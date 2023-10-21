A. Entrees

Chicken - Dijon
$22.00
Chicken - Lemon Grilled
$18.99
Chicken - Mustard Crusted
$22.00

Breaded chicken tenders served plain, bbq or hot

Hamburger for Dinner Entree
Hamburger for Dinner Entree
$18.95

Includes one side: french fries, truffle fries, baked beans, potato salad or one small salad bowl. Can add bacon or barbeque sauce.

Pork Tenderloin
$19.00

Cod filet on a toasted bun served with lettuce and tartar sauce

Salad Bar - Large
$18.00

Big plate and load it up as much as you want, one time through. It includes everything that is on the salad bar, including breads and desserts.

Salmon
Salmon
$26.00

Salmon comes with either sweet chili glaze or balsamic glaze

Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Scampi
$28.00
Filet Mignon
Filet Mignon
$28.95
Prime Rib
Prime Rib
$28.95

C. Lunch

Brats
$4.00
Cheeseburger
$13.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Chili Dog
$8.50
French Dip
$14.95
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$14.95
Hamburger
Hamburger
$14.95
Hot Dog
$3.00
La Veta Cheesesteak
$14.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.95

Comes with one of the following sides: french fries, truffle fries, baked beans, potato salad or small bowl from salad bar

Reuben
$14.95
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
$14.95

Your choice of mustards and sides

Salad Bar Large Plate
$14.95
Salad Bar Oval Plate
$10.95
Steak Sliders
$8.00
Western Cheeseburger w Bacon
$14.95

D. Desserts

Brownie
$8.00
Cheesecake
$8.00
Piece of cake
$6.00
Fried Pies
$4.00
Fried Pie w/ Ice Cream
$6.00
Muffins
$5.00

A' la carte

Hamburger Patty
$10.00
Baked Potato
$10.00
Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash
$8.00
Grilled Onions
$1.00
Grilled Mushrooms
$1.00
Broccoli
$4.00
Asparagus
$6.00
Baked Beans
$4.00
Salad Bar
$8.00
French Fries
$4.00
Cheese
$1.00
Bacon
$1.00

Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Appetizer
$11.00
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
Nachos w/ Steak
$12.00
Wings
$0.50
Sliders
$8.00

Buffet

Carving Night
$25.00
Carving Senior
$23.00
Dessert
$5.00
Dinner Adult
$20.00
Dinner Child Under 12
$12.00
Dinner Senior
$15.00
Lunch Adult
$15.00
Lunch Child
$10.00
Lunch Senior
$14.00
To Go Box
$2.00

Kids

Cheeseburger Sliders with fries
$4.00
Bowl of Mac and Cheese
$4.00
Kids Hamburger
$7.50
Kids Ravioli
$4.00