Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grandpa Rosario's Pizza and Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

3202 13th Avenue North

Texas City, TX 77590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (14") BYO
Large (14") Gourmet Pizza
Fried Mozzarella Cheese

Appetizers

Meatball Appetizer

Meatball Appetizer

$7.95

Classic meatballs served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$8.95

Fried in a light breading and served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.95

Mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze and extra-virgin olive oil.

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Six pieces of Italian bread topped with garlic butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95

Mushroom caps stuffed with cheese, crabmeat, and drizzled with cream sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$9.95

Fried in a light breading and served with marinara sauce

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Hand tossed romaine, Romano cheese, croutons with creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$9.95

Hand tossed salad with salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, with Italian dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$4.95
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.95

Blended red tomatoes with basil and parmesan cheese

Sides

Side of Marinara sauce

$2.00

Side of Meat sauce

$2.00

Side of Alfredo sauce

$4.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.95

Spaghetti with choice of Marinara Sauce or Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Alla Rosario

$15.95

Tomato sauce with mushrooms, meatballs, and Italian sausage

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.95

Layers of pasta, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese, ground beef topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Fettuccine topped with cream sauce and parmesan.

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccine topped with Alfredo sauce and shrimp

Fettuccine Primavera

$13.95

Fettuccine with lightly cooked vegetables with creamy, parmesan

Linguini with Clams

$15.95

Choice of garlic white wine sauce or marinara sauce with clams

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.95

Spaghetti with cream sauce, bacon, and parmesan

Manicotti

$13.95

Large pasta shells stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$13.95

Meat Ravioli with meat sauce

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Ziti with meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna and Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Combination of Lasagna and Chicken Parmigiana

Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$16.95

Tender veal, breaded and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Chicken sautéed with capers in butter and lemon sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95

Chicken sautéed in a red wine marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Chicken breasts lightly breaded sautéed with mushrooms in wine sauce

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter scampi sauce

Shrimp Marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, basil marinara sauce

Alfredo Crab Cakes

$19.95

Crab cakes topped with with mushrooms and Alfredo sauce served with a side of fettuccine

Kid's Menu

Kid's Lasagna

Kid's Lasagna

$6.95
Kid's Spaghetti and Meat Ball

Kid's Spaghetti and Meat Ball

$6.95
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.50
Kid's Ravioli with Meat Sauce

Kid's Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$6.95

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50

Build Your Own (BYO) PIzza

Small (10") BYO

$9.50

Medium (12") BYO

$11.50

Large (14") BYO

$12.50

Veggie, Special, or All Meat Gourmet

Small (10") Gourmet Pizza

$13.50

Medium (12") Gourmet Pizza

$15.50

Large (14") Gourmet Pizza

$18.50

Bianca & Margherita Gourmet

Small (10") Gourmet Pizza

$11.50

Medium (12") Gourmet Pizza

$13.50

Large (14") Gourmet Pizza

$16.50

1/2 Veggie & 1/2 BYO

Small 1/2 Veggie & 1/2 BYO

$13.50

Medium 1/2 Veggie & 1/2 BYO

$15.50

Large 1/2 Veggie & 1/2 BYO

$18.50

1/2 Special & 1/2 BYO

Small 1/2 Special & 1/2 BYO

$13.50

Medium 1/2 Special & 1/2 BYO

$15.50

Large 1/2 Special & 1/2 BYO

$18.50

1/2 All Meat & 1/2 BYO

Small 1/2 All Meat & 1/2 BYO

$13.50

Medium 1/2 All Meat & 1/2 BYO

$15.50

Large 1/2 All Meat & 1/2 BYO

$18.50

1/2 Margherita & 1/2 BYO

Small 1/2 Margherita & 1/2 BYO

$11.50

Medium 1/2 Margherita & 1/2 BYO

$13.50

Large 1/2 Margherita & 1/2 BYO

$16.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

As a young boy playing soccer on the street of Sicily, Rosario Maira never dreamed he would someday own an Italian Restaurant in Texas. Rosario opened Rosario’s Flying Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Texas City in 1978, and it has been serving the best pizza and Italian food ever since.

Website

Location

3202 13th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boyd's Cajun Grill
orange starNo Reviews
227 Dike Rd Texas City, TX 77590
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Texas City - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134 Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Grazia Italian Kitchen Texas City - 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures - 10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe - 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136 Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Texas City
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston