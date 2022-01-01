Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville

395 Reviews

$

4376 Old William Penn Hwy

Monroeville, PA 15146

Order Again

Popular Items

BIG BAMBINO 2 Foot Pepperoni Roll
Grandslammer 24-Cuts (Square)
Grilled Chicken Salad

Pizza Create Your Own

Personal 4-Cuts

$5.99

Medium 8-Cuts

$8.99

Large 10-Cuts

$12.99

X-Large 12-Cuts

$14.99

Grandslammer 24-Cuts (Square)

$21.99

12 Inch Deep Dish Pizza

$11.99

Chicago Deep Dish

$12.99

STUFFED CRUST LARGE

$12.99

Slice (PEPPERONI)

$2.50

Slice (PLAIN)

$1.99

Small Specialty Pizza

Small Deluxe Pizza

$7.99

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Small Garlic Spinach White Pizza

$7.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Small Steak Ranchero

$9.99

Small Chicken Parm

$9.99

Medium Specialty Pizzas

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$12.99

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Medium Garlic Spinach White Pizza

$12.99

Medium Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Medium Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Medium Chicken Parm

$12.99

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large Deluxe Pizzas

$15.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizzas

$15.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizzas

$15.99

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizzas

$15.99

Large Garlic Spinach White Pizzas

$15.99

Large Vegetarian Pizzas

$15.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Large Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Large Chicken Parm

$15.99

X-Large Specialty Pizzas

XL Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

XL Meat Lovers Pizzas

$19.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

XL Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.99

XL Garlic Spinach White Pizza

$18.99

XL Veggie Pizza

$18.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

XL Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Xl Chicken Parm

$18.99

Pizza Glove Strombolis

Pizza Glove Strombolis

$8.99

Oven Toasted Subs

Italian Half Sub

$5.99

Steak And Cheese Half Sub

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Half Sub

$5.99

Chicken Parmesan Half Sub

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Half Sub

$5.99

Half Meatball Sub

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.50

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.50

Italian Sub

$10.50

Steak And Cheese Sub

$10.50

Meatballs Sub

$10.50

Wings

Half Dozen

$6.50

Dozen (12 )

$12.25

Baseball Bat Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$8.50

Italian Roll

$8.99

BIG BAMBINO 2 Foot Pepperoni Roll

$12.50

Italian Big Bambino 2 Foot Roll

$14.99

Buffalo Bat

$8.99

Garden Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

Steak Salad

$7.95

Appetizers & Side Sauces

Breadsticks

$4.99

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Mushroom Knots

$5.95

Pepperoni Knots

$5.99

Cheesy Garlic Boats

$4.99

Pepperoni Boats

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

French Fries

$3.25

Seasoned Salt Fries

$3.75

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

Garlic Sauce

$0.95

Marinara Sauce

$0.95

Ranch

$0.95

Buffalo Sauce

$0.95

Barbeque

$0.95

Blue Cheese

$0.95

Rice Crispy / Oreo

Blue Ribbon

$1.50

Other Ice Cream Products

$2.00

Desserts & Drinks

Half Dozen Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.69

Pepsi 20oz

$2.10

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.10

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.10

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.10

Coke 20oz

$2.10

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.10

Dr Pepper

$2.10

Root Beer

$2.10

Fanta

$2.10

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.10

Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$2.95

Orange Crush 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Wild Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.95

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.95

Barqs Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.95

Fanta 2 Liter

$2.95

Grape 2 Liter

$2.95

Fruit Punch 2 Liter

$2.95

Lemonade 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

A&W Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Schwepps Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Seagrams Ginger 2 Liter

$2.95

Sunkist 2 Liter

$2.95Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.10

Diet

$1.10

Mt Dew

$1.10

Coke

$1.10

Diet Coke

$1.10

Dr Pepper

$1.10

Wild Cherry

$1.10

Mug Root Beer

$1.10

A&W Rootbeer

$1.10

Sprite

$1.10

Iced Tea Quart

$1.99

Black&Gold Quart

$1.99

Southern Sweet

$1.99

Iced Tea Diet Quart

$1.99

1/2 Gallon Regular

$2.99

1/2 Gallon Diet

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.15
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

4376 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

