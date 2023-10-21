The Peaks Steakhouse & Bar 5540 CO-12
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Steakhouse and Bar, filets, prime rib, chicken, salmon, specialty items
Location
5540 CO-12, La Veta, CO 81055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Walsenburg Mercantile - 408 Russell Street
No Reviews
408 Russell Street Walsenburg, CO 81089
View restaurant