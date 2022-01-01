Grandslam Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Grandslam Pizza Plum

131 Reviews

$

417 Old Abers Creek Rd

Plum, PA 15239

Pizza Create Your Own

Small 4-Cut

$6.95

Large 8-Cut

$13.99

X-Large 12-Cuts

$15.99

Grandslammer 24-Cuts (Square)

$24.99

12 Inch Deep Dish Pizza

$12.99

Heart Shape Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Slammer Specialty Pizzas

Slammer Deluxe

$33.95

Slammer Meat Lovers

$33.95

Slammer Italian Stallion

$33.95

Slammer Garlic Spinach White

$33.95

Slammer Italian White

$33.95

Slammer Bacon Chicken Ranch

$33.95

Slammer Chicken Parm

$33.95

Slammer Veggie

$33.95

Slammer Pepperoni Blast

$33.95

Slammer Sausage Overload

$33.95

Slammer Hawaiian

$33.95

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large Deluxe Pizzas

$19.95

Large Meat Lovers Pizzas

$19.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizzas

$19.95

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizzas

$19.95

Large Garlic Spinach White Pizzas

$19.95

Large Vegetarian Pizzas

$19.95

Italian Stallioin

$19.95

Large Italian White

$19.95

Large Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Large Pepperoni Blast

$19.95

Large Sausage Overload

$19.95

Large Hawaiian

$19.95

X-Large Specialty Pizzas

XL Deluxe Pizza

$22.95

XL Meat Lovers Pizzas

$22.95

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95

XL Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.95

XL Garlic Spinach White Pizza

$22.95

XL Veggie Pizza

$22.95

XL Italian Stallion

$22.95

XL Italian White

$22.95

XL Chicken Parm

$22.95

XL Pepperoni Blast

$22.95

XL Sausage Overload

$22.95

XL Hawaiian

$22.95

Oven Toasted Subs

Italian Sub

$10.95

Steak And Cheese Sub

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Turkey

$10.95

Bacon And Turkey Sub

$10.95

Deluxe Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Philly Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Sweet Italian Sausage Sub

$9.95

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$9.95

Wings

Bone In Wings

$9.95

Boneless

$9.95

Baseball Bat Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$7.95

Italian Roll

$8.95

Garden Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.95

Appetizers & Side Sauces

Breadsticks

$6.95

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.95

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

French Fries

$3.95

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Pepperoni Sticks

$8.95

Loaded Fries

$6.95

Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Marinara Sauce

$1.75

Ranch

$0.95

Buffalo Sauce

$1.75

Cheddar Cheese Cup

$1.75

Cookies

$3.59

Desserts & Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Coke 20oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.00

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.00

Sprite 20oz

$2.00

Bottle Of Water

$2.00

Root Beer 20oz

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.95

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

417 Old Abers Creek Rd, Plum, PA 15239

Directions

