Chicken, bacon, provolone, tomato, onion, and ranch sauce

French Dip

$11.95

Hot roast beef, onion, provolone and served with Au Jus

Grandote Pro

$11.95

Prosciutto, chicken, swiss, pesto sauce, tomato, romaine lettuce, mayo, mustard, and served on sourdough

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Your choice of bread and cheese grilled to perfection

Ham and Swiss

$11.95

Hot Ham and Swiss panini

Hot Italian

$11.95

Roast Beef Panini

$11.95

Hot Roast Beef, swiss and horseraddish panini served with chips

Rueben Panini

$11.95

Hot Rueben served with chips

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Delicious tuna served hot with chips

Turkey pesto RRP

$11.95

Turkey and roasted red pepper with basil pesto with chips

Turkey Bacon Avocado Club

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, avacado, tomato, and provalone panini, served with chips

Special

Bratwurst

$7.95

Rolled Brat served on a hot dog bun, served with chips

Hamburger or cheeseburger

$9.95

Daily special

$9.00

Hot Dog

$7.95

Salads

BYO salad Lg

$10.95

Sides

Chips

$1.95

Side salad

$4.95

Coleslaw

$1.65

Potato salad

$1.65

Snack

Granola

$1.95

Snickers

$1.95

Trail mix

$1.95

NA Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$1.95

Soda

Gatorade red

$2.95

Sport Drink

Ice tea

$1.37

Fresh Daily

Jarritos

$1.95

K-Cups

$2.50

Lemonade

$1.37

Fresh Daily

Pelligrino

$2.95

Sparkeling water

Sprite

$2.95

Soda

Water

$1.83

Water

Breakfast

Boiled Eggs

$3.95

3 Eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Egg, cheese, and sausage

Chobani

$4.00

Cinnamon roll

$4.00

Tee Sheet

9-Holes with Cart

$30.00

9-Holes No Cart

$20.00

18-Holes with Cart

$50.00

18-Holes No Cart

$40.00
Available every day of the week, the Grandote Grill is your spot for a fresh and delicious bite! Spot in to refuel after a round of golf, or call in a to-go order! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1 Grandote Drive, La Veta, CO 81055

Directions

